Wood County District Attorney Craig Lambert will not seek reelection

WISCONSIN RAPIDS − For about 23 years, Craig Lambert has worked for the Wood County District Attorney's Office. He's been the Wood County district attorney since January 2013.

After serving three terms as Wood County district attorney, Lambert filed a notice with the Wisconsin Elections Commission that he won't be seeking a fourth term in office.

"It has been an honor to be Wood County's DA for three terms," Lambert wrote in an email sent to a Daily Tribune reporter. "I have been an attorney for 28 years, a prosecutor in this office since 2003, and served as a Judge Advocate in the Army National Guard for eight years."

Lambert did not say what he plans to do when he leaves the Wood County District Attorney's Office at the end of his term in early January or if he plans to stay in the Wisconsin Rapids area. He said he is looking forward to other opportunities in public service.

The next Wood County district attorney will be chosen by voters during the Nov. 5 general election. If needed, a partisan primary will be held Aug. 13. The district attorney is elected to a four-year term.

Jonathan Barnett, who resides in Grand Rapids and currently serves as Adams County deputy assistant district attorney, announced in April he is running for the Republican nomination for Wood County district attorney.

Lambert served as Wood County assistant district attorney when Wood County Circuit Judge Todd Wolf was district attorney. Prior to joining the Wood County District Attorney's Office, Lambert had a successful law practice in the Appleton area.

Lambert was elected as the Wood County district attorney for the first time in November 2012 and took office at the beginning of January 2013. At the time, he said people who knew him best knew how much he loved to be a prosecutor.

Lambert grew up in Wisconsin Rapids, his parents and grandparents lived in Wood County and his great-grandparents had a farm in Vesper. During his swearing-in ceremony in 2013, Lambert said he really was a "local boy."

