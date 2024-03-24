Worcester County real estate transfers, Sunday, March 24

Ashburnham

$530,000, 24 Sled Rd, Mn 122 Main LLC, to Tetreault, Megan.$465,000, 312 E Rindge Rd, Billet, Matthew S, and Olsen-Billet, Lisa J, to Gagliardi, Cody J, and Gagliardi, Elizabeth M.$50,000, 8 Platts Rd, Henrie, Ernest, and Henrie, Florence M, to Becotte, Nicole.

Ashby

$18,000, West Rd, Ingerson, Bruce E, and Ingerson, Tuula O, to Saari, Holly.

Athol

$150,000, Ridge Rd Ext #2R, Dennis A Piragis RET, and Piragis, Dennis A, to Zanga Development LLC.$88,702, 99 Gee St, Rabideau Sr, Stephen A, and Rabideau, Maryann E, to Rabideau Ft, and Rabideau Jr, Stephen A.

Auburn

$430,000, 35 Adella St, Laflash Lt, and Laflash, Roland J, to Silva, David A, and Smith, Stephanie K.$380,000, 17 Newton St, Knowlton 3rd, Frank A, and Knowlton, Lynn S, to Rostom, Mira.

Blackstone

$405,000, 27 Saint Paul St, Blackstone Vly Realty LLC, to Ebrecht, Derek, and Freed, Andrew.$365,000, 115 King St, Parker, Andrew J, and Parker, Robin E, to Duquette, Robert, and Duquette, Kathleen.

Bolton

$667,000, 64 Sunset Ridge Ln #64, Mygatt, Brian E, and Normandin, Jill M, to Lisa M Efimetz RET, and Efimetz, Lisa M.

Boylston

$643,020, 249 Sewall St #249, Sa Boylston LLC, to Dugan RET, and Dugan, William L.

Charlton

$715,000, 124 Oxford Rd #122B, T Reardon Builders Inc, to Ricard, Jeffrey A, and Ricard, Meredith.$241,000, 40 Carroll Hill Rd, Butler, Patricia A, and Bank Of America Na, to Scribner Development LLC.$150,000, Carroll Hill Rd #5, Gunter LLC, to Doherty, Kelan P.$130,000, E Baylies Rd #2, Meagher, Katherine G, and Meagher, Charles F, to Kennedy, Tom, and Williams, Sarah.

Clinton

$720,000, 126 Beacon St, Cole 2nd, Kenneth A, and Ocoin, Barry D, to Dasilva, Ronaldo G, and Dasilva, Vanessa M.$262,500, 12-14 Chestnut St, Rosario, Agustin M, to Akeno Investments LLC.$160,000, 88 Pine St, Anthony F Kowalczyk Rt, and Gould, Irene, to Jim Dandy Cars Trucks Equ.

Douglas

$520,000, 306 Wallum Lake Rd, Proia, Jane A, to Sullivan, Daniel, and Sullivan, Julie.$499,000, 182 Yew St, Allsworth Raymond S Est, and Boucher, Janice E, to Carneiro, Angela.$325,000, 24 Charles St #11, Robbins, Francis J, and Robbins, Bette A, to Martellotta, Daniel.$75,000, Isabella Dr #1, Emerald Funding Inc, to Morningview LLC.

Dudley

$401,000, 28 Central Ave, Scudder Bay Capital LLC, to Samia Botros LLC.$379,000, 24 Central Ave, Denali Lopes Prop Inc, to Madu, Kingsley, and Madu, Onyinyechi.$350,000, 16-18 West St, Ramirez, Francesca P, and Fitzgerald, Lauren, to White Tail Prop Hldg LLC.$350,000, 21 Oxford Ave, Ramirez, Francesca P, and Fitzgerald, Lauren, to White Tail Prop Hldg LLC.$350,000, 23 Oxford Ave, Ramirez, Francesca P, and Fitzgerald, Lauren, to White Tail Prop Hldg LLC.$325,000, 3 Dalessandro Ave, Denham, Douglas, to Christian, Douglas C, and Sanchez, Tiara.$250,000, 5 5th Ave, Welk Jane Est, and Kujawski, Alan, to Oxsco LLC.

Fitchburg

$450,000, 20-22 Pine St, Seghir, Ahmed, and Seghir, Susan, to Perez, Antonio M.$370,000, 15 Maplewood Ter, Hisman, Bethany K, to Saltsman, Nicholas E.$335,000, 137 Connors St, Wrigh Kelli Ann Est, and Wright, Nicholas, to Urraro, Zevyn.$284,000, 12 Valdalia Ave, Fortin, Rebecca M, and Fortin, Christopher E, to Pearce, Gayle A.$275,000, 24 Valdalia Ave, Dkb Nt, and Mccarthy, William J, to Telles-Viana, Jose F, and Cano-Gonzalez, Martha J.$205,000, 71 Caspian Way #71, Leger, Christine, and Bizzotto, Glenn, to Bizzotto, Glenn F.$24,446, 36-46 Franklin St, Nasis Property Rt, and Moeckel, Timothy, to Cedar Hills Realty LLC.

Gardner

$750,000, 49 Brook Ln, Dasilva, Flavio A, and Fernandes, Bruna B, to Couture, Steven, and Couture, Sandy.$579,900, 166 Chelsea St, Collette, Gary, to Hall, Eneida.$412,000, 28 Jonathan St, Zalewski, Mary A, to Laguerre, Raymond, and Laguerre, Tanika.$330,000, 935 W Broadway, Global Investments 1 Inc, to Joyce, Ethan.$262,500, 152 Green St, Moniz, Andrew B, and Moniz, Kimberly L, to Andrews, Brian.

Grafton

$790,000, 8 Aspen Ave, Manmode, Rahul S, and Manmode, Sheetal R, to Khouzami, Fady, and Khouzami, Kaitlin R.$777,000, 4 Lottie Dr, Denise L Spence RET, and Spence, Denise L, to Zhang, Yuhang, and Liu, Dejing.$616,000, 4 Bailin Cir, Durfee, Gerald T, and Perry, Tanya, to Mukuye, Paul, and Jean, Lounely.$565,000, 79 Buttercup Ln #79, Kamatam, Shalini, and Vajapeyayajula, Raghuveer, to Atluri, Swaroopa, and Kalluru, Sireesha.$499,900, 267 Providence Rd, Horan, Michael J, and Horan, Jessica L, to Snowdon Jr, David C.$440,000, 42 Waterville St, Monson, Ashlee, to Pereira, Clodomiro D.

Holden

$805,000, 45 Stearns Ln, Namiotka, John J, and Namiotka, Susan M, to Sakorafos, James, and Sakorafos, Sharon R.

Hopedale

$488,000, 72 Greene St, Capece Janet L Est, and Swift, William P, to Eddy, Lorraine A.$390,000, 31 Laurelwood Dr, Seven Hls Cmnty Svcs Inc, to Morrice, Autumn.

Hudson

$1,200,000, 7 Bonazzoli Ave, M & K Nt, and Morette, Paul J, to W & M LLC.$610,000, 66 Brigham St, Sawyer Karen F Est, and Wood, Martha A, to Carlos, Amarildo A, and Carlos, Andrea D.$542,000, 7 Woodrow St, Comas, Kerri E, and Comas, Christopher R, to Hoyt, Michael W, and Prebensen, Megan P.$125,000, Washington St #2, Washington St Rt, and Lattuca, Grace, to Family Realty Inv LLC.$50,000, Washington St #2, Zisler Inv Assoc, to Washington St Rt, and Lattuca, Grace.

Lancaster

$110,868, 137 Old County Rd, Gonzalez, Jennifer L, and Moreno, Santiago F, to Gonzalez, Jennifer L.

Leicester

$450,000, 266 Auburn St, Green Machine Rt, and Dufresne, David J, to Piardi, Kailen.$225,000, 807 Pleasant St, Jyringi, Todd A, to Aubin Sr, Alfred E, and Aubin 3rd, Alfred.$150,000, 308 Pleasant St, Yursha, Leonard J, to Allen, James R.$150,000, 310 Pleasant St, Yursha, Leonard J, to Allen, James R.$150,000, 312 Pleasant St, Yursha, Leonard J, to Allen, James R.

Leominster

$593,000, 112 6th St, 3 Way Realty LLC, to Nova, Evelyn, and Espinal, Ramon.$500,000, 10 Arlington St, Mejia, Luis, to Ovalle Contracting Inc.$400,000, 32 Pennacook Dr #32, Petit, Sandra A, to Lawrence, Chad C, and Lawrence, Andrea S.$390,000, 30 Franklin St, Cuba, Juan D, to Wichelns, Haven K, and Wichelns, Bartholomew K.$345,000, 15 Mahogany Run #15, Sawyer, Michael, to Bilodeau, Marjorie J.$239,800, 135 Litchfield Pines Dr #A, Shinnick, John, and Bianco, Adelina, to Dutra, Francielle C.$226,800, 174 Berrington Rd #174, Limlaw, Teresa, to Hurley, Erin L.

Lunenburg

$700,000, 305 Arbor St, Cheryl Ann Wright RET, and Wright, Cheryl A, to Thompson, Paul, and Thompson, Kristen.$599,900, 95 Sunset Ln, 95 Sunset Lane LLC, to Sawyer, Michael R, and Sawyer, Kari M.$180,000, 347 Lancaster Ave, Hall Ann Progin Est, and Lucas, Sarah H, to Powell, Jeffrey A.

Marlborough

$960,000, 315 Stevens St, Maillet And Son Inc, to Jones, Thomas G, and Jones, Laura.$875,000, 151 Ewald Ave, Burke, Cory L, and Burke, Keith, to Tomkinson, Jacob M, and Berniac, Cecilia A.$530,000, 41 Deerfield Run #41, Cooper, Keith W, to Wu, Robert, and Wu, Margaret.$525,000, 40 Ice House Lndg #40, Wolff, Ethan C, to Fernald, Jennifer.$435,000, 849 Boston Post Rd E #9D, Wexford Rt, and Daley 3rd, Frederick M, to Grudzien, Samuel J, and Grudzien, Callie.$340,000, 136 Framingham Rd, Adda Rt, and Wright, Alice R, to Saintus, Clement.$225,000, 245 Boston Post Rd E #8, Unit 8 Boston Post Rd Rt, and Bronze Monkey Enterprises, to Bishop, Sharon M.$150,000, 16 Clinton St, Santos, Lourival, to Omalley, Kevin C.

Milford

$775,000, 46 Congress St, Barry, Brandon, and Barry, Susannah, to Valorie 3rd, Nicholas D.$670,000, 16 Joan Cir, Borer Ft, and Borer, Paul E, to Miller-Nelson, Charles, and Ramirez, Vianca.$655,000, 3 S Central St, Guimaraes, Ellen P, and Demoura, Valdeires, to Loja, Luis L.$619,900, 3 Panda Ct #3, F&d Ctrl Realty Corp Inc, to Fitzgerald, Aleece H.$600,000, 41 Whitewood Rd, Amponsah, Vivian, and Hall, Kelly A, to Choi, Raymond C, and Choi, Evans C.$581,500, 56 Bowdoin Dr, Maksimous, Sameh, and Atta, Shery, to Mellen, Joshua A, and Monteiro, Marissa.$520,000, 2 Woodridge Rd, Holzer, Jeffrey T, to Trigueros, Josue, and Trigueros, Karen.$520,000, 90 Highland St, Norton, Jeffrey, and Norton, Kelci, to Ziada, Shaker, and Yaakoub, Viola.$425,000, 36 Highland St, Morley, Rhonda, to Pinto, Sabrina M, and Crosby Jr, Kevin J.$227,000, 8 Shadowbrook Ln #18, Gladesdahl, Kurt S, and Almeida, Rosana T, to Granger, Carol A.

Millbury

$547,871, 100 Clearview Ter #15, Czervik Properties LLC, to Luikey Ft, and Luikey, Peter V.$539,869, 94 Clearview Ter #18, Czervik Properties LLC, to Samaniego, Mariana.$514,900, 71 Park Hill Ave, Luikey Ft, and Luikey, Peter V, to Sherring, Pamela, and Sherring, Sumner.$350,250, 1 Alpine St, Labreck, Sandra J, and Labreck, Michael J, to Terra, Ivone M.$58,000, 1 Tiffany Cir #1, Christie, Mark K, and Campbell Jr, John F, to Campbell Jr, John F.

Millville

$315,000, 90 Old Chestnut Hill Rd, Sullivan, Daniel, and Sullivan, Julie, to Giannelli, Gary.

North Brookfield

$183,000, 16 Elm St, Sec Of Veterans Affairs, to R&l Property Invest LLC.

Northborough

$775,100, 241 Crawford St, Kimball, Scott W, and Kimball, Jennifer, to Myles, Mark B, and Myles, Marisnei.$335,000, 15 Verjuniel Ave, Duquette, David P, to Kingdom Development LLC.

Northbridge

$680,000, 376 Lincoln Cir, Tames, Michelle M, to Reid, Sarah E.$585,000, 1-3 Woodland St, Superior Realty TLLC, to Loja, Ana L.$557,245, 37 Viewpoint Way #88, Stone Hill Partners LLC, to Weibe, Claire.$240,000, 34 N Main St #34, Griffin, Misty, and Griffin, Shawn, to Griffin, Thomas.

Orange

$355,000, 15 W Myrtle St, Rocha, Gleison, to Barahona, Deysi V, and Barahona, Angelo R.$225,000, 27 Chaste St, Vrmtg Asset T, and Us Bank Na Tr, to Delacruz, Jacobo, and Marte, Sonia.$162,800, 23 Stone Valley Rd, Gancorz, Judith M, and Pennymac Loan Svcs LLC, to Pennymac Loan Svcs LLC.

Oxford

$350,000, 13 Little John Cir, Marrier, Michael R, to Moulton, Cassandra A.$320,000, 25 Thayer Pond Dr #2, Sebastian, Jacqueline D, to Flynt Jr, Richard G, and Flynt, Mary P.

Petersham

$195,000, 8 East St, Pillsbury, Polly S, to Ufema Properties LLC.

Phillipston

$445,000, 40 Williamsville Rd, Couture, Steven M, and Couture, Sandy K, to Johnson, Samuel D, and Couture, Brooke A.

Royalston

$65,000, Brown Rd #5, Obrien, Karen A, to Midura, Ryn, and Swift, Katja.

Rutland

$599,900, 3 Jonathan Cir, Carlson, Lauren M, and Carlson, Ted J, to Sulleyman, Nasiru.$430,000, 29 Thurston Hill Rd, Vrmtg Asset T, and U S Bank TNa Tr, to Zou, Zong J, and Zheng, Si X.$215,000, 25 Highland Park Rd, Collins Jr, Paul F, to Vb Flips LLC.

Shrewsbury

$1,300,000, 16 Bridle Path, Martin, Sylvia J, to Burke, Cory, and Burke, Keith.$1,220,000, 225 Spring St, Corriveau Development LLC, to Mullen, Edel, and Humphries, Fiachra.$960,000, 99 Walnut St, Davis, Daniel J, to Li, Shasha.$860,000, 189 South St, Living Life Wealth Mgmt L, to Kota, Kalyani, and Pamidipati, Rama K.$720,000, 77 Stoney Hill Rd, Hayden, Emelie J, to Nsjs Real Estate LLC.$599,000, 15 Wheelock Rd, Rand Ft, and Rand, Richard P, to Hommel, William, and Turinese, Veronica.$580,000, 71 Orchard Meadow Dr #71, Doheny, Jeanne, to Lynch, Kevin, and Lynch, Maria D.$510,000, 24 Edgewood Rd, Sakorafos, James, and Sakorafos, Sharon R, to Sfj & Saj Nt, and John, Steven F.

Southbridge

$333,500, 45 Sunny Hill Dr, Helliwell, John A, to Santiago, Isaias, and Desmarais, Genevieve.$255,000, 328 Worcester St, Scudder Bay Capital LLC, to Chamberland, Derek C.

Spencer

$660,000, 23 N Brookfield Rd, Letendre, Alan A, and Letendre, Michelle M, to Gardner, Keith E, and Gardner, Diane L.$420,000, 321 Main St, Acheampong, Prince O, and Essuman, Bridget M, to Zisk, Zachary P.$235,000, 96 Mechanic St, Nairn, Michael R, to Mohdi-Alaoui, Jaafar.$37,500, Castle Ln, Kimenker Evelyn Est, and Jacobs, Kenneth, to Moose Pond Rt, and Meltzer, Lynn E.$37,500, Wilson St (off), Kimenker Evelyn Est, and Jacobs, Kenneth, to Moose Pond Rt, and Meltzer, Lynn E.

Sterling

$1,095,000, 51 Sandy Ridge Rd, Matson Homes Ii Inc, to Fors, Bryan K, and Fors, Shawna K.

Sturbridge

$735,000, 13 Meadow View Ln, Blodgett, William A, and Blodgett, Susan F, to Singh, Bablesh, and Bhadwal, Savita.$715,000, 118 Leadmine Ln, Kellaher, Gary F, and Kellaher, Sherry L, to Carlson, David S.$715,000, 98 Gladding Ln, Paquin, Teresa, to Kellaher, Gary F, and Kellaher, Sherry L.$470,000, 170 Shepard Rd, Gaboury Robert L Est, and Stevens, Rose M, to Destefano Jr, Daniel, and Destefano Sr, Daniel.$225,000, 505 Main St, Bounphasaysonh, Jenny, to Stl505 LLC.

Sutton

$755,000, 22 Johnson Rd, Flynn, John J, and Flynn, Mary L, to Mckenna, Joseph, and Mckenna, Ashley.$210,000, 9 Depot St, Dulmaine Ronald R Est, and Dulmaine, Marc, to Polyvinyl Films Inc.

Townsend

$625,000, 86 Mason Rd, Roberts, Dana, and Roberts, Shauna, to Baratta, Michelle M, and Boucher, Renaud J.$562,000, 10 Ryan Rd, Fappiano, Chris O, and Fappiano, Mary R, to Lanteigne, Matthew, and Lanteigne, Anna L.$425,000, 47 Maplewood Dr, Fryklund, Keith R, and Fryklund, Christa E, to Turner, Paul E, and Turner, Elaine D.

Upton

$669,999, 57 Sienna Cir #44, Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC, to Spence, Kenneth B, and Spence, Denise L.

Uxbridge

$649,900, 32 Nicki Way #32, Byrne, Francis R, and Byrne, Michelle M, to Moore, William R, and Moore, Jane E.$570,000, 70 N Main St, Kibbe, Randy, to Rausch, Noah R, and Absi, Chloe E.$150,000, 355 Aldrich St, Pereira, Luis M, to Laflamme, William.

Ware

$634,600, 11 Old Would Dr, Evergreen Design Build In, to Dore, Mark, and Shea, Anna M.$292,000, 80 W Main St, Gresty Jr, Ronald W, to Merry, Ian J.$224,000, 56 Old Belchertown Rd, Stewart, Toni J, to Blais, Todd A, and Galligan, Andrea M.

Webster

$585,000, 108 Killdeer Rd, Mckenna, Joseph, and Mckenna, Ashley, to Raucci, Michael A, and Raucci, Marie K.$460,000, 135 N Main St, Br Best Rlty & Const Inc, to Alves, Carlos J, and Libanio, Lorien A.$422,000, 40 Lincoln St, Giroux, Kevin E, to Rosario, Jonathan.$330,000, 26 Normandy Ave, Peck, Andrea J, to Gauthier, Alex D, and Gauthier, Dinora.

West Boylston

$585,000, 351 Maple St, Pace, Jeffery S, and Pace, Jonathan S, to Zhao, Yvonne, and Li, Lexon L.

Westborough

$668,000, 18 Powder Hill Way #18, Lynch, Kevin, and Lynch, Maria D, to Thawani, Santosh, and Thawani, Madhu.$300,000, 145 Milk St #11, 42 Main Street Corp, to Pappala, Swetha.$300,000, 147 Milk St #11, 42 Main Street Corp, to Pappala, Swetha.$300,000, 149 Milk St #11, 42 Main Street Corp, to Pappala, Swetha.$300,000, 151 Milk St #11, 42 Main Street Corp, to Pappala, Swetha.$300,000, 153 Milk St #11, 42 Main Street Corp, to Pappala, Swetha.$300,000, 155 Milk St #11, 42 Main Street Corp, to Pappala, Swetha.$235,000, 16-A Mayberry Dr #11, Cairns-Sullivan, Gloria A, to Kotagiri, Devi P.$227,000, 7 Lawtons Way, Myles, Mark B, and Myles, Marisnei J, to Luna, Jacinto Y, and Caraballo, Mariletzi M.

Westminster

$659,900, 345 S Ashburnham Rd, Normandin Group LLC, to Rodriguez Jr, Daniel, and Rodriguez, Sonja.$525,000, 57 Bacon St, Cordio, Christopher, to Kuovo, Richard, and Kuovo, Kimberly K.$430,000, 58 W Main St, Michaud Lt, and Michaud, John K, to Lin, Guang G, and Chen, Huazhen.$427,000, 21 Lovell St, Rodriguez, Daniel, and Rodriguez, Sonja, to Maldonado, Ariel.$375,000, 38 Ridge St, Morin, Fernando, to Nuon, Anietha, and Pech, Savorn.$311,000, 63 Leominster St, Mary Ann Murphy RET, and Murphy, Mary A, to Quigley, Charles.

Winchendon

$415,000, 290 Maple St, Zbh Rt, and Hagemeyer, Melissa, to Macayeal, Joanne.$382,500, 7 Linden St, Wisseh, Annette D, and Harrison, Sylvester, to Ferraro, Ashley.$298,000, 28 Poplar St, Homestead Re Invest LLC, to Scott, Dalton T, and Tenney, Debra A.$295,000, 15 Academy St, Otto Keith W Est, and Boisvert, Sandra, to Cruz, Juan C.$288,000, 61 Pond St #61, Crs Flipping LLC, to Chiasson, Jonas P.

Worcester

$855,000, 65 Merrifield St, Eds Hvac Corp Inc, to Dunga, Joao B.$730,000, 88 Fairfax Rd, Meleski Paul Vincent Est, and Meleski, Michael, to Chacon, Tulio I.$685,000, 227 Grove St, Piperhill LLC, to Klf Realty LLC.$670,000, 12 Fern St, Bui, Thuy, to Almeida, Marines S.$665,000, 19 Tatman St, Fonseca, Manuel, and Fonseca, Jennifer D, to Agbarha, Ethel E.$640,000, 22 Jaques Ave, Nunez, Santos A, and Depineda, Blanca N, to Vo, Tracy, and Vo, David T.$635,000, 3 Carter Way, Abt, Denise, to Alonso, Jacob.$580,000, 4 Waller Ave, Mooradian, Arthur, to Tiwari, Gaurab, and Tiwari, Samikshya G.$560,000, 22 Lantern Ln, Thomashow, Irwin I, and Thomashow, Deborah R, to Miller, Adam, and Miller, Carolyn.$540,000, 28 Lachapelle St, Cella, Melanie, and Rodriguez Sr, Micke, to Tran, Dung.$515,000, 158 Chester St, Ml Realty Group LLC, to Ferreira, Jose R, and Ferreira, N R.$515,000, 4003 Brompton Cir #4003, Salloway, David J, and Silver, Alexis J, to Amusat, Folarin.$510,000, 91 May St, Denitti Ft, and Denitti, John, to Njwe LLC.$507,500, 11 Chester St, Khouzami, Kaitlin R, and Khouzami, Fady, to Abbott, Paul W, and Abbott, Debra L.$500,000, 17 Bowdoin St, Van Stephoudt, Theodor, to Foley Real Estate LLC.$450,000, 60 Flagg St, Mohammad, Amr M, to Morrow, Robert, and Williams, Mason M.$432,000, 69 Blue Bell Rd, Lone Oak Enterprises LLC, to Carton, Paula C.$425,000, 107 Loxwood St, Malboeuf, Christopher M, and Malboeuf, Lora A, to Mulbah, Marie V, and Dartee, Sarah K.$425,000, 7 Dorothy Ave, Hinchey, Lauren, to Kowalczyk, Katherine E.$405,000, 24 Seminole Dr, Normandin, Tyler E, and Macarthur, Julie N, to Fagbore, Olaseye.$405,000, 770 Salisbury St, Wilfred L Iandoli RET, and Gorman, Dennis F, to Saulenas, Mariann.$390,000, 407 Cambridge St #23, Gold Star Builders Inc, to Nweke, Okeymoore, and Nweke, Evelyn O.$385,000, 107 Beaconsfield Rd, Hawley, Jeremiah T, to Jack, Chandra.$385,000, 770 Salisbury St #323, Dolan Virginia Marie Est, and Contonio, Susan M, to Hakenson, Michael E.$370,000, 9 Gates Rd #A, Haigis Peter D Est, and Haigis Jr, Peter D, to Do, Nancy, and Le, Kevin H.$325,000, 470 Plantation St, Martinez, Emily C, to Martinez, Laura.$320,000, 13 Mount Holyoke Ave, Lennex, Paul J, to Lennex 3rd, Harry G, and Mansfield, Lesley E.$320,000, 54 James St, Conway, Kevin F, and Conway, Lynn, to Demejia, Gloria D, and Mejia, Darwin G.$275,000, 325 Plantation St #213, Orourke, Megan E, to Stankowski, Ralph, and Stankowski, Alysha.$244,000, 30 Boardman St, Horan, Patricia F, and Santander Bank Na, to Scribner Development LLC.$227,000, 46 Gibbs St #4D, Dddml LLC, to Siegall, Lyle B.$217,000, 27 Hollywood St #2, Vega, Christian L, to Clark, Jacqueline A, and Talbert, Melissa J.$205,000, 22 Taunton St, Tallage Davis LLC, to Do, Quang.$199,900, 5 Lebanon St #2, Tuson, Ryan M, to Stottlemyer, Emmett.$175,000, 94 June St, Howard Spring LLC, to Cglj LLC.$170,112, 170 Perry Ave #3B, 1st Landing Invs LLC, to Walker Capital LLC.$148,000, 170 Perry Ave #3B, Pavone, Patricia A, to First Landing Invs LLC.$117,000, 246 June St, Moschilli, Pamela A, to Bremer, Victoria.$54,438, 56 Edgeworth St #22, Bates, Debra M, to Ganesh, Harrypersaud R.$40,000, 40 Columbia St, Cerrato, Abraham, to Hernandez, Noelia.

