Worcester County real estate transfers, Sunday, March 3

Ashburnham

$380,000, Willard Rd, Sallie C Thoma RET, and Thoma, Sallie C, to Ray-Tek Construction LLC.

Athol

$380,000, 131 Everett Ave, Alicea, Maria B, to Fernandez, Roberto.$260,000, 74 Patrick Ave, Hitchcock, John K, and Hitchcock, Karen L, to Whalen, Nicholas S, and Gerde, Jillian.$150,000, 111 Brickyard Rd #C1, Bredesen Susan C Est, and Andaloro, Steven E, to Horizon TCo.$110,000, 33 Benwoods Dr, Benwoods LLC, to Smith, Robert S, and Smith, Colleen G.$110,000, 59 Benwoods Dr, Benwoods LLC, to Smith, Robert S, and Smith, Colleen G.$78,791, 19 Pine St, Dupray, Geraldine I, and Wilmington Svgs Fund Soc, to Fin Of Amer Structured Se, and Wilmington Svgs Fund Soc.$55,000, S Athol Rd #B, Indian Meadow Rt, and Gerry, Peter, to Dodge Contracting LLC.

Auburn

$569,000, 14 Old Cart Rd, Gailloux, Matthew A, to Graham, Lisette.

Barre

$310,000, 159 Mechanic St, Eldredge Shannon C Est, and Findlay, Darlene K, to Nikakhlagh, Nima.

Berlin

$729,108, 25 Wheeler Hill Rd #25, Homes At Highland Rdg LLC, to Lawrence, Jeffrey, and Lawrence, Nanci.$665,000, 21 Wheeler Hill Rd #21, Homes At Highland Rdg LLC, to Roberts, Werner.

Blackstone

$455,000, 530 Summer Pl, Hope & Grace Prop LLC, to Beaupre, Brianna, and Trinks, Matthew D.$418,891, 19 Orchard St, Richard, Michael E, and U S Bank TNa Tr, to Bkpl-Eg Hld Prop LLC.$375,000, 15 Blackstone St, A&E RT, and Fricker, Thomas, to Santurri, Matthew.

Bolton

$365,000, Butternut Ln #1, Reservoir Builders LLC, to Evangelous, Matthew D, and Evangelous, Constance.

Brimfield

$1,060,000, 228 Sturbridge Rd, Twarowski, Leszek, and Twarowski, Margaret, to Twarowski, Kyle, and Twarowski, Danielle.

Charlton

$498,000, 16 G French Rd, Lamotte Jr, Roy C, and Lamotte, Jeanne, to Simudini, Nephas, and Simudini, Audrey.$410,000, Daniels Rd, Young Mens Christian Assn, to Walker FT, and Walker, Shawn J.$400,000, 209 Freeman Rd, No Limit Assets LLC, to Mccabe, Devin J.$25,000, 85 Cranberry Meadow Shore Rd, Bidwell, Linda L, to Tendrich, Stephen.$25,000, 85 Cranberry Meadow Shore Rd, Syriac, Helen D, to Bidwell, Linda L.

Clinton

$560,000, 20 Schley St, Turnbull Terra Firma LLC, to Pupecki, Keith M, and Pupecki, Jody W.$427,000, 610 Ridgefield Cir #B, Joan Michalski Irt, and Michalski, Joan, to Pelletier, Greg A, and Pelletier, Sharon J.

Douglas

$535,000, 138 Martin Rd, Stevens, Leslie, and Hunt, Thomas, to Cardone, Danielle J, and Cardone, Jared J.$325,500, 31 Reid Rd, Mcarthur, John M, and Mcarthur, Colleen M, to Stefanski, Emma, and Stefanski, Leon.$47,750, 29 Crescent Ln, Bourque Jr, Jesse, and Bourque, Kristen, to Bourque Jr, Jesse.

East Brookfield

$51,080, Oakwood Dr, Cormier Jr, Andre J, and Cormier, Craig S, to Hudzik, Gregory A, and Hudzik, Kristine M.$51,080, Rice Rd, Cormier Jr, Andre J, and Cormier, Craig S, to Hudzik, Gregory A, and Hudzik, Kristine M.

Fitchburg

$585,000, 115 Damon Rd, Normandin Group LLC, to Morris, Laquita S.$340,000, 90 Canton St, Bhardwaj, Anuj, and Bhardwaj, Anita J, to Straub, Michael E.$339,500, 71 Arlington St, Cas Rt, and Andrews, Cathy L, to Blue Oak Development LLC.$295,000, 26 Pratt Rd, Clearwater RE Inv Grp LLC, to Metropolitan Heights LLC.$245,000, 26 Pratt Rd, Cordio, Christopher, and Wheeler, David, to Clearwater RE Inv Grp LLC.

Gardner

$345,000, 89 Emerald St, Ackerman, Robert, to Griffin, Kyle, and Consiglio Jr, Frank.$313,000, 106 Chapman Park, Fraser, Erik A, to Sou, Veasna R, and Sou, Phinuon.$155,000, 18 Pond St, Fisher, Phyllis R, to Bergeron, David.

Grafton

$580,000, 51 Carroll Rd, Dauntless Path LLC, to Mccarthy, Katherine.$549,900, 274 Providence Rd #3, Providence Street Vlg Inc, to Shivakumar, Thilaga.$420,000, 21 Buttercup Ln #21, Banasiak, Maria E, and Paiva, Guido L, to Murugesan, Aishwarya, and Rajendran, Mathivadhanan.$216,230, 66 Brigham Hill Rd, Wilson FT, and Wilson, Rebecca L, to Turning Pt Hm Buyers LLC.

Harvard

$1,055,000, 154 Shaker Rd, Spinelli, Joseph A, and Spinelli, Jamie L, to Rosa, Jessica, and Sullivan, Patrick.

Holden

$722,823, 66 Deanna Dr, Jackson Woods Invs LLC, to Davia, Ryan J, and Davia, Francesca K.$685,000, 190 Meadow Wood Dr, Pusateri, Sylvia L, to St Marie 3rd, John, and St Marie, Kathryn.

Holland

$80,000, Sturbridge Rd #B, Schiller, Jason, to Holland Outlook T, and Mongeau, Peter E.$80,000, Sturbridge Rd #B1, Schiller, Jason, to Holland Outlook T, and Mongeau, Peter E.

Hudson

$876,131, 13 Barnes Blvd #36, Toll Northeast V Corp, to Sinha, Geeta, and Sinha, Birendra K.$675,000, 152 Forest Ave, Radivonyk Stephen Est, and Johnson, Priscilla, to Chaves & Monteiro Rlty LL.

Lancaster

$387,500, 663 Sterling Rd, Lee, Elin S, to Santos, Fabia T.

Leicester

$285,000, 118 Charlton St, Gauvin, Judith A, and Mayo, Joseph F, to Gauvin, Joshua D.

Leominster

$500,000, 111 Abbott Ave, Sharon L Concannon RET, and Concannon, Sharon L, to Lang, Veboul, and Embry, Chelsea J.$305,000, 48-R Manchester St, Finnerty Mary K Est, and Henderson, Kathleen, to Servente, Roberta.$289,900, 65 Willow St, Macdonald, Melissa A, to Amico, Wayne, and Amico, Michael.$280,000, 293 Union St, Patry, Robert P, to Dupont Holdings LLC.$229,000, 183 Berrington Rd #183, Nganga, Margaret W, to Mcandrews, Gerard, and Mcandrews, Stephen.$180,000, 740 Central St #C2, Pou, Chankessna, to Oliveira, Jusimar.

Lunenburg

$700,000, 120 West St, Patno, Derek, and Patno, Hannah E, to Rathore, Amy M, and Rathore, Aditya S.$30,000, 40 Asplund Dr, Stone, Lisa C, and Stone, David J, to Dion, Roger F.

Marlborough

$610,000, 95 Mount Pleasant St, Desouza, Joilzo J, and Desouza, Telma V, to Eastwood, Matthew, and Eastwood, Erica.$380,000, 124 Cullinane Dr, Phyllis A Stranahan Irt, and Diciaccio, Carla, to Diciaccio, Raymond, and Diciaccio, Carla J.

Milford

$825,000, 32 Hamilton Ave, Riverside Cmnty Care Inc, to L&l Impact LLC.$640,000, 150-156 Main St, Alpine Place LLC, to Valvi Property LLC.$619,900, 30 Kodiak Ln #15, F&d Ctrl Realty Corp Inc, to Moluguri, Ravi C.$555,000, 9 Reagan Rd, Joseph Ceolinski Lt, and Ceolinski, David M, to 9 Reagan Road LLC.$540,000, 8 Edgewood Dr, Dossantos Jr, Claudeston, and Dossantos, Shirley P, to Dossantos, Claudeston Q.$535,000, 49 Village Cir #49, Village Circle Nt, and Gaffney, Theresa A, to Sampaio, Maria G, and Sampaio, Marsole A.$505,000, 36 Madden Ave, Carneiro, Ray A, and Carneiro, Shaina R, to Trundley, Candace, and Murray, Edward.$366,000, 3 Plain St, Rojas-Garcia, Ariana C, to Desousa, Eldinei R.$230,000, 10 Shadowbrook Ln #68, Doktorov, Eugene, to Oshaughnessy, Conor.

Millbury

$540,000, 3-A&B Orchard St, Martin, Jennifer L, to Etienne, Sebastien, and Camille, Tierra.$426,000, 25 Oakes Cir #25, Spelman, Colleen D, to Kewriga, Caitlyn.$300,000, 14 Braney Rd, Tolman, Michael H, and Tolman, Linda, to Martin, Jennifer L.

Millville

$402,000, 11 Chesley St, Central City Prop LLC, to Mateo, John B, and Guerrero, Iliana.

Northbridge

$180,000, Hill St #3, Jft Real Estate LLC, to J & F Marinella Dev Corp.$75,000, Moon Hill Rd #1, Piscia, Linda S, to D&f Afonso Builders Inc.

Oxford

$390,000, 661 Main St, Adonteng, Revedacs F, to Ulloa, Julio M, and Karageorgis, Anastasia.$260,000, 199 Main St, Brunnett, Karen A, to Rodrigues, Connor.$186,500, 8 Bacon St, Osnoe, Chad A, and Osnoe, Tabitha L, to North East Prop Alternati.

Paxton

$556,000, 10 Dunanderry Way, Lucyna Jastrzebski RET, and Jastrzebski, Lucyna, to Quigley, Rose A, and Quigley, Gerald F.

Rutland

$680,000, 19 Sassawanna Rd, M A Elbag Bldg Contractor, to Bernier Rt, and Bernier, John E.$460,000, 63 Pommogussett Rd, Turning Pt Hm Buyers LLC, to Kneeland, Robert, and Kneeland, Margaret M.$236,250, 57-C Maple Ave, Vero Rutland RET, and Ames, William D, to Howell, John.$180,000, 176 Maple Ave #4-31, Baker, Pamela P, to Wilson, Kiev, and Serrano, Cameron.

Shrewsbury

$1,030,000, 739 Main St, Tang, Dalin, and Shi, Xinghui, to Ly, Tina, and Le, Karen.$740,000, 4 Oriole Cir, Patel, Nisha J, and Patel, Chiragkumar A, to Adhikari, Bandita, and Upreti, Ashis K.$539,000, 67 Harrington Farms Way #67, Connors Mary M Est, and Lemieux, Maria, to Appikatla, Meshack P, and Kolaventi, Sushma.$457,500, 32 Harvard Ave, Ls And M LLC, to Twitchell, Adam.$417,000, 105 Spring St, Malmquist, Peter J, to Dcmb Properties LLC.$356,000, 32 Topsfield Cir, Top Notch Transitional Sv, to Appleton Grove LLC.$255,000, 32 Topsfield Cir, Winslow, Fred M, to Top Notch Transitional Sv.$225,000, 54 Shrewsbury Green Dr #J, Acevedo, Hector, to Garnet Homes LLC.

Southborough

$1,750,000, 20 Meadow Ln, Custom Concepts LLC, to Adams, Laura, and Dumont, Kyle.$530,000, 118 Marlboro Rd, Chen, Runfeng, to Loughlin, Kelsey, and Oconnell, Paul.$500,000, 15 John St, Krumin, Alida I, to 15 John LLC.

Southbridge

$399,900, 36 Servant Way, Quinn, Andrew R, and Quinn, Alexandria K, to Charest, Christopher, and Lebron, Driana.$355,000, 62 Kingsley St, Dougwill LLC, to Marin, Adrian, and Leal, Antonella.$335,000, 79 Morris St, Gonzalez, Ana M, to Arroyo, Chanelly E, and Diaz, Eric S.

Spencer

$539,900, 150 Paxton Rd, Mts Realty & Dev LLC, to Dolan, Benjamin W, and Dolan, Allison A.

Sterling

$1,000,000, 78 Worcester Rd #10, MAX13 Construction Inc, to 78 Worcester Road LLC.$1,000,000, 78 Worcester Rd #11, MAX13 Construction Inc, to 78 Worcester Road LLC.$1,000,000, 78 Worcester Rd #9, MAX13 Construction Inc, to 78 Worcester Road LLC.$605,000, 16 Elliott Rd, Beaudin-Meade, Virginia J, to Messer, Rhonda, and Maroney, David.

Sturbridge

$788,000, 8 Meadow View Ln, Jane Duvall Downing RET, and Downing, Jane D, to Khoury, Daniel, and Khoury, Joelle.$600,000, 20 Mashapaug Rd, Simone, Carl W, and Brown, Beth A, to Volkerding, John M, and Smith, Charles R.$560,000, 6 Berry Farms Rd, Fiske Hill East Rt, and Flynn, Daniel, to Blueberry Hill Ests LLC.

Templeton

$307,967, 162 State Rd, Newrez LLC, to Godfrey, Kenneth R.

Upton

$898,000, 129 South St, Rianhard, William C, and Rianhard, Mary V, to Cote, James, and Alvarez-Cote, Alba E.$793,756, 25 Shoemaker Ln #11, Black Brook Rlty Prop LLC, to Polka, Philip D, and Polka, Katharina M.$510,000, 6 Cross St, Frazier, Mark, to Martis, Emily, and Andrade, Matheus H.$125,000, Grove St #3, Reynolds, Kristi A, and Stanton, Margaret M, to North Pond Llp.$10,000, Stoddard St, Shaughnessy Edith J Est, and Kiritsy, Elizabeth M, to 12 Stoddard Street Rt.

Uxbridge

$339,900, 89 E Hartford Ave #4B, Hewitt, Kristina D, and Hewitt, James D, to Bartelloni, Craig M.$137,500, S Main St, High Ridge Dev Inc, to High Ridge Estates LLC.

Ware

$472,500, 121 River Rd, Nesbit, Nicole, to Lapete, Amanda L, and Lapete, Anthony M.$472,500, 123 River Rd, Nesbit, Nicole, to Lapete, Amanda L, and Lapete, Anthony M.$375,000, 160 Osborne Rd, Mccloskey Sr, William J, to Lavalley, Drew J.$254,000, 4 Barnes St, Lapete, Anthony M, and Lapete, Amanda L, to Foster, Kristen A.$150,000, 230 Greenwich Rd, Bullock, Donald F, to Sadoval, Michael.

Warren

$160,000, 145 Little Rest Rd, Dunphy, Christopher P, and PHH Mortgage Corp, to Wicked Deals LLC.

Webster

$395,000, 11 Gorski Ave, Center Of Hope Fndtn Inc, to Blocker, Darrel H.$165,000, 678 School St, Pauli, Eric E, to Centura Bay LLC.

Westborough

$615,000, 71 Flanders Rd, Buendia Property LLC, to Ortega, Vilma, and Ortega, Marvin J.$380,000, 1204 Peters Farm Way #1204, Mitter, Sanjay, and Mitter, Bimla, to Ferrara, Samuel A, and Ferrara, Linda M.

Westminster

$400,000, 214 S Ashburnham Rd, Martineau Peter Est, and Martineau, Linda M, to Rodel, Silvia B.$111,906, 13 Laurie Ln, 3333 Inc, to 71 Main St Realty Corp.

Worcester

$4,000,000, 70 Winter St, W Lofts Dev LLC Est, and Desmond, John O, to Nbtc Holdings LLC.$4,000,000, 85 Harding St, W Lofts Dev LLC Est, and Desmond, John O, to Nbtc Holdings LLC.$4,000,000, 85 Harding St #1A, W Lofts Dev LLC Est, and Desmond, John O, to Nbtc Holdings LLC.$4,000,000, 85 Harding St #1B, W Lofts Dev LLC Est, and Desmond, John O, to Nbtc Holdings LLC.$4,000,000, 85 Harding St #2A, W Lofts Dev LLC Est, and Desmond, John O, to Nbtc Holdings LLC.$4,000,000, 85 Harding St #2B, W Lofts Dev LLC Est, and Desmond, John O, to Nbtc Holdings LLC.$4,000,000, 85 Harding St #3A, W Lofts Dev LLC Est, and Desmond, John O, to Nbtc Holdings LLC.$4,000,000, 85 Harding St #3B, W Lofts Dev LLC Est, and Desmond, John O, to Nbtc Holdings LLC.$4,000,000, 85 Harding St #4A, W Lofts Dev LLC Est, and Desmond, John O, to Nbtc Holdings LLC.$4,000,000, 85 Harding St #4B, W Lofts Dev LLC Est, and Desmond, John O, to Nbtc Holdings LLC.$650,000, 12 Washburn St, Worcester Sa LLC, to Jw Washburn LLC.$650,000, 46 Park Ave, Thibes, Luciane, to Arencibia Jr, Rolando.$640,000, 145 Eastern Ave, Dream 6 Estate LLC, to Assan, Mary M.$525,000, 6 Chapin St, Ortiz Maria Est, and Ortiz, Daniel, to Blacker, Adam, and Cooley, Megan.$520,000, 53 Russell St, Gorgievski Toma Est, and Gorgievski, Nicholas, to Valdez, Luis.$407,000, 11 Stockholm St, Bui, Andy, to Chatterjee, Rupa, and Mukhopadhyay, Ranjan.$375,000, 34 Colonial Rd, Fitch, Diane, and Fitch Sr, Patrick J, to Kunz, Joan C.$360,000, 186 June St, Fitzgerald, Helen M, to Vellaccio, Adia, and Germain, Kervin.$350,000, 204 Greenwich Ct #204, Woolf Carol T Est, and Jonas, Kathy R, to Schilling, Cynthia B, and Schilling, Thomas H.$350,000, 33 Ball St, Laconto, Lisa L, to Waterson, Sherry.$350,000, 82 Millbury St, Savlana Inc, to Gopal Akshar LLC.$340,000, 23 Carver St, Wing, David J, and Wing, John F, to Sager, Beth E, and Bruce, John D.$333,710, 70 Cutler St, Cobat, Jillian R, and Arc Home LLC, to Federal Hm Loan Mtg Corp.$210,000, 11 Gibbs St #85, Chen, Vicky, to Liu, Chen.$125,000, 6 Robertson Rd, Her Boualy Est, and Her, Hang, to Her, Hang.$119,654, Sunset Ter, 3333 Inc, to Normandin Group Inc.$13,000, 569 Millbury St, Rasku, Sharon, to Bell Point LLC.

