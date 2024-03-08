Worcester double murder suspect still at large days after mom, daughter found shot to death in SUV

One suspect is behind bars but a second man wanted in connection with a double murder in Worcester remains at large, days after a beloved mother and daughter were found shot to death in a bullet-riddled SUV.

Law enforcement agencies on Friday are continuing the hunt for 27-year-old Dejan Belnavis, who was identified as a suspect in the killings of 27-year-old Chasity Nuñez and her 11-year-old daughter, Zella in broad daylight on Tuesday.

Belnavis, who already has a preexisting arrest warrant, is wanted on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm without a license. He is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and about 160 pounds.

Court documents show the getaway vehicle that Belnavis fled the scene of the double shooting in was last seen driving in Hartford, Connecticut.

The bodies of Chasity and Zella were discovered in a white SUV that was parked in the area of Englewood Avenue in the Columbus Park neighborhood of Worcester.

The documents say neither was breathing or had a pulse when police arrived.

The SUV was towed away from the crime scene with more than a dozen bullet holes in the driver’s side windows.

Sgt. Sean Murtha, Public Information Officer for the Worcester Police Department, said a “fairly high number” of shots were fired into the SUV.

Documents also show that Belnavis’ phone was pinged in the area of Englewood Avenue at the time of the incident.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information to call authorities at 508-799-8651. Anonymous tips can also be left here or by texting 274637 with the phrase “TIPWPD.”

A second suspect in the deaths of Chasity and Zella, Karel Mangual, 28, was arraigned Thursday on charges of armed assault to murder and carrying a firearm without a license.

Mangual was allowed to stay away from cameras in the courtroom but prosecutors allege the Worcester man was one of two men who opened fire on the mother and daughter while they sat in their car.

Prosecutors say Mangual was spotted getting out of a vehicle in Hartford with Belnavis, around an hour after the deadly shooting took place.

Court documents obtained by Boston 25 News indicate there is a security video in existence that shows the victims’ vehicle parked on the side of the road when Mangual and Belnavis allegedly walked up to the car and started shooting at the vehicle. They then ran down the street toward a parked white car.

In the courtroom Thursday, prosecutor David Feraco described the surveillance footage that recorded the shooting.

“Police reviewed security video which shows the victims’ vehicle parked on the side of the road, two people walk up to the vehicle and start shooting the vehicle,” Feraco said.

The criminal complaint alleges that the car’s registered owner had let Belnavis use the vehicle for about a year. Investigators were also able to locate the vehicle in Hartford using the connected car system.

Chastity Nuñez was a member of the Connecticut National Guard and received honors like the National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and the Army Achievement Medal.

“Chasity was beloved by her fellow Soldiers in the 142nd Medical Company. Her wit, social nature, and dedication to duty made her one of the best Soldiers in our unit,” National Guard spokesperson Major David Pytlik told Boston 25. “I cannot begin to make sense of why this happened and why her family, friends, co-workers and fellow Soldiers have been robbed of her and Zella. What we can, and must do now, is support one another as we grieve, process this profound loss and honor their memory.”

“I’d describe Chasity as incredibly resilient, brilliantly intelligent, destined for success in her civilian and military careers, and more full of compassion than anyone I know,” Pytlik added.

Nuñez also served as a Patient Safety & Clinical Quality Program Coordinator at MIT Health since July 2023.

“Chas was passionate about the health and wellbeing of the MIT community. She was beloved by the colleagues who worked closely with her, and her dedication to our patients was powerful and impactful. She will be deeply missed,” an MIT spokesperson said.

Zella is a student at Worcester Public Schools, and district officials say counselors were made available to students affected by the tragedy on Wednesday. Families were also notified by school officials about the incident.

“There are no words to describe the pain this student’s family and school community are feeling as a result of this terrible tragedy,” Worcester Public Schools Superintendent Rachel Monárrez said in a statement. “We offer them our deepest condolences as they endure this unimaginable grief.”

Zella’s godfather, Tyrae Sims, tells Boston 25 Nuñez leaves behind a younger daughter – who will now grow up without a mother or an older sister.

Mangual is being held without bail and will reappear in court for a dangerousness hearing later this month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

