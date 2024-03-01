Woonsocket teenager killed in Cumberland crash. What we know.

CUMBERLAND – A 17-year-old Woonsocket boy died in a crash late last night in Cumberland, according to the Cumberland police.

The teenager was driving south on the northbound side of Mendon Road at about 10:45 p.m. when he collided with a vehicle pulling onto Mendon Road from Vivian Avenue, Police Chief Matthew J. Benson said in a press release.

After the initial collision, the teenager's car went off the road, severed a telephone pole and struck a fire hydrant, then returned to the roadway after "tumbling a great distance," Benson said.

The teenager was the only one in the car and was partially ejected, Benson said. He wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

The teenager was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital. The driver of the other car refused medical treatment.

Speed, driving behavior cited as factors in crash

Early findings of an investigation by the Rhode Island State Police and Cumberland police point to speed and driving behavior as factors in the crash, Benson said.

"On behalf of the Cumberland Police Department, I offer condolences to this young man's family, friends and loved ones," Benson said. "The tragic loss of a young life is heartbreaking, yet avoidable. I would like to remind all motorists to always wear their seatbelt, and drive within a safe and appropriate, speed and manner."

