Worcester County crowns 2024 Teacher of the Year. Get to know the winner

In a celebration of excellence in education, tonight Worcester County Public Schools has announced the 2024 Worcester County Teacher of the Year: Gabrielle Remington of Stephen Decatur Middle School.

During its 37th annual Teacher of the Year celebration, Worcester County Board of Education President Todd Ferrante made the announcement following a program honoring all 14 school-level teachers of the year and their commitment to providing a high-quality education to the young people of Worcester County.

“I am so proud of both Gabrielle and all of the incredible teachers we have honored this evening,” said Superintendent of Schools Lou Taylor. “She will be a fantastic representative not only for her school, but our entire school system as she progresses to the state-level program. Her passion of creating learning communities that enable students to take risks, build critical thinking skills, and celebrate their differences is to be commended.”

Get to know Worcester Teacher of the Year Gabrielle Remington

Gabrielle Remington

Remington currently serves as a reading specialist and strives to make a lasting impact on young minds, ensuring they develop a love of reading and strong reading skills for a lifetime of learning.

“Teaching is about adapting instruction to prepare students to be future leaders, driven citizens, and community-minded individuals. The impact of deliberately connecting students with the community through literacy is profound,” Remington said in her portfolio. “Students develop not only a love of literacy but also a deep appreciation for the diverse tapestry of the Worcester County community. These connections dissolve the classroom walls, creating an environment where learning is not confined to a curriculum but extends into the rich community, preparing students for success in a diverse world.”

Remington earned a Bachelor’s degree in English Education, her Master of Education in the Reading Specialist program, and is finishing her Doctorate in Literacy at Salisbury University.

Remington is a middle school reading specialist in her ninth year at Stephen Decatur Middle School. Her commitment to her school is reflected in her involvement in practitioner research, the School Improvement Team, and her school Book Club. With a profound understanding of literacy dynamics, she strives to make a lasting impact on young minds, ensuring they develop a love of reading and strong reading skills for a lifetime of learning.

Who were the Worcester Teacher of the Year finalists?

Remington was one of four finalists announced during the program, who were in the running for the prestigious title. The other outstanding finalists were Caitlin Evans of Worcester Technical High School, Amanda Krantz of Pocomoke High School, and Carrie Moore of Snow Hill Middle School.

Remington was selected by a panel of judges representing experts in the field of education, community leaders, and the current reigning 2023 Worcester County Teacher of the Year. All candidates were judged based on a rigorous set of criteria in alignment with both the state- and national-level Teacher of the Year programs, which include instructional abilities, collaboration, building connections with our community, leadership and innovation both in and out of the classroom, and the ability to articulate their education beliefs and advocate for how to better this field.

