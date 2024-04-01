Woodbury man arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman, barricading himself inside a house

A Woodbury man was arrested early Monday after he allegedly assaulted a woman and then barricaded himself in a house for hours, authorities say.

Police were called to the 6100 block of Tahoe Road for a disturbance just after midnight, according to police reports. When officers arrived, they were told by the occupants that the disturbance had been resolved, the report states

However, at about 1:40 a.m., police were called back to the residence on another “disturbance” call. When officers responded, they were told that a man “was threatening himself and others inside the home with a weapon,” the report states.

The people inside the house “were able to escape … with police assistance, except the male suspect who barricaded himself in the home,” police said.

Washington County SWAT was called and responded to the scene and residents of neighboring townhomes were evacuated for safety, police said.

After several hours, officers convinced the man to surrender, authorities say. He was arrested without incident.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, is being “evaluated for injuries sustained prior to police arrival,” police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Related Articles