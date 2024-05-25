Wooster City Schools board needs new member; modular unit purchased for Kean Elementary

Changes for the coming school year begin even before the old one ends.

The Wooster City School District Board of Education on Tuesday accepted the resignation of board member Danielle Schantz and approved the purchase of a modular unit for additional classroom space at Kean Elementary School.

The modular unit, or trailer, will be located and fenced on the east side of Kean.

Because of a six-month lead time, the move into the unit will occur over winter break of the coming school year, Superintendent Gabe Tudor told the board.

As documented previously, Kean Elementary is "pretty significantly overcrowded ... and continues to get worse," Tudor said.

For example, the library is used as a classroom and a hallway houses the library.

The brand-new modular classroom will have space for two classrooms, he said, and is being purchased instead of leased because it is the better option financially.

"We're still working on what classes will go out there," he said. "We really need the space at this point at Kean."

In the future, need for additional space, partly because of increased housing within Kean's boundaries, may necessitate being addressed with additional modular units or redistricting.

"But right now this will solve the problem," he said.

Danielle Schantz

Work promotion leads to Schantz resignation from board

Schantz's term as a board member will end May 31.

"I'm very disappointed to have to resign from the board of ed," Schantz said, but it was a move precipitated by a promotion at her place of employment, Summit County Juvenile Court where she will work as a part-time magistrate, running a truancy docket.

The law does not allow her to serve in that capacity and as a board member.

"I was hoping to be able to do both," she said.

Her new role is a professional goal, she said, highlighting truancy as a "huge, huge problem" in Ohio and across the country.

Schantz said it has been a privilege to serve on the board and would encourage others to apply for the position.

"I have really, really enjoyed it," she said.

Board President Jody Starcher and Tudor commended her for her commitment to the position and making students the priority in her decision-making.

Tudor said the board vacancy was posted Wednesday. Applications will be taken until May 31.

A special meeting will be held June 5 in the district meeting room at Wooster High School for board members to interview candidates seeking to fill the board seat.

A new member will be named at the June 18 board meeting.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Schantz resigns from Wooster board, Kean getting modular classroom