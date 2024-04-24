Woodfin Police Chief Michael Dykes 'no longer chief,' mayor says; interim named

ASHEVILLE — Woodfin Police Chief Michael Dykes is no longer head of the police department as of Friday, April 19, according to town Mayor Jim McAllister.

"Council has advised us that since it's a personnel matter, we can't discuss it in detail, but he is no longer the chief of police of Woodfin," McAllister told the Citizen Times April 24.

When asked if Dykes was fired or resigned, McAllister said he cannot share those details but it "will become public record before long." More information may be disclosed within the next 30 days, McAllister said.

The Citizen Times reached out to Dykes April 24 who said he couldn't comment at this time.

Regarding a "rumor" spreading on social media that Dykes took passwords to computers and that the town can no longer access some computer programs, McAllister said "that is nonsense."

"That is not true. Everything is secured and has been the entire time," McAllister said.

Dykes started working with the department as a patrol officer in 2000, according to previous Citizen Times reporting. He also previously served as a sergeant for Woodfin.

The Citizen Times has requested the public version of his personnel file, including his salary and any promotions or demotions.

McAllister said the town has hired Kevin Presley, the former police chief of Black Mountain, to serve as interim chief. He has already begun working in the position, McAllister said.

"He served as a consultant for the town last year when we implemented some special problem-solving exercises to try and reduce turnover in the police force," McAllister said. "We were super impressed."

"He's got a heck of a track record, so we brought in a veteran to help with us during what could be a difficult time for a lot of towns."

The Woodfin Police Department has 13 sworn beat officers, two sergeants, two detectives, a captain and a lieutenant, according to McAllister.

