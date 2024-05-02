Court docs: Woman who is a sergeant in National Guard fatally shot boyfriend inside Leominster home

A woman serving in the National Guard is charged with shooting and killing her boyfriend in their Leominster home Wednesday night, court documents show.

Documents from Leominster District Court show that 28-year-old Jami Parker was arrested after requesting an ambulance for her boyfriend around 10:30 Wednesday night. Officers responded to a Main Street residence and found her boyfriend, 53-year-old Jeffrey Carr, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators pronounced Carr deceased at the scene.

Parker was placed under arrest and investigators who reviewed the 911 call determined there was a domestic argument at the home before Parker allegedly retrieved a gun from the bedroom and shot Carr, court documents show.

Parker has served as a sergeant in the National Guard since 2018, her defense attorney tells Boston 25.

Parker is facing charges of armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, court documents show.

Members of the Leominster Police Department and Massachusetts State Police Detectives with the Worcester County District Attorney’s office are investigating the incident.

