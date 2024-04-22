Woodbury DFL Sen. Nicole Mitchell arrested in Detroit Lakes

An east metro state Senator was in custody Monday after her arrest in connection to a report of a burglary at a home in Detroit Lakes.

Sen. Nicole Mitchell, a Democratic-Farmer-Labor lawmaker from Woodbury, was booked into the Becker County Jail early Monday morning after her arrest for suspected first-degree burglary, according to Detroit Lakes Police Chief Steve Todd.

At around 4:45 a.m. Monday, police responded to a 911 call reporting a burglary in the 800 block of Granger Road in Detroit Lakes, Todd said. When officers arrived, they searched the house and found a person inside.

Officers then arrested Mitchell, who as of early Monday afternoon had not been formally charged with any offense. The Becker County prosecutor’s office was not immediately available for comment.

Mitchel is a first-term state senator elected in 2022. She’s a meteorologist and commander in the Air National Guard. She represents Senate District 47, which includes Woodbury and southern parts of Maplewood.

The Senate DFL caucus was not immediately available for comment.

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks issued a statement on the arrest:

“Knowing very few details at this time, I am shocked by the news of Sen. Nicole Mitchell’s arrest for first-degree burglary,” he said. “The public expects Legislators to meet a high standard of conduct. As information comes out, we expect the consequences to meet the actions, both in the court of law, and in her role at the legislature.”

Check back for updates to this developing story.

