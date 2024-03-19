Woods fire in Lancaster County
Woods fire in Lancaster County
The Los Angeles County Employees Retirement Association (LACERA) voted to decrease its allocation range to venture capital at a March 13 meeting. The board of investments voted to decrease its allocation range to venture capital and growth equity from between 15% and 30% of the pension system's private equity portfolio, to between 5% and 25%. LACERA's venture portfolio is currently 10.8% of the PE portfolio.
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump file an emergency appeal challenging Judge Scott McAfee’s ruling that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis can continue to prosecute Trump and 18 others on election interference charges now that lead prosecutor Nathan Wade has stepped down.
Amazon has discounted its Fire tablets ahead of its Big Spring Sale.
His resignation means that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis can continue prosecuting her sprawling racketeering case against former President Donald Trump and his associates.
A timeline of the sprawling election interference case against the former president in Georgia.
Vanderbilt finished the season at 9-23 after blowing a 14-point halftime lead.
A new ad from Under Armour featuring boxer Anthony Joshua has come under fire from creatives on Instagram after its director claimed it as the "first Ai-powered sports commercial" — but critics in the industry say it blatantly reused others' work without credit as part of an AI hype cycle cash grab. Seen on its own, the ad is not in itself objectionable.
Ryan Gainer, a Black autistic teen, was shot and killed by California deputies after a mental health episode at his family home. While police say they followed protocol, his family said they should have deescalated the situation.
Coleman was unable to save the life of his dog, Hammer, in the fire.
Unicorn Overlord feels like a spiritual successor to games like Ogre Battle 64 and it's quickly become an instant classic for tactics fans.
X is launching a new app for watching long-form videos on Samsung TV and Amazon's Fire TV.
Look Ma, no hands! This little car charger lets you answer calls and listen to music from your phone — even in decades-old vehicles.
"I'm a Google software engineer and I refuse to build technology that powers genocide or surveillance!" The engineer shouted as such, interrupting a speech by Barak Regev, Google Israel's managing director, during an Israeli tech event in New York.
Amit Patel is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday.
Sea's Garena has yet to launch its popular mobile title Free Fire in India, more than six months after announcing plans to do so, a prolonged delay that has raised concerns among entrepreneurs and investors who are closely watching Sea's expansion strategy in the lucrative South Asian market. Garena, the gaming unit of Sea, announced plans to launch Free Fire in India in August last year, marking a return more than a year and a half after the title was banned in India. The firm -- which has partnered with Yotta, controlled by local giant Hiranandani, for cloud and other storage needs of local users’ data in the country -- said it will release the title in India on September 5.
In addition to Altman, OpenAI's new board now consists of three new members including a former Meta executive.
Mahomes, younger brother of the star Chiefs quarterback, will likely avoid jail time.
'A must-have,' said one of over 47,000 fans of this easy-to-set-up streaming gadget.
Tesla's factory outside Berlin, Germany will likely be shut down for days and cost the automaker more than $100 million, after a suspected arson attack on the local power grid. The fire didn't spread to Tesla's factory and nobody was harmed, though employees were evacuated. A purported activist organization calling itself the "Volcano Group" took credit for the fire in a letter posted online Tuesday.
Struggle to hear dialogue? This popular new speaker produces 'crisp' sound and 'epic audio.'