Woodbridge and NYPD officers injured in hotel shooting ID'd by Attorney General's Office

WOODBRIDGE - The Woodbridge police officer injured in Thursday's shooting at Royal Albert's Palace hotel and banquet center in Fords was released from a New Brunswick hospital Friday, according to the New Jersey Attorney General's Office.

The injured Woodbridge officer was identified as Justin Nerney, who joined the department in 2016. Another Woodbridge officer involved in the hotel shooting was not injured, according to the Attorney General's Office.

A Woodbridge police car blocks off the entrance to Royal Albert's Palace, a hotel and banquet center in the Fords section, following a police involved shooting in which two officers were injured and a suspect was killed.

The New York Police Department detective injured in the shooting was identified as Matthew Mauro who the Attorney General's Office said was released from the hospital on Thursday.

The Attorney General's Office also identified the man who died during an exchange of gunfire with police at the hotel as Karl Gregory, 46, of New York City.

On Wednesday evening Edison police received information from an automated license plate read that a vehicle sought in connection with a New York City shooting, that left the victim with life-threatening injuries, was in the area. Edison and Woodbridge police responded to the hotel where they located the unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot. They also notified New York City police who responded to the scene.

Around 12:21 a.m. Thursday police were at the hotel interviewing a civilian when the hotel's elevator doors opened and Gregory exited toward the lobby holding several bags. After seeing the officers Gregory dropped his bags and reached into a black backpack and exchanged gunfire with Woodbridge Officers Drew Krupinski and Justin Nerney and New York Detective Matthew Mauro, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Gregory, Nerney and Mauro all suffered injuries during the gunfire exchange. Woodbridge police rendered medical aid to Gregory who later died at the scene. A handgun located near Gregory was recovered by police, the Attorney General's Office said.

State law requires that the death of any civilian in a police encounter be investigated by the Attorney General's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability. That investigation is ongoing.

