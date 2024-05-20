Worcester man slashes neighbors throat with knife after argument, police say

A man was arrested Saturday morning after allegedly arguing with his neighbor and then attacking him with a knife.

38-year-old Kenneth Benson is charged with assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Worcester Police say officers were called to the scene of a fight among neighbors at an apartment complex on June Street shortly after 10 a.m.

Arriving officers found an adult male victim with a laceration on his throat, according to authorities. He allegedly told officers Benson attacked him after an argument.

The victim, who investigators say was alert and conscious, was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Benson was located in his apartment and taken into custody.

The details of the argument were not immediately available.

