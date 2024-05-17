WORCESTER — The driver of the sport utility vehicle that slammed into a house on Paine Street last month, moments after he had been shot in the head, has died.

The teenager arrested a week after the shooting faces additional charges in what police are now terming a homicide.

The crash and shooting occurred the evening of April 30 at 73 Paine St., off Harlow St.

Initial reports indicated it was a motor vehicle crash, but first responders to the scene soon learned the driver was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The driver, a male was rushed to a hospital, where he continued to be treated until this week. Early Friday, the Police Department confirmed the man had died from his injuries. He has not been publicly identified.

On May 9, police said a 16-year-old male had been arrested in connection with the case. The teen, who was not publicly identified, charged with armed assault to murder, possession of a loaded firearm without a license to carry and possession of ammunition without a firearms identification card. With the death of the driver, the charges are expected to increase.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester PD: Driver who hit Paine Street house after being shot has died