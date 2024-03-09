Woodbridge baby mauled to death by family's dog, prosecutor says

Authorities are investigating the tragic death of an infant in Woodbridge who was apparently attacked by the family’s dog, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police responded to a call around 6:17 a.m. Saturday at a Mereline Avenue residence in the Avenel section where officers found an unresponsive baby believed to have been attacked by the family’s dog, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

The mother and child were seriously injured by the dog, and the baby was pronounced dead at the scene, the Prosecutor’s Office said. The mother and father were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Thomas Ratajczak of the Woodbridge Police Department at 732- 634-7700 or Detective Michelle Coppola of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-3477.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Woodbridge NJ baby mauled to death by family's dog, prosecutor says