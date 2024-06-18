Worcester battles high temperatures: First heat wave this year grips the region

WORCESTER ― Those who must work outside during this week’s first heat wave of the year are putting in their share of sweat equity.

Sweat poured down Mike Ramsy’s face Tuesday morning while he worked on a National Grid substation on Faraday Street.

Wearing the required long pants and long sleeves for visibility, plus a hard hat for safety, it wasn’t the best attire for Ramsy to stay cool on a day when the thermometer hit a high of 93 degrees mid-day, tying a Worcester record set in 1929.

For those like Ramsy who had to be outside, it felt hotter than 93, since Tuesday’s “feels like” heat index was 97 degrees. The index includes air temperature and relative humidity.

Mirrian Valentin of Worcester cools off in the pond at Bell Hill Park with her brother-in-law's dog Raiden. It was Tuesday morning and already 81 degrees.

“When I get home, I’m going to turn on the central air,” said Ramsy. “I don’t care what the (electric) bill is.”

Heat wave could extend into Friday

He’s probably not alone in that thinking as the heat wave is expected to run through Thursday and could extend into Friday.

A heat wave constitutes at least three straight days of 90 degrees or higher. The National Weather Service forecast calls for a high of 93 Wednesday with a heat index of 98. Thursday's temperature is expected to reach 94 with a heat index of 99.

The Worcester Public Schools ended the school year early because of the heat wave. The last day was supposed to be Thursday, but since many school buildings don't have air conditioning, officials decided to make Tuesday the last day. Wednesday is the federal Juneteenth holiday.

Records could be broken

This three-day wave could match or top daily records in Worcester. Not only did Tuesday match Worcester’s record high, but the same is expected Wednesday, when the 93 degrees forecasted could match the record of 93 set June 19, 1923.

If Thursday's thermometer reaches the expected 94, then it will top the June 20 record high of 93 set in 1953.

Whether or not records are broken, Worcester resident Li Wang is prepared for the current stretch of broiling heat. She was spotted Tuesday with her sister, Aihua Wang, taking a stroll near the Worcester Art Museum, both wearing hats for shade.

Worcester resident Li Wang, left, said she is prepared for the current stretch of broiling heat. She was spotted Tuesday with her sister, Aihua Wang, taking a stroll near the Worcester Art Museum, both wearing hats for shade.

“I’m prepared,” said the 70-year-old Li Wang, noting she would keep cool with a few scoops of ice cream later Tuesday, plus she planned to enjoy some cold fruit salad she had waiting in her refrigerator.

Aihua Wang is visiting from Beijing and said it’s hotter in the Chinese capital. “It's dry and hot there, so I’m used to the heat."

It's been awhile

Worcester hasn't had an official heat wave in nearly two years. The last one was a six-day stretch from Aug. 4 to Aug. 9, 2022.

This week’s wave is officially a "heat dome," the result of a large area of high-pressure hovering in the upper levels of the atmosphere, said Kevin Cadima, a National Weather Service meteorologist. "The dome traps heat and we must suffer with the uncomfortable consequences through Thursday."

Heat waves in June aren’t common in Worcester, said Cadima, but they’re also not uncommon, given the angle of the sun at this time of year.

It’s unclear if the current heat wave will extend into Friday. Cadima said we might see a weak front from the north and east that could cool things down. Don't expect temperatures to drop considerably if that happens, as Cadima said temperatures will reach into in the upper 80s Friday — maybe into the 90s, depending on how far west the weak front extends.

“We could hit 90. It’s not a lock at this point,” Cadima said.

Shade can be your friend

Carl Slade knows how to work in the heat. Tuesday morning he watered plants outside the Boulevard Diner on Shrewsbury Street and the diner’s overhang cast shade while the 63-year-old Slade held a hose that sent a cool stream of water onto the thirsty plants.

Carl Slade, 63, waters the hanging plants at Boulevard Diner on Shrewsbury Street Tuesday.

“It’s not bad now,” said Slade, not overheated because of the shade. “When it gets hotter, I will stay in the diner where it’s nice and cool.”

Slade has air conditioning at home, but not everyone has that luxury. For those who need a place to avoid the dangerous heat, Worcester opened cooling centers through Friday. They’re located at the Worcester Senior Center, Salem Square library downtown, Saint Francis Xavier Center and South High Community School. The city’s website lists the hours and days of operation for each site.

City-run beaches, pools and splash pads are scheduled to open July 1.

Carl Slade, 63, takes a break from watering the hanging plants at Boulevard Diner on Shrewsbury Street Tuesday.

Heat can be deadly

Meanwhile, prolonged exposure to extreme heat can lead to severe health problems including heat exhaustion, heat stroke and death.

A prior study by Urban Climate Consulting used statistical analysis to estimate that Worcester experiences approximately eight deaths and 120 to 320 hospital visits yearly for heat-related conditions.

Massachusetts health officials report approximately 80 emergency room visits tied to heat stress in 2020 in Worcester County, the most recent year that figures are available. Roughly 10 hospital admissions occurred in the county in 2020 from high heat.

'Support our community'

Dr. Adam Darnobid, chief of emergency medicine at Saint Vincent Hospital, has a message for Worcester during the heat wave.

“Support our community,” he said. That means looking out for the most-vulnerable residents to make sure they have what they need to stay cool. The most vulnerable include the unhoused, migrants, cognitively impaired and the young and old including those residents with preexisting health conditions.

Darnobid’s tips to safely manage extreme heat include trying to avoid being outside from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. when the heat is most oppressive and getting outside jobs done before the sun rises, if possible. Also, try to avoid direct exposure with the sun, especially those with respiratory problems like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, use sunscreen liberally and take frequent water breaks.

On that last point, Darnobid suggests drinking water with lemon to replace salt lost from excessive sweating.

'It's hot today'

Wellington Gomes Souza could have used some lemon water. His shirt was drenched Tuesday morning while delivering heavy appliances to a home on East Central Street.

Appliance deliverymen Wellington Gomes Souza, right, and Tyler Trowers load a washer onto a truck on East Central Street Tuesday.

“It's hot today,” said Souza, who opened the truck's cab and pulled out a water bottle to show that he's staying hydrated. His delivery partner, Tyler Trowers, said he and Gomes started deliveries at 8 a.m. and had 11 more to make in the hot sun.

"The heat is coming. I can feel it,” said Trowers.

Whether he feels it beyond Thursday is up in the air if Friday’s forecast hits 90. The heat wave is expected to break this weekend, as Cadima at the National Weather Service said a front will move in and clear away the heat dome’s stagnant air.

“It won’t be cool. Likely in the 80s, with less humidity,” said Cadima.

