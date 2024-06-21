Worcester police released a wanted poster for Brandon Dukes, who is facing charges in connection with a shooting at a WRTA bus hub.

WORCESTER — Police have shared a poster for a man who is wanted in connection with the June 12 shooting at the Worcester Regional Transit Authority bus hub on Foster Street.

Brandon Dukes, 19, of Worcester, is wanted on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm without a license to carry, and carrying a firearm without an FID card or license to carry.

Dukes's last known address is 81 North St.

Officers were dispatched about 6:30 p.m. June 12 and encountered a large crowd and a "chaotic" scene, according to police.

Police investigate a shooting at the WRTA bus hub on Foster Street in Worcester.

A male victim was brought to the hospital for treatment, police said.

Blood was visible on the pavement in front of the parked No. 11 Walmart/Fair Plaza bus, with several gun casings on the ground.

A police photographer took pictures both inside and around the bus.

There have not been any arrests.

Dukes is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and the known alias of "bdiddy," according to the wanted poster.

Dukes is considered armed and dangerous as the firearm was not recovered and residents are advised to use caution.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester police identify suspect in shooting at WRTA bus hub