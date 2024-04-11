Wood County inspections: One restaurant has 8 violations and another requires second reinspection

The following are the latest results of Wood County Health Department inspections on licensed food establishments and other types of businesses, which the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune and Marshfield News-Herald report monthly.

Marshfield

Abares Outerlimits, 9850 Wood County Y: March 19: No violations.

Blue Heron Brew Pub, 108 W. Ninth St.: March 13: Five violations: Dressings on tabletop not at proper temperature; ribs in walk-in have exceeded date mark; salmon improperly thawed in sealed packaging; consumer advisory missing disclosure statement; floor in walk-in freezer in disrepair.

Culvers, 109 W. Upham St.: Feb. 28: No violations.

Lindsey Bar & Grill, 8484 Wood County V: March 5: Four violations: Pepperoni, sausage and cheese in two-door cooler not at proper temperature; no test kit available for monitoring sanitizer concentration; no food protection manager's certificate posted in establishment; floor tile missing in kitchen area.

Marshfield Medical Center Four Seasons Cafe, 611 St. Joseph Ave.: Feb. 28: No violations.

Pizza Ranch, 1302A N. Central Ave., Suite A: March 5: Two violations: Ham and sausage in line pizza station not at proper temperature; no irreversible registering thermometer for measuring surface temperatures in the hot water mechanical ware-washing machine.

Riverside Roadhouse, 10723 Wood County Road H: March 5: No violations.

Subway No. 118, 611 St. Joseph Ave.: March 12: Two violations: Meatballs in the steam table not at proper temperature; front left and right sandwich reach-in coolers not equipped with thermometer (corrected during inspection).

World Buffet, 503 E. Ives St. No. 290: March 13: Eight violations: Bleach sanitizer used in establishment not approved; no test kit available for monitoring sanitizer concentration; soap not available at food employee handwashing sink on cook's line; no certified food manager for establishment; no food protection manager's certificate posted in establishment; bowls improperly stored in contact with food product; no irreversible thermometer provided for measuring surface temperatures in hot water mechanical ware-washing operation; no handwashing signs at handwashing sinks throughout restaurant.

Nekoosa

Sacred Heart, 711 Prospect Ave.: March 8: No violations.

West River Cafe, 1010 Market St.: Feb. 27: Three violations: Diced ham and diced tomatoes in two-door line cooler not at proper temperature; drinking cups without cover in food preparation areas; toilet room doors not kept closed

Rudolph

Patsy's, 1667 Main St.: March 7: No violations.

Vesper

JoJo's, 6580 Cameron St.: Feb. 28: No violations.

Wisconsin Rapids

Chips of Wisconsin Rapids, 1330 W. Grand Ave.: March 14: Two violations: Woman's hand sink not in good repair; floor below cook's line dirty.

Culvers, 2711 Eighth St. S.: March 4; No violations.

El Mezcal, 930 Kuhn Ave.: March 26: Two violations: No single-use toweling or other hand drying device available (corrected during inspection); wiping clothes stored in kitchen sanitizer bucket without proper sanitizer concentration.

Hoozels, 4010 Plover Road: March 26: No violations.

Polito's Pizza, 1951 Eighth St. S.: March 27: Three violations: Pasta, ham and cheese in top pizza station not at proper temperature (corrected during inspection); working container of sanitizers not labeled with common name of product; exterior of equipment not cleaned frequently.

Taco Johns, 610 E. Grand Ave.: March 27: One violation: Wall and seal around produce sink soiled.

Wood County Jail, 400 Market St.: Feb. 26: Four violations: Beans and pasta salad in walk-in cooler not at proper temperature; improper cooling methods used for turkey pasta (corrected during inspection); water temperature for sanitization rinse in high-temperature ware-washing machine not at proper temperature; no irreversible registering thermometer for measuring surface temperatures in hot water mechanical ware-washing operation: Reinspection: March 8: Three violations: Beans and pasta salad in walk-in cooler not at proper temperature; improper cooling methods used for turkey pasta (corrected during inspection); no irreversible registering thermometer for measuring surface temperatures in hot water mechanical ware-washing operation: Second reinspection: March 22: Two violations: Improper cooling methods used for turkey pasta (corrected during inspection); no irreversible registering thermometer for measuring surface temperatures in the hot water mechanical ware-washing operation.

