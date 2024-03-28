Woodsville man indicted in crash that killed Massachusetts police officer and utility worker

TechCrunch

Banking-as-a-service startup (BaaS) Synctera has conducted a restructuring that has resulted in a staff reduction, the company confirmed to TechCrunch. While Synctera did not share how many employees were impacted, a report in Fintech Business Weekly pegs the number to be about 17 people, or about 15% of the company. At that time, it also announced the hiring of Leigh Gross as its new chief revenue officer and BTG Pactual and Flutterwave as customers.