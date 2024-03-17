Worcester County real estate transfers, Sunday, March 17

Red Sold For Sale Real Estate Sign in Front of House.

Ashburnham

$415,000, 27 Cheshire Pond Rd, Phyfe, Duncan W, and Phyfe, Michelle R, to Angel, Luis M, and Angel, Fernanda A.

Ashby

$730,000, 487 South Rd, Arruda, Davi M, and Arruda, Adriana S, to Lundberg, Richard E, and Lundberg, Karen A.$425,000, 2126 W State Rd, Jmaii LLC, to Allard, Albert J, and Allard, Courtney A.

Athol

$515,000, 1399 S Athol Rd, Dodge Contracting LLC, to Malloy, Christopher D, and Malloy, Kathleen.$304,000, 270 Cottage St, Wu, Yan, to Almonte Sr, Hermogenes L.

Auburn

$760,000, 13 Amherst Dr, Gremo, Debra, to Fitting, Philip.$575,000, 7 Westlund Ave, Higgins, Steven J, to Leary, Kelly, and Haynes, Zachary.$450,000, 3 Carriage Dr, Mk3 Properties LLC, to Ly, Jeff, and Vannguyen, Maya.$415,000, 3 Thayer Ave, Anusbigian, Madelyn, and Elliott, Kevin, to Falcone, Paul, and Falcone, Evelyn.$210,000, 1 Laurel St, Lacroix, Charles B, to Poirier, Nicole M.

Barre

$422,500, 749 S Barre Rd, Malloy, Christopher D, and Malloy, Kathleen, to Hayes, Garrett.$380,000, 68 Deer Run Cir, Jensen Miriam J Est, and Jensen, Mark N, to Mcmaster, Kayla.

Berlin

$739,608, 17 Wheeler Hill Rd #17, Homes At Highland Rdg LLC, to Fitzpatrick Jr, Thomas J, and Fitzpatrick, Jane M.

Bolton

$520,000, 146 Hudson Rd, Gordon, Janene E, and Owston, Carol L, to Ayla Enterprises LLC.

Boylston

$320,000, 69 Rocky Pond Rd, Hausbau LLC, to Wines, Joseph V.

Charlton

$472,000, 10 Sawmill Cir, Girouard, Brian C, and Girouard, Laura N, to Gichuki, Loice.

Clinton

$357,500, 3111 Briarwood Vlg #3111, Woodlands View LLC, to Moattari, Babak, and Moattari, Marylyke C.

Douglas

$604,000, 17 Caswell Ct, New Caswell Residence LLC, to Grinder, Stephen.$485,000, 23 Arnold Rd, Ferriere, Gregg A, and Ferriere, Kelly A, to Patterson, Jason E, and Phifer, Jessica L.$445,000, 25 Compass Point Dr #25, Shute, Sheila M, to Defreitas, Justin, and Defreitas, Victoria.$331,250, 88 Depot St, Nelson, Sean A, and Golosh, Kimberly, to Brown, Karen.$15,000, 291 South St #5, Phillips 2nd, Richard W, to Bailey, Adam M.

Dudley

$595,000, 53 Fairview Ave, Fortes, Alexis G, to Darnell, Meagan.$451,598, 369 Dudley Southbridge Rd, Emmanuel Communications I, to Everlast Realty LLC.$440,000, 47 W Main St, Mills, Deanna L, to Nyonee, Martina, and Nyonee, Dusty.$338,000, 15 June St, Patterson, Jason, to Moreira, Luis G.$330,000, 400 W Main St, Campbell, Kassandra M, and Campbell, Rashawn A, to W H Generations T, and Wang, David.

East Brookfield

$629,900, 117 High Rocks Rd, Lussier Bldrs & Realtors, to Lefemine, Stephen J, and Lefemine, Francyne F.

Fitchburg

$730,000, 80 Sheldon Rd, Barkley Enterprises LLC, to Best, Douglas E, and Best, David.$580,000, 105 Clarendon St, Neto, Agenor, to Dupont, Michael, and Hartman, Nicholas.$541,000, 216 Bemis Rd, Monaco, Kevin P, to 216 Bemis Road LLC.$420,000, 151 Harrison Ave, Cedar Hills Realty LLC, to Tousignant, Karma.$400,000, 119 Reingold Ave, Knight Prop And Invs LLC, to Goodwin, Ronald.$390,000, 16 Nestor Ave, Griffin, Alexander J, to Congrave, Daniel, and Congrave, Kylee.$385,000, 95 Saint Joseph Ave, Cosme, Pedro, and Cosme, Roquebed, to Willis, Andrew R.$352,500, 359 Cathy St, Nunez-Mederos, Javier N, to Mcrae, Casey T.$315,000, 308 Walton St, Anderson, Dorothy L, and Anderson, John H, to Will, Tamara H.$157,000, 103 Prospect St, Alice G Dejonge 1999 T, and Graves 3rd, William P, to Gallagher, Brian M.

Gardner

$365,000, 209 Green St, Leighton, Alan, and Ward-Leighton, Shannon, to Som, Synetta, and Sichoumphonh, Shaun.$280,000, 263 Park St, Haase, Shawn, and Wilson, Danielle, to Westberry, Kenneth.

Grafton

$550,000, 31 Leland Hill Rd, Lemoine Lt, and Lemoine, Paul J, to Lemoine, Eli W, and Lemoine, Samantha D.$445,000, 25 Pullard Rd, Pullard Road LLC, to Srnka, Lydia, and Srnka, Alyxandr.

Hardwick

$1,300,000, 14-16 Bridge St, Tikade Property Group LLC, to Invest Invest Into Invs L.$1,300,000, 16-18 Bridge St, Tikade Property Group LLC, to Invest Invest Into Invs L.$1,300,000, 17-19 Bridge St, Tikade Property Group LLC, to Invest Invest Into Invs L.$1,300,000, 27-29 Bridge St, Tikade Property Group LLC, to Invest Invest Into Invs L.

Holden

$565,140, 10 Indian Cir #10, Garden Village Realty LLC, to Cusson, Richard P, and Cusson, Ann M.$360,000, 143 Wood St, Carol A Borci RET, and Borci, Carol A, to Nash, Patrick, and Costen, Haley.$305,000, 292 Shrewsbury St, Landgren, Scott, to Dire, Robert A.

Holland

$677,000, 38 Lake Shore Dr, Benedetto, Michael A, and Benedetto, David P, to St Andre, Roy, and St Andre, Lorie.

Lancaster

$110,000, 42 7 Bridge Rd, Route 117 Rt, and Moody, Joyce E, to Byrne, Patrick, and Byrne, Melissa.

Leominster

$760,000, 1000 Pleasant St, Ridgecrest Inv Prop LLC, to Eggimann, Marc K.$515,000, 4 Tanagers Lndg, Huynh, Hieu T, and Pham, Thanh P, to Cadet, France, and Delcy, Monique L.$450,000, 35 Indian Ridge Dr, Harrington C J Est, and Harrington, Kayla, to Coutinho, Richard, and Harrington, Kymberly.$210,000, 30 Hawley Ave, Gulliver, Ann M, and Tucker, Richard, to Bd Construction LLC.$68,000, 103 Burrage Ave, Pierce Jr, Christopher E, and Dorval, Melissa, to Pierce Jr, Christopher E.

Lunenburg

$377,500, 19 Whalom Rd, Yim-Bo, Chantrea, and Bo, Mearn, to Humphreys, Seth M, and Humphreys, Susan.$345,000, 180 S Row Rd, Turning Pt Hm Buyers LLC, to Kelly, Sara.

Marlborough

$570,000, 36 Bolton St, T & A RET, and Foster, Toure E, to NF NT, and Decaux, Francisco C.$340,000, 89 Dudley St, NF NT, and Decaux, Neiva M, to Arruda, Davi M, and Arruda, Adriana S.

Milford

$744,860, 8 Walter Cir, Lobisser & Ferreira Const, to Saferreira, Lucas E, and Silvasa, Anarlene.$561,000, 6 Woodridge Rd, Orourke, Devon P, and Orourke, Kaitlyn J, to Morrison, Meghan, and Cuddahy, Ryan.$445,000, 44 Jionzo Rd, Weiner Jerome Est, and Weiner, Joseph J, to Peterson, Patrick J, and Myhill, Rebecca E.$340,000, 7 Dilla St, Keaney Elaine M Est, and White, Ann M, to Debarros, Josimar C.

Millbury

$585,000, 31 Millbury Ave, Breault Ft, and Boliver, Tracey J, to Kozlowski, Ryan H, and Chamberlin, Catherine A.$564,355, 96 Clearview Ter #17, Czervik Properties LLC, to Nanni, Silvana.$345,000, 32 High St, Miakhail, Nisar A, and Kahn, Iftikhar A, to Rivera, Brian R, and Martell, Edwin.

Millville

$465,000, 15 Fisher St, Robichaud, Christy E, and Robichaud, Rebecca, to Hedderig, Benjamin, and Mota, Kyle.

New Braintree

$60,000, Goodfield Rd #NB6A, Tenzer Int, and Tenzer, Tomas, to Hart, Elizabeth.

North Brookfield

$485,000, 142 Summer St, Lambert, James P, and Lambert, Daphne L, to Andino, David, and Andino, Lynn R.$380,000, 57 Gilbert St, Polanco, Kawrin G, and Polanco, Darwin M, to Trawally, Mesin.$310,000, 48 Ward St, Macmillan, William L, and Macmillan, Stacey R, to Searer, Stacy L.$135,000, 28 Forest St, Quest TCo, to Liu, Jianhao.

Northbridge

$547,732, 90 Secluded Ct #10, Stone Hill Partners LLC, to Loyko Ft, and Loyko, Raymond P.$522,000, 781 Main St, Meadow Pond Pl Rlty LLC, and Wiersma, Leo J, to Dw & Ww Realty LLC.

Orange

$320,000, 49 Cherry St, Capasso, Kenneth M, to Buscaenra, Matthew V.$310,000, 20 Fieldstone Dr, Goodwin, Christie, and Goodwin, Daniel, to Schavrien, Jessica.$299,900, 94 W Orange Rd, Murphy David J Est, and Murphy, Elizabeth, to Murphy, David J, and Walicki, Catherine R.

Paxton

$2,700,000, 603 Pleasant St, Lgr Realty LLC, to Sa Club LLC.$2,700,000, 609 Pleasant St, Lgr Realty LLC, to Sa Club LLC.$700,000, 92 Suomi St, Faiola, Joseph, and Faiola, Anne M, to Hingston, Paul A, and Hingston, Laura M.

Princeton

$1,050,000, 15 Houghton Rd, Kuokkanen, Paul J, to Buck, Jennifer J, and Freeman, Gloria M.$365,000, 17 Coal Kiln Rd, Parsons, Scott E, and Parsons, Estenia E, to Thornber Properties LLC.

Rutland

$783,000, 49 Central Tree Rd, Best Ft, and Best, Douglas E, to Burgwinkel, Tyler, and Giroux, Michaela.$601,784, 45 Grizzly Dr, C B Blair Dev Corp, to Asante, Seth, and Asante, Josephine.

Shrewsbury

$545,000, 143 Worthington Ave, Anderson Paul E Est, and Chamberlain, Karen, to Mars T, and Seguin, Roy R.$326,000, 422 S Quinsigamond Ave, Judkins, Lisa, and Marshall, Lillian B, to B&m Affordable Const LLC.

Southborough

$695,000, 26 Deerfoot Rd, Barbara D Ramsdell T, and Ramsdell, Barbara D, to Susan E Pietro Ft, and Pietro, Susan E.

Southbridge

$350,000, 47 Lens St, Santana Jr Eddie Est, and Rivera, Kervin, to Heavenly Hm Solutions LLC.$325,000, 612 Ashland Ave, Andino, Lynn R, and Quinones, David A, to Rodriguez, Jacqueline A.$320,000, 130 Lebanon St, Mensah, Irene O, to Heli, Francoise.

Spencer

$808,000, 35 Thompson Pond Rd, Omalley Jr, James, and Omalley, Nora, to Paulino, Antonio F, and Quill, Julia M.$365,000, 6 Treadwell Dr, Lemoine, Eli, to Ursin, David M.

Sterling

$280,000, 25 N Row Rd, Bertolozzi, Gail P, and Mortgage Assets Mgmt LLC, to 25 North Row Road LLC.

Sturbridge

$310,000, 14 Village Grn #14, Richard Lee Hilliard RET, and Hilliard, Linda M, to Cote, Barbara L.$216,001, 137 Fairview Park Rd, J P Morgan Mtg Acqui Corp, and U S Bank TCo Na Tr, to Obuchowski, Andrew.

Sutton

$865,000, 9 W Sutton Rd, Cahill Diane M Est, and Fulton, Russel J, to Maione, Dawn, and Messier, Jack.$300,000, 7 Prescott Rd, Rmac T Series 2016-Ctt, and U S Bank Na Tr, to Rostom, Roni.$175,000, 228 Central Tpke, Kuchinski, Debra P, to Patrammanis, Constantino, and Patrammanis, Vanessa.

Templeton

$425,000, 65 King Phillip Trl, Belliveau, Zachary S, to Vautour, Kade R.

Townsend

$415,000, 36 Turnpike Rd, Mcardle, Alex, to Mcgonagle, Mckenze A.$200,000, 26 Emery Rd, Maher Jr, Thomas F, and Maher-Killelea, Maureen B, to Maher, Devan, and Maher, Richelle.$140,000, 5 Turnpike Rd #224, Shifrin Ft, and Shifrin, Laura E, to 5 Turnpike Road Rt, and Chan, Tin C.

Uxbridge

$1,040,000, 58 N Main St, Carob-Tree Properties Inc, to 58 - 62 North Main St LLC.$1,040,000, 62 N Main St, Carob-Tree Properties Inc, to 58 - 62 North Main St LLC.$411,000, 75 Homeward Ave, Thompson Ma Re Concepts L, to Cloutier, Evan J, and Woloski, Madison A.$370,000, 11 Crowns Way #11, Bibeault, Brett R, to Droeske, Cynthia.

Ware

$170,000, 39 South St, Guerra, David, to R&l Property Invest LLC.

Webster

$550,000, 26 Pattison Rd, Army, Lawrence F, and Gallagher, Jenna, to Guilbault, Raymond, and Guilbault, Lynn.$388,000, 34 Colonial Rd, Loiselle, Linda A, to Corrigan, Shawn P, and Corrigan, Jessica L.

Westborough

$800,000, 210 W Main St, Beliveau, Thomas, and Beliveau, Lynne, to Kalia, Curran K, and Bazinet, Colleen H.

Westminster

$450,000, 95 W Main St, Jolly, Claudine M, and Olson Jr, Gilbert W, to Lima, Arrenio D, and Stabenow, Sandy D.$56,000, Lighthouse Ln, Leger, Donald R, and Leger, Jessica S, to Sanborn, Robert C, and Sanborn, Lauren M.

Winchendon

$440,000, 600 Central St, Shepard, Janeal A, and Shepard, Laurie J, to Lambert, Parker.$262,500, 75 Krantz Rd, Willett, Lisa A, and Willett, Russell S, to Stewart, John R, and Stewart, Joy L.$130,000, 155 River St, Anderson, Robert, to Vargas, Sue, and Vargas, Sam.$45,000, Cummings Rd, Klockars, June E, to Washburn, Jason, and Washburn, Kathleen.$21,520, Lakeview Dr (off), Famous, Tod, to 166 Lakeview Drive Rt, and Lewandowski, Mary E.

Worcester

$765,000, 66 Providence St, Fajardo, Katherine, and Alzate, Oswaldo E, to Zayas, Julio A.$638,500, 76 Dewey St, Tran, Dung, to Zou, Pingping, and Chan, Hing C.$563,000, 38 Woodland St, Mns Realty LLC, to Akintan, Margaret.$532,500, 6 Old English Rd, Assumption University, to Fournier, James E.$522,000, 354 Lake Ave, Premier Rental Prop LLC, to Cahue 3rd, Rogelio, and Cahue, Yahaira.$475,000, 36 Fox Meadow Dr, Harrington Francis J Est, and Harrington, Mark M, to Casper, Joseph A.$449,000, 124 Belmont St, Nguyen, Toan K, and Phan, Yen N, to Garcia, Ashley D, and De La Rosa-Arriaga, Adria.$435,000, 3 Snowberry Cir, Arboretum Estates Inc, to Adler, Patrick.$429,000, 29 Green Farms Rd, Diaz Irene Y Est, and Guzman, Nennia Y, to Nieves, Frankie J, and Nieves, Danielle M.$400,000, 4 Short St, Rivelli Shirley Anne Est, and Phillips, Cline, to Echevarria, Jose G, and Serrano-Mckinnie, M.$392,000, 88 Eureka St, Dunami Development Inc, to Dejesus-Monteiro, Rodrigo.$382,500, 607 Cambridge St #5, Pro-Painting Inc, to Ansonia Road LLC.$370,000, 20 Roath St, Omalley Jr, Charles P, to Nieves, Rolando.$362,000, 53 Chilmark St, Jordan, Christopher E, to Barbosa, Jose L.$343,500, 118 Epworth St, Allard, Anna M, to Zuo, Esther.$335,000, 329 Burncoat St, Beverly M Kneeland Irt, and Kneeland, Richard T, to Longmeadow Properties LLC.$330,000, 7 W Boylston Dr, Phan, Thoi, to Quach, Dang P.$300,000, 18 Pattison St, Cronican, John, and Cronican, Valorie, to Lenahan, Stephanie, and Lenahan, John S.$296,500, 29 Guild Rd, Loughlin, James J, to Willet, Michael J.$295,000, 665 Millbury St, Leary, Susan C, to Casati, Matthew A, and Staples, Robyn E.$275,000, 19 Henderson Ave, Robinson, Annette C, to Hoey, Adam.$261,000, 17 Knox St, Dennison, Deborah, to 4j Real Estate Group LLC, and Aviles, Heriberto.$250,000, 242 Grafton St, Pacillo Dorothy A Est, and Riggieri, Maria, to Riggieri, Maria.$250,000, 340 Sunderland Rd #28, Grimm, Sheri, to Choros, Konstantina.$245,000, 73 Swan Ave, Virginia B White Rt, and White, Robert A, to Sly Cub LLC.$220,000, 11 Gibbs St #49, Anane, Abdul, to Caliman, Rodney, and Caliman, Marcia A.$210,000, 11 Gibbs St #6, Njagi, Lawrence, and Kangethe, Caroline N, to Maharjan, Rajesh, and Maharjan, Juna.$205,000, 36 Gibbs St #29, Gibbs, Charles S, and Gibbs, Margaret, to Pasa Pucha LLC.$35,000, 2-A Aurora St, Coco Bella LLC, to Laramee, Michael.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester County real estate transfers, Sunday, March 17