Woodland group presents program on inventorying trees

SPRINGBORO — The Northwest Pennsylvania Woodland Association (NWPWA) is hosting an educational program on how to inventory the trees in a forest.

The program will be held at the Kosmach woodland on June 15 from 8 to 11 a.m. across the road from 1194 Joiner Road, Springboro.

Regional Department of Conservation and Natural Resources foresters will open the program with a presentation on why and how to inventory trees. Next, participants will go into the woods with the foresters and experienced woodland owners to practice what they have learned.

“The program is a follow-up to our March seminar on selling timber the smart way. Knowing what trees you have is critical not only to a successful timber sale, but to properly develop and manage a resilient forest,” said Bill Benedict, president of the association. “Some participants may use their inventory to identify opportunities to make their property healthier, more productive, and more attractive. Some may use their inventory to identify what trees to plant or retain, not cut. Others may use it to improve wildlife habitat.”

NWPWA is holding the program at a woodland that is fairly remote on the border of Erie and Crawford counties, near the Pennsylvania-Ohio border. Participants are advised to bring boots and bug spray, and expect to drive down a few narrow dirt roads to get there.

Admission is free.

• More information: Email NWPAWoods@gmail.com or call Benedict at (814) 881-4779.