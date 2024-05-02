Woodridge senior awarded AMP scholarship

American Municipal Power Inc. recently announced that Woodridge High School senior Madelyn Samerdak of Cuyahoga Falls was selected as one of the recipients of the 2024 Lyle B. Wright Scholarship.

Lyle B. Wright was a strong public power advocate who served on the AMP Board of Trustees from 1979 until his death in 1986. The $3,000 Wright scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors whose households receive electricity from an AMP Member utility. This year, 28 students were nominated for the Wright Scholarship, and the recipients were selected based on their scholastic records, personal achievements and scores on a test about public power.

Madelyn plans to study political science at Ohio University. Madelyn, the daughter of David and Lori Samerdak, was the team captain of the varsity soccer team at her high school and has earned many awards, including the Scholar Athlete Award in all four years of high school. She participates in school choir and the Woodridge dance team, and volunteers for different organizations within her community, including Modern Woodmen, United Club and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.

“Congratulations to Ms. Samerdak on her many accomplishments," said Jolene Thompson, AMP President and CEO. "On behalf of the AMP Board of Trustees and AMP management, I extend best wishes for success in her educational journey. It is gratifying that a dedicated public power community like Cuyahoga Falls is home to one of this year’s Wright Scholarship recipients.”

Since 1988, AMP has awarded $498,000 to deserving high school seniors through the AMP Scholarships Program.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Woodridge student selected to receive AMP scholarship