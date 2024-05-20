Woodbury to hold open house on new $400M water treatment plant

Woodbury residents are invited to an open house on Wednesday to learn more about the largest infrastructure project in the city’s history: the construction of a new $400 million water treatment plant to permanently treat PFAS contamination and the installation of 17 new miles of water main pipe.

The open house will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Woodbury City Hall, 8301 Valley Creek Road.

Most of the money for the plant, which will be located on approximately 22 acres of land in the south-central part of the city, is coming from the $850 million settlement reached in 2018 between the state of Minnesota and 3M Co. for the contamination of groundwater in the east metro. The city is expected to contribute between $32 million and $40 million; final cost will be determined by public bids and the market, city officials said.

To treat the water supply, the city will need to connect the existing wells spread across the city to the new plant. This will require approximately 17 miles of water main pipe to be installed through existing roadway corridors over the next four years.

Pipeline construction is expected to begin this fall; construction of the water treatment plant will begin in 2025. The plant is expected to be operational in 2028.

There is no formal presentation planned at the open house; participants can arrive and leave as their schedules allow.

For more information, call the project information line at 651-448-7127, email watertreatment@woodburymn.gov or go to woodburymn.gov/watertreatment.

