The fire went to three alarms.

WORCESTER — Flames tore through a building at the Washington Heights apartment complex early Tuesday, sending some residents to the hospital.

Initial reports indicated two people were rescued from the flames by firefighters.

The fire, at 52 Outlook Drive, was reported about 2:30 a.m. Soon, flames filled at least one of the buildings in the multi-structure complex.

The American Red Cross was on scene, aiding the people who were driven from their homes.

Fire Chief Martin Dyer told New England Cable News that the fire appears to have started in the third-floor apartment of the two people who were rescued.

A week ago, two people were killed in a late-night house fire on Hanock Street in Worcester.

Return to telegram.com for more on this story.

Flames broke through the roof of the apartment building on Outlook Drive.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester firefighters battle apartment blaze at Washington Heights