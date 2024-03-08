Woodland Park consolidating elementary schools

(WOODLAND PARK, Colo.) — Woodland Park School District (WPSD) announced on March 1 that it would be consolidating elementary schools in the fall of 2024–a decision that was met with resistance from some in the community.

WPSD said in a press release that Columbine and Summit Elementary schools would be expanding enrollment space and accommodating students from Gateway.

“After carefully examining enrollment and staffing, this decision aims to ensure the sustainability and enhancement of the district’s educational offerings while right-sizing facilities and staffing for current enrollment,” WPSD said.

This comes as the district said it is reviewing the “current educational landscape,” including the utilization and efficiency of facilities, in order to adapt to changing circumstances. The district said even though Woodland Park City Council decided to maintain sales tax funding for the district, “consolidating elementary schools is a prudent and necessary measure to effectively allocate resources and enhance the overall quality of education for its students.”

“Making the decision to consolidate our elementary schools, closing the Gateway campus, was an incredibly challenging process we did not undertake lightly,” said Ken Witt, Superintendent of WPSD. “We have carefully analyzed enrollment trends and staffing considerations to ensure we are best positioned to provide our students the highest quality education and resources.”

On Monday, March 4, concerned members of the Teller County community gathered to protest the decision, which they said was made without any parent, teacher, or community input.

“We just want the teachers to know that we support them,” said Erin O’Connell, a participant in the protest. “And that we are not going away, even though there’s a mass exodus from the district because of the board. We as a community are not going to stop supporting them. We really just want the board held accountable for their actions, we want them to listen.”

WPSD said in its press release that it would be working with affected staff members to offer opportunities to “contribute their skills and expertise elsewhere within the district.”

“We are confident this strategic consolidation will enable us to provide a more robust and sustainable educational experience for our students,” said Superintendent Witt. “While this decision is undoubtedly difficult, it is essential to adapt to the changing dynamics of education and continue delivering the highest quality learning environment for our students.”

