Worcester County real estate transfers, Sunday, March 10

Ashburnham

$6,000,000, Depot Rd, Winchendon Forest LLC, to Ma Audubon Society Inc.$6,000,000, Sherbert Rd, Winchendon Forest LLC, to Ma Audubon Society Inc.$635,000, 183 Sherbert Rd, Howland, Jon, and Howland, Sandra J, to Fittante, Christopher, and Sheehan-Fittante, April.$285,000, 176 Center St, Kennedy, Francis, to Forest, Brett A, and Paton, Tara L.$265,000, 7 Cote Ave, Davis, Dylan, to Thibeault, Melissa A, and Hill, Eric E.$100,000, 39 Platts Rd, Henrie Sr, Ernest J, and Henrie, Florence, to Nsubuga, John, and Nsubuga, Casaundra.

Athol

$700,000, 314 Sanders St, Abl Rpc Res Credit Acqui, and 73 Willard Road LLC, to Abl Rpc Res Credit Acqui.

Auburn

$500,000, 13 Wethered St, 13 Wethered St LLC, to Salamack, Allison, and Kinney, Andrew C.$390,000, 148 Burnett St, Nedzweckas, Elise, and Dealey, Megan E, to Valdes, Elias M, and Echevarria, Jexcybelle.$335,000, 3 Aurilla St, Launderville, Justin D, and Launderville, Joanna N, to Halloran, Emma C.$211,000, 11 Williams St, Reilly, Thomas E, and Reilly, Audrey L, to Bombay LLC.

Berlin

$739,000, 211 River Rd W, Benotti, Robert J, and Benotti, Paula, to Fraga, Marcio, and Fraga, Jucileila S.

Blackstone

$475,000, 239 Elm St, Doire Properties LLC, to Copeland, Andrew J, and Sanlucas, Adianna L.$290,000, 50 Main St, 48-50 Main St LLC, to Elliot Holdings LLC.

Bolton

$165,000, 17 Lancaster Rd, Hulswit, Christopher L, to Traditional Concepts Inc.

Boylston

$659,875, 239 Sewall St #239, Sa Boylston LLC, to Carlin, Timothy A, and Carlin, Penny L.

Brimfield

$375,000, 62 1st St, Mcmanaman RET, and Mcmanaman, Thomas G, to Mcmanaman, Kevin, and Mcmanaman, Cynthia.$250,000, 1538 Dunhamtown Brimfield Rd, Josephine R Sears RET, and Sears, Brian P, to Ramsland, Erik.

Charlton

$699,900, 26 Wamsutta Ridge Rd, Penny Lynn Carlin RET, and Carlin, Penny L, to Nutting, Andrew, and Nutting, Courtney.$380,000, 42 N Sturbridge Rd, Leblanc, Ronald, to Berry, Nicole.$146,135, 185 Nugget Dr, Lavallee, Phillip L, and Santander Bank NA, to Santander Bank NA.$65,000, Ramshorn Rd #1, Julian, Sheri L, to Lepage, William, and Lepage, Nancy.

Clinton

$365,000, 655 Devenwood Way #655, Savell, Frank J, and Savell, Mark T, to Savell, Kyle Q.$320,000, 289 Main St, Navedo, Maria, to Diaz, Edwin.

Douglas

$175,000, Shore Rd #3, Douglas Properties LLC, to Speroni, Thomas M.

Dudley

$76,292, 324 Dresser Hill Rd, Bouthillier, Donald J, to Reilestateone LLC.

Fitchburg

$520,000, 435 Wanoosnoc Rd, Peckham, Maysha I, and Hernandez, Maria A, to Leblanc, Shawn, and Leblanc, Maria.$400,000, 22 Almount Ter, Vivenda Associates Inc, to Choctaw American Ins Inc.$380,000, 48 Belgian Way #48, Richard Joan Ann Est, and Michaud, Todd, to Mendez, Haydee.$335,000, 27 Norcross Ter, Torres, David, to Wheeler, Maegan L.$275,000, 59 Arlington St, Calcaterra, Paul J, and Calcaterra, Ann C, to Ribeiro, Jailson.$160,000, 100 Clarendon St, Borges, Rafael K, to Jr Siding Inc.

Gardner

$437,000, 32 Jean St, M3 Innovations Inc, to Mainye, Assumpter N.$340,000, 445 Park St, Brandon, Matthew R, and Brandon, Tori, to Jean Jr, Roland L.$320,000, 39 Marquette St, Fluet, Aaron M, to Cesaire, Leah M, and Cesaire, Evans.$220,000, 20 Walnut St, Paquet, Keith A, to Maillet, Kevin J, and Maillet, Anna M.

Grafton

$985,000, 11 Cortland Way, Dumphy, Sean F, to Rivadeneyra, Cesar, and Rivadeneyra, Heidi.$889,000, 106 Millbury St, Phillips Luxury Hm Corp, to Madhamanchi, Ravi.$610,000, 26 Kaye Cir, Mulvey, Christopher J, and Cranshaw, Laura M, to King, Ariana, and King Jr, James A.$410,000, 40 Gordon Cir #40, Stewart-Morales, Cesar, and Stewart-Morales, Jeffrey, to Shaikh, Javed R.$150,500, 17 Fairlawn St, Hallen Doris E Est, and Hallen, Richard, to Fiver Homes Inc.$50,000, 117 North St, Keyes, James, and Keyes, Margo, to Atica, Siris.

Hardwick

$360,000, 2125 Barre Rd, Morrison, Joanne, to Vandenakker, Brian.$26,000, 11 Broad St #11, Moore, Michael D, and Hometown Bank, to Wicked Deals LLC.

Harvard

$785,000, 184 Ayer Rd, Phoenix-Durango LLC, to Lansdown Place LLC.$219,900, 3 Cortland Ln #3, Weston Dev Group Inc, to Hmahma, Boughaba.

Holden

$574,640, 18 Tea Party Cir #18, Chaffin Pond Dev LLC, to Tivnan, Fulton G, and Tivnan, Debra.$510,000, 54 Plymouth Rd, Williams, Rita, to Dumas, Ned M, and Dumas, Sarah M.$475,000, 30 Sawyer Ln, Hopkins, Maria, to Burgos, Rafael, and Otero, Nerieda.$365,000, 122 Jackson St, Federal Natl Mtg Assn, to Tadrous, Maged.

Holland

$180,000, 8 Heritage Dr, Federal Hm Loan Mtg Corp, to Holdcraft, John D.

Hubbardston

$356,150, 28 Abenaki St, Schmidt, Eric E, to Normandin, Kenneth.$295,000, 6 Birches Rd, Desjardins, Jennifer E, and Newrez LLC, to Newrez LLC.$65,000, 3 Natty Brook Rd #3, Maiocchi, Teresa A, to Hogue, Jimmy D.

Hudson

$2,700,000, 6 Fox Rd, JER LLC, to JJMCcarthy LLC.$840,000, 289 River Rd, Black Pearl Dev Group LLC, to James, Blossom P, and James, Shibu.$720,000, 6 4 Bridges Rd, Percuoco, Peter P, and Percuoco, Lisa B, to Lamour, Walky, and Pierre-Louis, Patricia.$449,000, 95 Washington St, Cimasi, Susan M, to Ferrer, Melania A.$190,000, 312 Brigham St, Carney FT, and Carney, Paul V, to Shrewsbury Homes Inc.

Lancaster

$550,250, 185 Sterling Rd, Bissonnette R-Marie C Est, and Cardillo, William P, to Tang, Huelinh H, and Tang, Hai V.

Leicester

$290,000, 986 Stafford St, Bachman Robert Leon Est, and Bachman, Anna, to Mulhall, Alyssa, and Herzog, Ty.$175,000, 402 Stafford St, Mccue Nancy M Est, and Bonin, Karianne, to Andrade, Robert.

Leominster

$545,000, 60 Middle St, Vazquez, Alexandra, to Ferreira, Thabata A, and Durta, Teixeira.$500,000, 14 Martha St, Mobley Jane E Est, and Young, Susan K, to Lefevre, Scott, and Lefevre, Amanda.$500,000, 22 2nd St, Burdett Ft, and Burdett, Gale M, to Bettencourt, Ronald, and Bettencourt, Denise.$355,000, 5 Eaton Pl, Antwi, Frank, to Kulik, Rachel.$300,000, 591 Merriam Ave, Anderson RT, and Anderson, David F, to Delgado Corp.$250,000, 326 North St, Sec Of Hsng & Urban Dev, to Snioch, Pawel.$250,000, 36 Meadow Pond Dr #N, Gardner, Jeffrey, to Saeed, Muhammad A, and Ahmad, Muhammad.

Lunenburg

$152,500, 281 Leominster Shirley Rd, Powell, Steven R, to Lpr Realty LLC.$112,000, 41 Reservoir Rd, 155 Reservoir Road T, and Powell, Steven R, to Sicard, Trevor J, and Powell, Ashley R.

Marlborough

$500,000, 20 Crestwood Ln, Priestley, Paul J, to Delgato, Steven R, and Durkin, Ashlyn E.$385,000, 30 Broad St #103, Clinton, Alexander J, and Clinton, Megan E, to Dresser, Jaimilee N, and Goldberg, Max.

Milford

$665,000, 10 Violet Cir, Dalavouras, Kaliopy A, and Dalavouras, Dionysios, to Manivannan, Aadithyan, and Singh, Mahal R.

Millbury

$590,000, 182 Main St, Perkins, David W, to Leon, Laura F.$559,122, 98 Clearview Ter #16, Czervik Properties LLC, to Saini, Ajay.$328,000, 36 Tiffany Cir #36, Grenier, David A, and Banfill, Todd A, to Bourassa, Spencer, and Bourassa, Jodi.$281,500, 303 W Main St, Olit 2023 Hb1 Alternative, to Juma Multiservices LLC.$275,000, 14 Highland Ave, Barbara Pariseau Ft, and Pariseau, Philip, to Stone, Harley D, and Rose, Stephanie E.$185,000, 197 W Main St, Jones, Susan A, and Mattson, Gail, to Chrysalis Properties LLC.$180,000, 1462 Grafton Rd, Haynes, Brian O, to Barrows, Jesse.$57,500, 4 Riverlin St, Massachusetts Electric Co, to Ttm Realty LLC.

Millville

$526,000, 65 Providence St, De Rezendes Ft, and De Rezendes, Natalia, to Sutherland, Joshua, and Miller, Taylor M.$255,000, 33 Providence St #B, Shea, Gary J, and Shea, Deborah M, to Bouchard, Hayden, and Bethel, Erin.

Northbridge

$779,000, 377 Rebecca Rd, J & F Marinella Dev Corp, to Lawrence, Clayton P, and Lawrence, Emily C.$500,000, 2418-2420 Providence Rd, Jano, Lisa, and Jano, Perry, to Valerio, Giovanni R.$470,000, 12-14 Railroad St, Borrelli, Christopher P, to Pinto, Paul J, and Pinto, Rena-Faye.$454,500, 61 Hillview Ln #61, Erickson, Linda D, to Gulla, Joseph.$350,000, 14 Cross St, Chaston, Sarah A, to Damon, Michael W.$150,000, Wing Rd #3, Renaud Jr, Edward K, to Cora Lane Group LLC.

Orange

$901,000, 63 Main St, Estabrooks, Lorrett A, and Tilden, Diane L, to Berry, James B, and Berry, Laura J.$400,000, 125 East Rd, Barnes Jr, Steven S, and Barnes, Lori A, to Pole, Anne M.$120,000, 82 Mechanic St, Chapli, Mary, to Schwowens Properties LLC.$70,000, 237 Magoon Rd, Teto, Mattew R, and Teto, Cynthia L, to Teto, Mattew R.$25,000, Magoon Rd, Teto, Mattew R, and Teto, Cynthia L, to Teto, Mattew R.$18,000, Randall Pond Industrial P, Orange Town Of, to 153 Quabbins Blvd LLC.

Oxford

$716,000, 29 Ennis Rd, Direct Landscaping Design, to Kaplan, Jenna.

Phillipston

$10,000, Route 101, Leo R Reponen RET, and Reponen, Jeanne V, to Reponen, Jeanne V.$10,000, Templeton Rd, Leo R Reponen RET, and Reponen, Jeanne V, to Reponen, Jeanne V.

Princeton

$560,000, 6 Cider Mill Ln, Cornell, Stephen T, and Cornell, Mary A, to Maus, Timothy, and Opie, Lauren.

Rutland

$583,889, 43 Grizzly Dr, C B Blair Dev Corp, to Boiquaye, Charles, and Boiquaye, Freda K.

Shrewsbury

$530,000, 68 Harrington Farms Way #68, Lanni, Marion, to Ranka, Vishal.$435,000, 70 South St, Gandhi, Mohinder S, and Gandhi, Jasbir K, to Malhotra, Bobby, and Kaur, Sumit.$425,000, 11 Jenney St, Noyes David SouthbridgeEst, and Noyes, Lawrence R, to Gabriele, Roy A.$410,000, 19 Old Faith Rd, Greska, Brian, and Greska, Nina S, to Watkins, Joseph, and Watkins, Sage.$375,000, 40 Svenson Rd, Tupler, Rossella, to Wang, Feng, and Tang, Ling.$200,000, 69-71 Edgewater Ave, Billings Lt, and Breault, Nancy A, to Natl Hm Executives LLC.

Southbridge

$250,000, 4 Marjorie Ln, Hippert, Azure, to Grady, Rose.$220,000, 51 Randolph St, Edmonds, Eric, to Robillard, Michael.$198,000, 111 Hartwell St, Cavanaugh, James A, to Hutchins Esperti Re LLC.$195,000, 28 Maria Ave #C, Alicea, Andrew M, and Edmonds, Alyssa, to Legros, Joranne.

Spencer

$10,324,000, 95 Main St, Arista Spencer LLC, to Selhi Re Group 2 LLC.$250,000, 2 Crestview Dr #52, Lang, Judith G, to Perry 3rd, Joseph E.

Sterling

$715,000, 3 Country Club Rd, Corvelo, Anthony M, and Corvelo, Kelly J, to Desravines, Joas, and Desravines, Marilee.

Sturbridge

$793,000, 237 Podunk Rd, Ah & Db Custom Homes Inc, to Patel, Jigisha, and Patel, Rajeshkumar.$490,000, 133 Brookfield Rd, Bourassa Ft, and Bourassa, Edward G, to Magliaro, Alex, and Nurek, Angela.$370,000, 5 Snell St, Boudreau, Courtney A, to Tsantinis LLC.$255,000, 38 Clark Rd, Martel, Carla, and Wilmington TNa Tr, to Holdcraft, John D.$55,000, 338 The Trail, Laughlin, William T, to Brochu, Matthew, and Brochu, Lindsay.

Upton

$265,000, 12 Kiwanis Beach Rd, Roy M & Lisa R Goodwin Lt, and Goodwin, Roy M, to 12 Kiwanis Beach LLC.$264,000, East St #11A, Kelly Family Realty LLC, to D&f Afonso Builders Inc.

Uxbridge

$700,000, 237 River Rd, River Road Rt, and Frederickson Jr, Howard, to Dallesandro Realty LLC.$365,000, 149 S Main St, Barbara A Johnson RET, and Mcnally, Christine L, to Cone, Jack.$300,000, 462 Blackstone St, P A Thomas-Fuller Lt, and Thomas-Fuller, P A, to Mjt Re LLC.

Ware

$310,000, 5-7 Bellevue Ave, Garbiel, Joseph M, to Andrews, Brandon.$225,000, 33 High St, Berthiaume, Blaise P, to Brown, Travis, and Brown, Jenny.$225,000, 33 High St, Berthiaume, Blaise P, to Brown, Travis, and Brown, Jenny.$185,000, 31 Meadow Rd, Palano 3rd Antonio J Est, and Palano Jr, Antonio J, to G&w New Construction LLC.$155,505, 23-25 Dale St, First Landing Invs LLC, to Bezviner Real Estate Inc.$145,000, 82 North St, First Landing Invs LLC, to Veloz & Associates LLC.$135,000, 82 North St, Virbrant Ventures LLC, to First Landing Invs LLC.$130,000, 23-25 Dale St, Virbrant Ventures LLC, to First Landing Invs LLC.$55,000, 39 Coffey Hill Rd, TCC RT, and Ferrero, Claire E, to Bellerive, Arthur A.$55,000, 40 Coffey Hill Rd, TCC RT, and Ferrero, Claire E, to Bellerive, Arthur A.$55,000, 48 Coffey Hill Rd, TCC RT, and Ferrero, Claire E, to Bellerive, Arthur A.

Warren

$429,000, 123 Keys Rd, Paolucci Properties LLC, to Giroux, Steven, and Giroux, Sarah.

Webster

$440,000, 105 Gore Rd, Brunner Concrete LLC, to Veras, Jarol J, and Gonzalez, Naishmed.$350,000, 366 School St, Miller Robert J Est, and Jacob, Christine M, to Jpg Properties LLC.$350,000, Day Ln, Miller Robert J Est, and Jacob, Christine M, to Jpg Properties LLC.$74,000, 408 School St, Pfeiffer, Dennis, and Pfeiffer, Rhonda, to Ekt Investments Inc.

West Boylston

$375,000, 68 Cavour Cir, Smith, Gerald M, and Smith, Mary A, to Renzoni, Joseph, and Renzoni, Angela.

West Brookfield

$65,000, 109 Tucker Rd, Tcc Realty TIi, and Ferrero, Claire E, to Bellerive, Arthur A.

Westminster

$549,000, 47 Old Oak Ave, Richards, Edward F, to Miller, John.$200,000, 200 Narrows Rd, Snow Hill Development LLC, to Gionet, Nicholas P.

Winchendon

$6,000,000, Bemis Rd, Winchendon Forest LLC, to Ma Audubon Society Inc.$6,000,000, Gardner Rd, Winchendon Forest LLC, to Ma Audubon Society Inc.$6,000,000, N Ashburnham Rd, Winchendon Forest LLC, to Ma Audubon Society Inc.$548,000, 41 Doyle Ave, Asher Construction LLC, to Leslie, Brian B, and Leslie, Cassandra L.$443,400, 33 Sibley Rd, Kathryn L Buttrick RET, and Buttrick, Kathryn L, to Murphy, Kathleen A.$190,500, 50 Hall Rd, Meridith Brenda C Est, and Meridith Jr, Jessie, to Sanchez, Armando.$168,650, 166 Beachview Dr, Baldani Aldo J Est, and Fagerland, Bonita A, to Richard J Baldani RET, and Baldani, Richard J.$40,900, 33 Elmwood Rd, Dsv Spv1 LLC, to Davenport, Kenneth.

Worcester

$775,000, 3 Fairbanks St, Nguyen, Samuel C, and Nguyen, Thao T, to Murphy Capital LLC.$775,000, 5 Fairbanks St, Nguyen, Samuel C, and Nguyen, Thao T, to Murphy Capital LLC.$711,000, 38 Etre Dr, Roque, Julio C, and Gomez, Maiden, to Goss, Christopher, and Goss, Yanina.$690,000, 19 Woodbine St, Rodriguez, Juan C, to Tc Management LLC.$690,000, 21 Henchman St, Ventura, Silvia L, and Silveira, Jakeline, to 233 London Rlty Mgmt LLC.$610,000, 1369 Main St, Istanbul Realty LLC, to Nicoma LLC.$602,000, 2 Bailin Dr, Nanni, Silvana, to Khan, Syed, and Ahmed, Syed I.$575,000, 17 Stoneland Rd, Norford, Samuel, to Mariotta, Alethia.$550,000, 33 Scenic Dr, Chefor, Edwin A, and Nkongho, Bercky E, to Plummer, Gabriel, and Delomba, Wyatt.$485,000, 43 Boyd St, Leura LLC, to Jafri, Asad A, and Batool, Laila.$471,000, 406 Browning Ln #406, Sutherland, Daniel C, and Sutherland, Roxanne M, to Kozlowski, Julie.$429,900, 12 Marsh Ave, Flamuraj, Herolind, to Hill, Morgan A.$374,000, 120 Mill St, Watson, Sarah B, to Coes Street LLC.$360,500, 73 Ward St, Piperhill LLC, to Valerio, Coral E.$360,000, 1 Wayside Rd, New England Hm Buyers LLC, to Quinones, Lorelei, and Dionis, Daniel.$360,000, 19 Aldena Rd, Gallagher, Erin L, to Sullivan, Peter J.$355,000, 6 Rosslare Dr #6, Margaret M Curran RET, and King, Brendan J, to Tina M Sullivan T, and Sullivan, Tina M.$345,000, 18 Sprucewood Ln #18, Roche Matthew D Est, and Roche, Myles C, to Vasiliadis, Thomas.$300,000, 7 Pemberton St, Manuel, Chrysanthe E, to Eskay Builders LLC.$290,000, 18 Gordon St, Perkins, Douglas J, to Solorzano, Carlos A.$289,500, 9 Olga Ave, Eskay Builders LLC, to Sood, Sudhir.$221,500, 1 Candlewood St, Buffone Candace Est, and Williamson, Donald S, to Trombly, Kevan C, and Trombly, Julia M.$200,000, 188-A Norfolk St, Agha, Bashar T, and Agha, Nusiba, to Norfolk Design LLC.$195,000, 1 Amesbury St #C, Franco, Noeme G, to Noriega, Santiago.$150,000, 31 Beechmont St #1, Hawley, Alan, and Irace, Daniel, to Emery, Ryan.$135,000, 15 Norrback Ave, Roy Jr, Stanley A, and Roy, Theresa A, to Roy Jr, Stanley A, and Roy, Jean A.$120,000, 70 Southbridge St #615, Arango Sisters Invs LLC, to Jae Wor LLC.$75,000, 6 Tihonet St, Simkhovich, Lev, and Simkhovich, Irina, to Titan Builders LLC.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester County real estate transfers, Sunday, March 10