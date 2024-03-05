Woodstock man made homophobic remarks in bar assault, sentenced for hate crimes

KINGSTON - A Woodstock man was sentenced to two to four years in state prison after he was convicted in Ulster County Court of two hate crimes in an attack on a gay man in a bar.

The Ulster County District Attorney's office announced Tuesday that the defendant, Shayne Wilber, 31, of Woodstock was sentenced Friday by County Court Judge Bryan Rounds.

According to the district attorney's office, Wilber was charged with second-degree menacing and third-degree assault, which ordinarily are misdemeanors.

However, the grand jury indictment of those charges as hate crimes elevated them to the felony level.

The district attorney's office said Wilber, while at a bar in April 2023, hurled homophobic slurs at the unidentified victim upon learning he was gay. He then threw an object at the victim's face, injuring his lip.

Wilber then jumped over the bar area and physically attacked the victim, pulling out a box cutter in the process.

In pleading guilty to the menacing and assault charges, Wilber admitted that his acts were intentionally committed because of his perception of the victim's sexual orientation, the district attorney's office said.

Also, Wilber had been under the supervision of the Ulster County Probation Department at the time the alleged hate crimes were committed. The district attorney's office did not say why Wilber was under the probation department's supervision.

Wilber has been held in the Ulster County jail since April 2023.

As a condition of the sentence, Wilber submitted a letter of apology to the victim and the community for his actions. The district attorney's office required the letter as a means for Wilber to confront his own behavior.

"The victim in this case had moved to our community here in the Hudson Valley because he believed he would be accepted for who he is based on our values," Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Paul Derohannesian, who prosecuted the case, said in a statement. "It is deeply concerning that he was targeted in this insidious way in public, jeopardizing other patrons' safety and exposing them to (Wilber's) hateful beliefs."

Ulster County District Attorney Emmanuel Nneji added, "Ulster County is enriched by its diversity in its people and ideas, religious, social and political orientations and ideologies...Anyone who has any ideas of committing a hate crime in this county should be on notice that they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent allowed by law."

Wilber's attorney, Saman Soltankhah, could not immediately be reached for comment.

