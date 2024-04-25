Worcester murder case: Suspect, 16 at time of killing, to be tried as adult

The crime scene at Lafayette and Millbury streets the morning after a teen was gunned down.

WORCESTER — A teenager who was 16 when he allegedly shot and killed another teen on Millbury Street in 2022 will be tried as an adult.

Isaiah Disla, now 17, was indicted in February by a Worcester County grand jury. He is charged with murder.

A pretrial conference was scheduled for Thursday in Worcester Superior Court.

Disla is accused in the shooting death of Sakari J. Walker, 17. The wounded teen was founded by police officers who were responding to a report of gunshots in the area of the Lafayette Place apartment complex. He was treated by officers before being rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus, where he was pronounced dead, according to Worcester police.

The next morning, at the crime scene, City Manager Eric D. Batista and then-Police Chief Steven M. Sargent discussed the case with detectives.

Within a day, investigators charged Disla in the killing.

Walker, who had family in Worcester and Louisiana, was mourned a week after the killing during a Stop the Violence Rally at City Hall.

In Massachusetts, a murder conviction for defendants under 21 cannot carry a sentence of life without parole.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Isaiah Disla, 16 at time of killing, to be tried as adult in Worcester