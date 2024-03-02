Wondering where to vote on Super Tuesday? Here are the Cape Cod poll locations by town.
Get ready, Super Tuesday is Tuesday, March 5.
Republican presidential candidates Nikki Haley and former president Donald Trump will be vying for votes with the latter looking to be the first ex-president to win back the White House since Grover Cleveland. President Joe Biden aims to keep his position as commander in chief with opposition from fellow Democrats Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson. The ballot for Libertarian voters to choose their presidential preferences will be available too.
Here's a list of locations on Cape Cod where you can vote in person.
Barnstable
Precinct 1: Zion Union Church, 805 Attucks Lane, Hyannis
Precinct 2: St. George's Greek Orthodox Church, 1130 Falmouth Road, Centerville
Precinct 3: Barnstable Adult Community Center, 825 Falmouth Road, Hyannis
Precinct 4: Our Lady of Victory Hall, 230 South Main St., Centerville
Precinct 5: Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills (COMM) Fire Station, 999 Main St., Osterville
Precinct 6: Gym of Christ Chapel, 2-C Oak St., Centerville
Precinct 7: Freedom Hall, 976 Main St., Cotuit
Precinct 8: Hyannis Youth & Community Center, 141 Bassett Lane, Hyannis
Precinct 9: Hyannis Youth & Community Center, 141 Bassett Lane, Hyannis
Precinct 10: 7th Day Adventist Community Building, 2736 Falmouth Road, Marstons Mills
Precinct 11: West Barnstable Community Building, 2377 Meetinghouse Way, West Barnstable
Precinct 12: 7th Day Adventist Community Building, 2736 Falmouth Road, Marstons Mills
Precinct 13: Hyannis Youth & Community Center, 141 Bassett Lane, Hyannis
Bourne
Precinct 1 & 3: Veterans Memorial Community Building, 239 Main St., Buzzards Bay
Precinct 2: Bourne Fire Station 3, 51 Meetinghouse Lane, Sagamore Beach
Precinct 4 & 7: Bourne Middle School, 77 Waterhouse Road, Bourne
Precinct 5 & 6: St. John's Parish Center, 841 Shore Road, Pocasset
Brewster
Brewster Town Hall, 2198 Main St. Room C
Chatham
Chatham Community Center, 712 Main St.
Dennis
Precinct 1: Carleton Hall, 1006 Old Bass River Road, Dennis
Precinct 2: Dennis Senior Center, 1045 Route 134, East Dennis
Precinct 3: Dennis Public Library, 5 Hall St., Dennis Port
Precinct 4: West Dennis Graded School, 67 School Street, West Dennis
Precinct 5: Dennis Police Station, 90 Bob Crowell Road, South Dennis
Eastham
Town Hall Lobby, 2500 State Highway
Falmouth
Precinct 1: Falmouth Town Hall, 59 Town Hall Square
Precinct 2: Falmouth Community Veterans Center, 300 Dillingham Ave.
Precinct 3: Falmouth High School (new) Gymnasium, 874 Gifford St.
Precinct 4: St. Anthony's Lodge Building, 167 E. Falmouth Highway
Precinct 5: St Elizabeth Seton Church Hall, 481 Quaker Road
Precinct 6: Falmouth High School (new) Gymnasium, 874 Gifford St.
Precinct 7: Waquoit Congregational Church Hall, 15 Parsons Lane
Precinct 8: Navigator Club, 55 Ashumet Road
Precinct 9: Jewish Congregation Community Center, 7 Hatchville Road
Harwich
Harwich Community Center, 100 Oak St.
Mashpee
Precincts 1 & 2: Senior Center, 26 Frank E. Hicks Drive
Precincts 3 & 4: Town Hall, 16 Great Neck Road North
Precinct 5: Mashpee Public Library, 64 Steeple St.
Orleans
Senior Center, 150 Rock Harbor Road
Provincetown
Town Hall, 260 Commercial St.
Sandwich
Precincts 1-3: Corpus Christi Parish Hall, 324 Quaker Meetinghouse Road
Precincts 4-6: Center For Active Living, 70 Quaker Meetinghouse Road
Truro
Truro Community Center, 7 Standish Way, North Truro
Wellfleet
Wellfleet Adult Community Center, 715 Old Kings Highway
Yarmouth
Precinct 1: First Congregational Church, 329 Route 6A, Yarmouth Port
Precinct 2-6: Yarmouth Senior Center, 528 Forest Road, West Yarmouth
Precinct 7: Kings Way Meeting House, 68 Kings Circuit off Route 6A, Yarmouth Port
Precinct 8 & 8A: Yarmouth Senior Center, 528 Forest Road, West Yarmouth
