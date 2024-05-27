Woodland Hills marching band selected to perform in National Memorial Day Parade

The Pittsburgh region will be represented in this year’s National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C.

The Woodland Hills marching band was selected as one of 24 marching bands to perform in the parade.

The parade kicks off at 2 p.m. Monday. You can watch here.

