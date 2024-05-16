Woodstock man sentenced to 30 years in prison for child molestation

A Woodstock man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for child molestation and cruelty to children.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Romualdo De Pedraza, 27, sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 10.

After the assault, a family member called 911 to report the allegations.

In August 2020, the girl participated in a forensic interview where she provided details on what happened.

In addition to the victim, six witnesses were called to the stand during Pedraza’s trial, including law enforcement officers and an expert in forensic interviews and the dynamics of child abuse.

The State presented 18 exhibits, including a video recording of the girl’s forensic interview.

The trial took four days and the jury deliberated for four hours.

After the guilty verdict, a judge sentenced Pedraza to 30 years in prison followed by life on probation for aggravated child molestation and first degree cruelty to children.

“Nearly four years ago, this defendant told an innocent child they were just playing a game, then committed unspeakable sexual acts on her,” said Assistant District Attorney Meaghan Frankish. “A family member became her hero when he called 911 and ensured that this crime would be investigated and prosecuted, giving her the justice she deserves.”

