Woodbridge water outages expected during nine-month project. Here's who's affected

WOODBRIDGE – Middlesex Water Company is launching a $9.7 million project to upgrade the township's drinking water infrastructure.

Starting this month, the company's RENEW initiative will revamp 18,550 linear feet of water mains, service lines, valves and hydrants.

The RENEW initiative along with the water company's "Knocking Out Lead" program aims to eliminate lead or galvanize steel service lines. New Jersey is looking to replace all lead or galvanized steel water lines by 2031. The lines will be replaced with copper service lines. There is no cost to customers to meet the criteria for lead and galvanized water line replacement.

Customers with lead service line will be scheduled for replacement.

More: When will Woodbridge's 200-seat waterfront tiki bar begin serving drinks?

The improvements are designed to improve fire flows and overall service quality in the area as the new mains being installed have greater water-carrying capacity. The RENEW program also helps identify possible leaks.

Maps on the Middlesex Water Company website show work first starting in the area of Church Street.

The entire listing of streets with planned upgrades, scope of project, along with weekly progress updates will be available on www.waterfortomorrowmwc.com/renew, with lead initiative details at www.middlesexwater.com/customer-care/get-the-lead-out.

The work is expected to be completed in about nine months, with road restoration scheduled for spring 2025. While minimizing traffic disruptions, temporary service outages may occur. Customers can expect six- to eight-hour water outages during service line transfers. Meter pits also will be installed for exterior meter placement.

Inquiries can be directed to Middlesex Water's Customer Service at 800-549-3802.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Woodbridge NJ water outages expected during nine-month project