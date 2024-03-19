Woods fire in Lancaster County

TechCrunch

Sea's Garena has yet to launch its popular mobile title Free Fire in India, more than six months after announcing plans to do so, a prolonged delay that has raised concerns among entrepreneurs and investors who are closely watching Sea's expansion strategy in the lucrative South Asian market. Garena, the gaming unit of Sea, announced plans to launch Free Fire in India in August last year, marking a return more than a year and a half after the title was banned in India. The firm -- which has partnered with Yotta, controlled by local giant Hiranandani, for cloud and other storage needs of local users’ data in the country -- said it will release the title in India on September 5.