Worcester County real estate transfers, Sunday, March 31

Red Sold For Sale Real Estate Sign in Front of House.

Ashburnham

$375,000, 8 Lake Rd, Leblanc, Victor H, and Leblanc, Anne M, to Bevilacqua, Jodi.$110,000, 9 3 Jays Rd, Egan 2nd, Richard B, and Egan, Mary A, to Anna Zhukova RET, and Zhukova, Anna.

Athol

$389,000, 160 Woodland Dr, Winridge Holdings LLC, to Reinoso, Ana C, and Valdez, German R.$355,000, 86 Everett Ave, Cordio, Christopher, to Santiago Jr, Guillermo.$275,000, 233 Petersham Rd, T S Mann Real Estate LLC, to Allen, Victoria R.$205,338, 1220 Petersham Rd, Carrington Mtg Svcs LLC, to Dodge Contracting LLC.$50,000, 19 Kendall St, Soracchi Michael W Est, and Auger, Joseph W, to Tcs Home Group LLC.

Auburn

$650,000, 225 South St, Prc Construction Co LLC, to Beshai, Sara.$580,000, 28 Perry St, Beauregard, James L, and Beauregard, Donna C, to Demichele, Anthony.$460,000, 1 Newland St, Mai Properties LLC, to Amin, Ketul, and Jankowski, Paulina.$432,000, 23 Ward St, Fiver Homes Inc, to Fleming, Pamela.$419,900, 7 Mount View Ave, Fleming, Pamela, to Astill, Lin W.$390,000, 38 Waterman Rd, Martin, Marianne, to Nasuti, Emily A.$332,500, 52 Barbara Ave, Amerihome Mortgage Co LLC, to Lee, Jason H, and Lee, Kowoon J.

Barre

$401,000, 50 Town Farm Rd, Valardi Edward J Est, and Valardi Jr, Edward J, to Trimby, Brian.Blackstone$380,000, 34 Miller St, Bobpam LLC, to Fleury, Edward L, and Fleury, Pauline J.

Bolton

$310,000, 57 Spectacle Hill Rd, Lamson, Leah M, and Mccormick, Stephen G, to Traditional Concepts Inc.

Brimfield

$85,000, Janes Hill Cross Rd #C2B, Weetamoo Rt, and Jankowski, Ellen, to Schoppmann, Kenneth, and Schoppmann, Gail.

Brookfield

$60,000, 10 Oak Ave, Rogers, Keith, to Ekt Investments Inc.$60,000, Rice Corner Rd (off), Lanne, Stephen C, and Lanne, Lisa K, to Quaboag Vly Prop Mgmt LLC.$40,000, 5 Lincoln St Ext, Fromm, David, to Hibbard Jr, Richard W, and Hibbard, Jaimie S.$40,000, 8 Hayden Ave, Fromm, David, to Hibbard Jr, Richard W, and Hibbard, Jaimie S.

Charlton

$740,000, 16 Pheasant Ln, Golisano-Vanneil, Golisan, to Cooney, Cheryl, and Diaz, Luis C.$227,500, Jennings Rd #45, Gair LLC, to Eskay Builders LLC.$227,500, Jennings Rd #46, Gair LLC, to Eskay Builders LLC.$227,500, Jennings Rd #47, Gair LLC, to Eskay Builders LLC.

Clinton

$785,500, 304 Church St, 304 Church Street Rt, and Mcnally, Robert J, to Mcnally & Watson Funeral.$366,000, 117 Franklin St, Bailey David Ignatius Est, and Moran, Joan E, to Laridis, Theodore, and Laridis, Norla.$181,000, 24 Coyne St, Tomolo Jr, James A, to Mcandrews, Gerard, and Mcandrews, Wyatt M.$180,000, 29 Berlin St #108, Francine P Martel Ft, and Martel, Francine P, to Wc Property Invs LLC.

Douglas

$449,900, 123 West St, Fournier, Dylan G, to Swanton, Elijah P, and Sawyer, Joy.

Dudley

$448,000, 7 Delaney Ave, Suss, Amanda, and Mutlu, David J, to Namuwaya, Flavish D, and Kiwanjago, Godfrey.$349,900, 412 Dresser Hill Rd, Sea Realty LLC, to Shepple, Elizabeth, and Newland, Brandon.$158,000, 17 Southbridge Rd #2, Aversa, Paula, to Hernandez, Nathan.

East Brookfield

$574,900, 384 W Sturbridge Rd, Cormier & Sons Const & Hm, to Stewart, Jerome V, and Stewart, Nicole M.$320,000, 202 Adams Rd #2, Hugenberger, Sara, to Nugent Jr, Michael J, and Elia, Sherissa.

Fitchburg

$540,000, 52-54 Mount Globe St, Kwasek, John, and Kwasek, Carol, to Tucker, Regina.$460,000, 29 Old Deerfield Rd, Beckett, Roger E, to Wilson, Anthony L, and Wilson, Sheavoynne.$450,000, 50 Wilson St, Prop Mgmt Partners LLC, to Sidiqi, Mustafa, and Monteiro, Jordana D.$420,000, 93 Whittemore St, 93 Whittemore Street Rt, and Butler, Michelle, to Flores, Joel A.$355,000, 93 York Ave, Gauthier, Brandon, and Gauthier, Hilary, to Sodano, Robin.$341,000, 15 Arlington St, Delaney Faith E Est, and Van Orden, Patricia F, to Mills, Michelle E.$325,000, 657 Westminster Hill Rd, Quiet Jr, David J, and Tessier, Laura K, to Almonte, Sandra Y.$215,000, 79 Parson Cir, Speed, Barbara M, to 1520 LLC.$205,000, 966 Water St, Brown, Toussaint, to Central City Prop LLC.$202,000, 96 Laurel St, 96rlaurel LLC, to Payan-Abreu, Awilda B, and Payano, Kenovit J.$190,000, 1207 Water St, Emond Kathleen T Est, and Peterson, Andrea L, to Godin, Angela, and Godin, Michael.

Gardner

$525,000, 36 Comee St, Aube, Jennifer, and Aube, Brian, to Comeau, Kathryn.$439,000, 52 Sunset Rd, Resilient Investments LLC, to Hilditch, Harriet S.$299,900, 99 Edgell St, Dudek, Sheila H, and Dudek, David F, to Lawrence, Stephen A.$242,500, 84 Lake St #84, Clabaugh, William J, and Clabaugh, Elizabeth J, to James & L M Anderson Irt, and Anderson, James W.

Grafton

$1,010,000, 116 Magill Dr, Highfields Dev Corp, to Gupta, Chetan, and Gupta, Sonika.$475,000, 2 Fairlawn St, Urella, Matthew, and Urella, Megan E, to Clement, Matthew, and Hutchinson, Amanda K.$125,000, 116 Magill Dr, Magill Associates Inc, to Highfields Dev Corp.

Hardwick

$388,900, 1313 Turkey St, Great Lakes Camp Inc, to Barrett, Eileen C, and Cormier Jr, Paul J.$360,800, 41 Moran Rd, Tripp, Alex, and Tripp, Emily, to Souza, Payton, and Emery, Abigail.

Harvard

$462,500, 12 Pine Hill Way #A, Pine Hill Village LLC, to Wu, Rui.

Holden

$542,125, 151 Union St, Powers, Brian, and Mclp Asset Co Inc, to Mclp Asset Co Inc.$402,200, 115 Shrewsbury St, M&d Maine LLC, to Carraher, Michael, and Cieri, Marissa A.$340,000, 1818 Main St #311, Barresi, Joseph A, to Benoit, Paige.

Holland

$385,000, 63 S Cottage Rd, Seymour 3rd, Herbert F, to Despeines, Kepler, and Bernadeau, Vanessa.$220,000, 9 May Brook Rd #9, Dalton, Jess, and Dalton, Gretchen, to Burroughs, Noah, and Muller, Gretchen.$210,000, 5 May Brook Rd #5, Heins, Cheryl L, to Young, Richard J, and Young, Antonia S.

Hopedale

$500,000, 13 Elmwood Ave, Lord, Wayne D, and Lord, Linda J, to Power Brothers Prop LLC.$415,000, 65 Freedom St, Leonard, Chancellor, to Bowden, Joshua I, and Merrifield, Moriah C.$320,000, 210-A S Main St, Jewish Family & Childrens, and Beech, Maureen F, to Oliveira, Romulo, and Costa, Marcelo.$320,000, 210-B S Main St, Jewish Family & Childrens, and Beech, Maureen F, to Oliveira, Romulo, and Costa, Marcelo.

Hubbardston

$150,000, Gardner Rd, Harper, Stephen A, and Harper, Uilleam A, to Hubbardston 68 T, and Gabriel, Justin J.$150,000, Route 68, Harper, Stephen A, and Harper, Uilleam A, to Hubbardston 68 T, and Gabriel, Justin J.$20,000, Mayo Rd #2A, Kidder Jonathan M Est, and Moran, John M, to Malowitz, Renee, and Lilienkamp, Frederick.

Hudson

$8,456,100, Old County Rd, Townline Estates LLC, to Toll Northeast V Corp.$658,300, 118 Main St, Kunst, Bradford G, to 118-120 Main Street Rt, and Peneda, Jose E.$658,300, 120 Main St, Kunst, Bradford G, to 118-120 Main Street Rt, and Peneda, Jose E.

Lancaster

$747,000, 150 Moffett St, Loutrel, Louis, and Loutrel, Jennifer, to Crawford, Elizabeth, and Cheney, Tyler.$370,000, 56 Ivy Dr, Tull, Richard E, and Tull, Mary E, to Mafra, Allan, and Mafra, Rebecca J.

Leicester

$50,000, Wesley Dr, Johnson, Beth A, and Johnson, Stephen E, to Jones, Christopher, and Jones, Sonia.

Leominster

$1,100,000, 21 Jungle Rd, G And T Rt, and Mcmahon, Patricia A, to 21 Jungle Road LLC.$750,000, 57 Pearl St, Ribeiro Realty LLC, to Petkus Pearl Prop LLC.$675,000, 29-31 Cotton St, 31 Cotton Street Nt, and Mosher, Heidi E, to Troncoso, Mariana G, and Pina, Adriano.$520,000, 464 Florence St, Barreto, Richard, and Barreto, Andreina J, to Mutesi, Harriet.$480,000, 14 Crown St, Younis, Ziad, to Eagle, Topaze C.$430,000, 202 Merriam Ave, 202 Merriam Avenue Rt, and Crossman Jr, Ralph W, to Landmark Plaza LLC.$350,000, 1149 Main St, Aveni Ft, and Aveni, Mary J, to Moz Prop Solutions Inc.$302,000, 62 Church St #2A, Aeczd LLC, to Barreto, Andreina J.$278,100, 119 Sycamore Dr #119, Morrison, James P, to Yakouan, Georges, and Yakous, Bertine M.$265,000, 39 Laurel St, Austinwood Properties LLC, to Parmenter, James S.$50,000, Jungle Rd, Leominster City Of, to 21 Jungle Road LLC.

Lunenburg

$565,000, 318 Howard St, Homes At Aro Estates LLC, to Johnson, Samuel T, and Pavan-Johnson, Victoria T.$525,000, 6 Wintergreen Ct #6, Tuzzolo, Matthew, to Arpino, Sallyann.$415,000, 91 Maple Pkwy, Maclean, Cole, and Maclean, Rebekah, to Young, Esther.$322,222, 97 Woodland Dr, Doucette Eva M Est, and Byington, Joan F, to Hagar, John.$95,000, 40 Fire Road 12, Barrell, Erin M, to Benjamin, Scott A.

Marlborough

$1,025,000, 104 Taylor Rd, Naton, Kyle, and Naton, Caitlin, to Zhang, Xiaoyun.$466,000, 46 Teller St, Mckenzie Kenneth V Est, and Mckenzie Jr, Kenneth V, to 46 Teller St Rt, and Murillo, Erwin A.$330,000, 300 Berlin Rd, Ferro Leslie E Est, and Ferro, Donna, to 300 Berlin Road LLC.$315,000, 55 Howland St #2A, Ribeiro, Divino P, and Ribeiro, Alessandra L, to Menezes Re Enterpirses In.$205,000, 52 Sandini Rd, Dallis, Dana R, to 52 Sandini Dr Rt, and Masciarelli, Jason J.$190,000, 624 Boston Post Rd E #15, Gebsco Realty Corp, to Boaventura, Gilmar, and Boaventura, Edirlaine.

Mendon

$895,549, 75 Blackstone St, Lobisser & Ferreira Const, to Simmons, Frederick D, and Simmons, Jean M.$100,000, 220 Millville Rd, Stonewall T, and Bourgeois, Lisa, to Lobisser & Ferreira Const.

Milford

$619,900, 22 Kodiak Ln #11, F&d Central Realty Corp, to Persico, Michelle.$574,900, 24 Kodiak Ln #12, F&d Ctrl Realty Corp Inc, to Jayakumar, Venkateswarlu, and Rajaram, Aswini.$569,000, 20 Simmons Dr, Quickmire, Benjamin T, and Quickmire, Kristen, to Seaver, Joseph P, and Mclean, Emily R.$560,000, 28 Princess Pine Ln, Kelley, Shawn J, and Kelley, Amy J, to Mcdonald, Shaun, and Mcdonald, Kirsten.$530,000, 9 Myrtle St, Dahuron, David E, and Villeger, Lucie M, to Fanny, Manoussa E.$490,000, 10 Granite St, Excapave Corp, to Testa, Joseph F.$480,000, 22 Yale Dr, Mcgrath Lt, and Mcgrath, Robert R, to Jordan, Danielle.$295,000, 6 Shadowbrook Ln #59, Coelho, Jhonatas G, to Cordeiro, Joaquim D, and Cordeiro, Fabiana N.

Millbury

$567,580, 92 Clearview Ter #19, Czervik Properties LLC, to Perro, John J, and Perro, Cindy A.$465,000, 192 Horne Way #192, Barauskas, Roberta, to Church, Stephen M, and Church, Kathleen M.$405,000, 5 Oakes Cir #5, Mintah, Lawrence Q, to Moreno, Freddy L, and Moya, Yusmary M.$320,000, 259 Millbury Ave, Kiesiner Nelson E Est, and Benoit, Susan M, to Gover, Gary.$170,000, 31 Cedar Ave, Ampagoomian, Christopher, to Central City Prop LLC.

Millville

$169,000, 21 Lincoln St, First Landing Invs LLC, to Orange Ra LLC.$140,000, 21 Lincoln St, Trinity Dev Group LLC, to First Landing Invs LLC.

Northborough

$750,000, 20 Monroe St, Massey, Donna L, to Williamson, John D, and Bottitta-Williamson, G E.$465,000, 36 Woodland Rd, Goldwetha Investments LLC, to Clancy, John, and Clancy, Heather.

Northbridge

$840,000, 656 Shining Rock Dr, Niall B Kenneally T, and Kenneally, Niall B, to Douair, Iskander.$824,900, 65 Valerie Run, D & F Afonso Builders Inc, to Phachu, Deep S, and Faircloth, Erika L.$475,000, 28-30 Pine St, Gibbons, Kyle, to Sullivan, Teresa, and Sullivan, Michael.$420,000, 15 Paul Pl, Lewis Carol A Est, and Lewis 3rd, William A, to Dasilva, Marcelo M, and Dos Santos-Silva, V A.$340,000, 15 Cooper Rd, Paulhus Jr, Robert J, and Paulhus, Viola M, to Legassey, Jared, and Moore, Jared.

Orange

$300,000, 98 E Main St, Dion, Donald R, to Swaz Properties LLC.$270,000, 85 E Main St, Athol Credit Union, to 107 E Main LLC.$265,000, 10 Oaklawn Ave, Spagnuolo Michael Est, and Spagnuolo, David J, to Barba, Wayne, and Barba, Jenale.$100,000, 15 Jones St, Hall, Russell, and Hall, Ruth A, to Frizac Investments LLC.$92,271, 120 Putnam St, Vitello, Ralph S, and Vitello, Glenna L, to Megliola Realty LLC.$50,000, 14 Dewey Conrad Ave, Duncan, David, to Mcquade, Stephen M, and Cocker, Maria J.

Oxford

$1,300,000, 89 Leicester St, Smith, Andrew D, and Smith, Kara A, to Green Hill Rt, and Glickman, Melvyn.$1,300,000, 91 Leicester St, Smith, Andrew D, and Smith, Kara A, to Green Hill Rt, and Glickman, Melvyn.$320,000, 7 Melissa Ln #7, Mulatu, Fasil M, to Whitehurst, Daniel A, and Whitehurst, Kayla.$304,325, 25 Mount Pleasant St, Bartlett, Judith A, to Sharkey, Tracy.$290,000, 687 Main St #A, Silva, Murilo S, and Silva, Myllene B, to Feraud, James, and Darwulo, Anty.$190,000, 10 Woodcrest Dr #10, Mclaughlin, George B, to Montville, Henry J, and Fitzpatrick, John C.$75,000, Hope Ave #1, Crowley, Lawrence S, and Crowley, Mary L, to Pine Grove RET, and Prouty, Daniel M.$45,454, 238 Old Webster Rd, Moscoffian, Juanita A, to Action Environmental Corp.$45,454, 248 Old Webster Rd, Moscoffian, Juanita A, to Action Environmental Corp.

Paxton

$500,000, 166 Richards Ave, Makhlouta, Habib, to White Jr, Gary P, and Strong, Tia.

Petersham

$500,000, 31 West St, Torres, David, to Aat Properties LLC.$45,000, West Rd, Barnes, Richard F, and Oconnell, Ryan, to Rivers, Peter, and Rivers, Laurie.

Rutland

$950,000, 80 Hillside Rd, Jarvi, Kevin A, and Jarvi, Ann V, to 80 Hillside Road LLC.$950,000, 90 Hillside Rd, Jarvi, Kevin A, and Jarvi, Ann V, to 80 Hillside Road LLC.$659,000, 43 Emerald Rd, Jahnke Construction LLC, to Lavoie, Nikolas, and Lavoie, Karissa.$610,000, Main St, Ravenswood Properties Inc, to Thagia Properties LLC.$515,000, 4 Orchard Hill Dr, Pickett, Jodi M, and Pickett, John R, to Gauthier, Hilary, and Gauthier, Brandon.$400,000, 390 Main St, Messer, Igor, and Messer, Rhonda, to Mitnik, Abraham.

Shrewsbury

$2,343,000, 1 Greenbriar Dr, Cypress Ave Dev Partners, to Cypress Ridge LLC.$2,343,000, 255-R Gulf St, Cypress Ave Dev Partners, to Cypress Ridge LLC.$2,000,000, 222-224 Boston Tpke, Myles F Costello LLC, to Milford Downtown LLC.$555,500, 135 Worthington Ave, Giovanelli Angelo R Est, and Gerardi Jr, John R, to Crowley, Kevin, and Philbin, Bridget.$433,000, 159 South St, H E & J R Mccartney Irt, and Warriner, Sharon, to Castromonte, Mercedes.$387,500, 30 Grafton St, Caird, Renee A, and Caird, Jeremy, to 30 Grafton Street LLC.

Southborough

$1,049,000, 7 Oland Ln, Smajkiewicz, Alice, and Siegel, Janet L, to Wang, Ying, and Yuan, Luxi.

Southbridge

$500,000, 48 Union St, Marquez, Gilberto, to Duong, Dara.$450,000, 35 Green Ave, Jaw Property Group LLC, to Peguero, Alan G, and Lebron, Katiana E.$370,000, 585 Main St, Marth-E LLC, to Lam, Mylynn, and Machado, Minsoo.$10,000, 108 Guelphwood Rd, Cantara, Kelly A, and Cantara, Jason W, to Cmg Environmental Inc.

Spencer

$850,000, 41-47 Mechanic St, Jebola Properties Inc, to Couture, Christopher.$800,000, 338 Main St, Bayberry Nt TTr, and Pelletier, Bernard T, to Acton Bowladrome Ent Inc.$375,000, 148 Main St, Wong, Michael, to Ht Re Hld LLC.$100,000, 503 E Main St, Parent, David, and Wentworth, Jason, to Escobar, Carlos, and Escobar, Edwin.$18,000, Charlton Rd, Stevens, Dean O, and Stevens, Glen P, to Vitkos, Todd, and Vitkos, Angelique.

Sterling

$510,000, 220 Upper North Row Rd, Ilg, Amber L, and Goodman, William A, to Davis, Wesley, and Ryan, Grace.$410,000, 1 Patriots Way #A, Barbara A Dennis RET, and Dennis, Barbara A, to Garrity, Shirley.

Sturbridge

$348,000, 26 Sturbridge Hills Rd #26, Morgan, Alice P, to Lalone, Lisa.$250,000, 344 Leadmine Rd, Brindisi Jr, Joseph A, to Aj Service LLC.$250,000, 346 Leadmine Rd, Brindisi Jr, Joseph A, to Aj Service LLC.$250,000, 348 Leadmine Rd, Brindisi Jr, Joseph A, to Aj Service LLC.$90,000, 275 New Boston Rd, Stanger, David J, and Ryan, Ina, to Ryan, Ina.

Sutton

$730,000, 1 Smith Rd, Whitney St Home Bldrs LLC, to Deaguiar, Joseni L, and Deaguiar, Marcia C.$705,000, 24 Quabbin Path, Mackie, Scott A, to Gigliello, Daniela, and Fournier, Dylan G.$689,000, 33 Wachusett Dr, Osborne, Keith A, and Osborne, Kristin L, to Sarkisian, Mark.$605,000, 74 Lackey Dam Rd, Lsf9 Master Part T, and Us Bank TNa Tr, to Carneiro, Ray A.$502,000, 148 Ariel Cir #148, Reddick, Debra A, to Kanake, Pranay R, and Kanake, Kalpana P.

Templeton

$515,000, 120 Michaels Ln, Tuttle, Nicholas, and Graves, Courtney, to Johnson, Jacob, and Johnson, Melanie.$180,000, 136 French Rd, Limone Properties LLC, to Prc Construction Co LLC.

Townsend

$515,000, 85 Turnpike Rd, 85 Turnpike LLC, to Arimoro, Kayode.$277,000, 29 W Meadow Estates Dr #29, Arkoya LLC, to Diliberto, Jason W, and Meo, Megan A.

Upton

$1,042,620, 6 Claflin Farm Rd, Lobisser Building Corp, to Akrong, Richard, and Akrong, Karen A.$485,000, 60 Pearl St, Gauthier Lt, and Gauthier, Karen M, to Williams, Jason C, and Christensen, Tristen M.

Uxbridge

$575,000, 32 Hyde Park Cir #32, Aihe Jr, Michael E, to Shetty, Sushant, and Shetty, Havita.$415,000, 11 Stagecoach Ct #11, Courtemanche, Mary A, to Hindle Ft, and Hindle, Richard A.$220,000, 117 Quaker Hwy #43, Cormier Jr Francis G Est, and Whittaker, Mary E, to Krkr T, and Ramla, Lewis.

Ware

$250,000, 6-10 West St, Charming Colonials LLC, to Segovich, Akena A.$110,000, 4 Coffey Hill Rd, Bergeron, Russell N, and Bergeron, Roy F, to Rocheford Ft, and Rocheford 3rd, Irving P.

Warren

$419,900, 1250 Bemis Rd, Fountain & Sons Const Co, to Shannon, Christopher B, and Bryson, Casey.

Webster

$650,000, 121-131 Main St, Tt Chum LLC, to Webster Public Market LLC.$585,000, 27 Aldrich St, Jolda, Chris W, and Jolda, Cherylan N, to Bakkal, Abdulnour.$405,000, 20 Emil St, Gatzke Plaza LLC, to Pereira, Jacob T, and Pereira Jr, Victor.$300,000, 20 Cody St, Paul J Braczyk Irt, and Livingston, Ann L, to Ducat, Gina M.$260,000, 16 Granite St, Lepkowski Mark J Est, and Baldowski, Helena E, to Fm Properties LLC.$205,000, 17 Cutler St #1, Rousseau, Samuel A, to Evans, James C.$205,000, Jackson Rd #B, Cedar Cove LLC, to Hopkins, Michael P, and Hopkins, Barbara R.$205,000, Jackson Rd #C, Cedar Cove LLC, to Hopkins, Michael P, and Hopkins, Barbara R.$205,000, Jackson Rd #D, Cedar Cove LLC, to Hopkins, Michael P, and Hopkins, Barbara R.$60,000, 13 Nelson St, Pkangsrei LLC, to Rob Judson Contracting In.

West Brookfield

$330,000, 79 Davis Rd, Bedard, Joseph P, to Swallow, Hunter J, and Locke, Emily F.$45,000, 10 Ash Ln, Dorman, Melvin F, and Adams, Mark H, to Cote, Michael P, and Paquette, Alexia C.

Westborough

$534,995, 3409 Peters Farm Way #3409, Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC, to Grosso, Jill M.$460,000, 16 Park St, Turner, Nancy, and Turner, Stephen, to Mansfield, Monica N.

Westminster

$276,000, 19 Shady Ave, Sweeney, James P, and Sweeney, Robert C, to Turning Pt Hm Buyers LLC.$135,000, Bragg Hill Rd #2, Bliss, Steven J, and Bliss, Kimberly A, to Middleboro Ark LLC.

Winchendon

$134,000, 161 Glenallen St, Al Seffo LLC, to Cordio, Christopher.

Worcester

$1,400,000, 169 Shrewsbury St, Premier Inv Prop LLC, to 169 Shrewsbury Street LLC.$1,400,000, 6 Lyon St, Premier Inv Prop LLC, to 169 Shrewsbury Street LLC.$1,010,000, 18 Lancaster St, Premier Inv Prop LLC, to Boundary LLC.$762,500, 14 Harlow St, Rei Group LLC, to Katatale, Kiwiyo K.$735,000, 50 Richmond Ave, Robert & Suzanne Netherco, and Nethercote, Robert F, to Moolten, Amy.$650,000, 27 Arlington St, Landaverde, Marvin E, and Vega, Mirian D, to Zhu, Shaopeng, and Nhan, Huong.$615,000, 34 Oriental St, Javed, Imtiaz S, and Nabi, Wasilatun, to Jani, Jorgo, and Stajko, Dajana.$600,000, 114 Dorchester St, Murray Development LLC, to Davies, Jerry.$600,000, 2 Papineau St, Gm Properties LLC, to Appiagyei, Kwame, and Osei, Mariam.$600,000, 478 Burncoat St, Vaquerano, William, and Lujan, Veronica, to Tahir, Muhammad H.$480,000, 23 Milton St, Lux Development Group LLC, to Bowers, Ashley M, and Bowers, Freddie J.$480,000, 512 Mower St, Machado, Brian, and Noel-Machado, Terra L, to Fallahkhayr, Sarah, and Swebilius, Hannah.$480,000, 54 Wall St, QS Lending T, and Ross, Steven A, to Pierre, Sandro.$460,000, 52 Flagg St, Hicks, Matthew, and Hicks, Precious M, to Ilg, Amber L.$460,000, 874 Pleasant St, Wrightson, Caroline R, to Quizhpi, Segundo F.$392,000, 80 Salisbury St #701, Robert H Johnson 2018 T, and Johnson, Robert H, to Happy Nest Rt, and Vlasova, Emilia.$385,000, 7 Bellvista Rd, Ngo, Loc D, to Creighton, Derek.$379,900, 30 Royal Rd, Fox, Michael W, and Batres, Noyma J, to Oritz, Daniel, and Oritz, Milagros.$367,000, 38 Dell Ave, Green Machine Rt, and Dufresne, David J, to Morel, Joshua, and Hancock, Lindsey.$355,000, 28 Passway 5, Gorman Jr Joseph F Est, and Spiel, Karen L, to Todman, Andre.$350,000, 1 Bauer St, Ventura, Silvia G, to Masoud, Youstina, and Masoud, Ereny.$350,000, 989 Pleasant St, Bui, Andy, to Truong, Hong T, and Le, Hieu T.$295,000, 80 Salisbury St #803, Melick, Blake A, and Melick, Lauren, to Vera, Clifford A.$285,000, 47 Alvarado Ave #2B, Snow, Amy, to Asrani, Kirtika, and Doshi, Aatman.$265,100, 34-A Parsons Hill Dr, Normandine Renee P Est, and Laferriere, Bryan, to Puzio, Peter.$250,000, 715 Southbridge St, Mj Whittall LLC, to Ner Cs Realco Ma-West LLC.$245,000, 20 Ashland St #2L, Phillips, Danial P, to Welch, Rebecca.$225,000, 10 Wrentham Rd #212, Scott, Julie G, to Marquis, Patricia.$220,000, 28 Baker St, Rodwill, Louise M, and Bay State Savings Bank, to Bay State Savings Bank.$219,000, 13 Elton St, Soucy 25 Crawford St Rt, and Soucy, Steven W, to Bianco, Anthony.$219,000, 9 Elton St, Soucy 25 Crawford St Rt, and Soucy, Steven W, to Bianco, Anthony.$200,000, 22 Everton Ave, Genteam Prop Group LLC, to Tegra Properties LLC.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester County real estate transfers, Sunday, March 31