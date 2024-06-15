Worcester County women honored at State House as heroines of the commonwealth

BOSTON ― Dozens of yellow roses greeted the dozens of women invited to the Massachusetts State House on Friday to be honored as everyday heroes after being nominated by lawmakers who represent the communities where the women live and work.

It was the annual celebration organized by the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women that recognizes the everyday work of everyday women around the state. The commission's mission is to provide a permanent, effective voice for women across Massachusetts.

“It’s my favorite day of the year,” said Sarah Glenn-Smith, the commission chairwoman.

“The commission is able to recognize and bring forward, acknowledge the work of the women and girls in the commonwealth,” said Commissioner Mary-dith Tuitt. “These are regular people who do the work, not for recognition, but to do the work.”

The yellow rose presented to each of the nominees is symbolic of the decades-long struggle to ensure all women are recognized as full-fledged, equal citizens of the United States.

“White women were recognized first,” said Aisha Miller, chair of the commission’s program and planning committee. “It took Black women 50 more years to exercise that right.”

The women, more than 125 representing every community in Massachusetts, are nominated by district legislators, both state senators and representatives, as a recognition of their accomplishments.

Nominated by legislators in Worcester County and listed in alphabetical order were:

Ellen Agro, of Mendon, by Rep. Brian Murray, D-Milford. Murray described Agro as “compassionate, intelligent and motivated,” and praised her work with the Friends of the Taft Public Library, and as chair of the library's board of trustees.

Beatrice Cayo, of Leominster, nominated by Rep. Natalie Higgins, D-Leominster. Cayo founded the Leominster Haitian American Community Center as a way to unite and support the immigrant community in her city and across the county.

Amy Cowen, of Northbridge, nominated by Rep. David Muradian, R-Grafton. Cowen serves as program and volunteer coordinator of the Northbridge Senior Center. Muradian described her as caring, kind and patient, and a consummate professional, crafting “beautiful” events for seniors and their guests.

Rebecca Czernicki, of Webster, nominated by Sen. Ryan Fattman, R-Webster. Czernicki, the principal of Oxford High School, is a former English teacher and assistant principal. She was cited for support of and advocacy for her students, her visible leadership and her compassion.

Barbara Jandrue, of Southborough, nominated by Rep. Kate Donaghue, D-Southborough. A stalwart of Southborough, Jandrue has led the Southborough Food Pantry for a 25 years, has served as a scout leader and worked with the girls’ basketball league.

Miranda Jennings, of Winchendon, nominated by Rep. Jonathan Zlotnik, D-Gardner. Jennings helped establish the Hope, Empower, Access, Live (HEAL) initiative in the community, dedicated to improving the health and quality of life for residents. She serves as the executive director of the municipality’s Community Action Committee.

Racquel Knight, of Worcester, nominated by Sen. Robyn Kennedy, D-Worcester. Knight serves as director for the Center for Women and Enterprise in Central Massachusetts, where she fosters entrepreneurial success and community enrichment for women.

Cynthia Laine, of Fitchburg, nominated by Rep. Michael Kushmerek, D-Fitchburg. Laine’s life circumstances brought her to further the work of the Black Autism Caucus, where she serves as a financial coach counseling families on how to build generational wealth and a legacy. She also serves as a Haitian Creole interpreter and translator, focusing on meetings between families and school officials to set up individualized learning plans.

Malory O’Brien, of Auburn, nominated by Sen. Michael Moore, D-Millbury. O’Brien volunteers with the Auburn Youth and Family Services, where she provides support to the community’s vulnerable residents. She has been instrumental in collecting food and clothing for migrant families housed at local hotels and motels.

Melanie Petrucci, of Shrewsbury, nominated by Rep. Hannah Kane, R-Shrewsbury. Petrucci was recognized for her years of service to the community, from volunteering to organize a fundraiser for the public schools, to her work with Shrewsbury Youth and Family Services and the city’s Education Foundation.

Carmen Rosado, of Worcester, nominated by Rep. David LeBoeuf, D-Worcester. Rosado is working with the Latino Education Institute as a family and community engagement liaison, coming to the position from her role as an adjustment counselor in the public school system.

Wendy Wilks, of Leominster, nominated by Sen. John Cronin, D-Lunenberg. Wilks, who is the grants administrator for the city, was instrumental in coordinating the city’s application for federal disaster aid after the devastating flash floods due to September rain.

Laura Wilson, of Oxford, nominated by Rep. Joseph McKenna, R-Webster. Lauded for her dedication to the senior residents of Oxford and surrounding communities, Wilson coordinated events with local emergency responders to ensure senior safety. The representative cited her “warmth, positive energy and commitment to all guests at the senior center."

Ayn Yeagle, of Princeton, nominated by Rep. Kimberley Ferguson, R-Holden. Yeagle is assistant director of the nutrition and wellness division of the Montachusett Opportunity Council, with the goal of addressing food insecurity and supporting equitable and healthy food systems.

