Wondering where to vote on Super Tuesday? Here are the Cape Cod poll locations by town.

Get ready, Super Tuesday is Tuesday, March 5.

Republican presidential candidates Nikki Haley and former president Donald Trump will be vying for votes with the latter looking to be the first ex-president to win back the White House since Grover Cleveland. President Joe Biden aims to keep his position as commander in chief with opposition from fellow Democrats Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson. The ballot for Libertarian voters to choose their presidential preferences will be available too.

Here's a list of locations on Cape Cod where you can vote in person.

Barnstable

Precinct 1: Zion Union Church, 805 Attucks Lane, Hyannis

Precinct 2: St. George's Greek Orthodox Church, 1130 Falmouth Road, Centerville

Precinct 3: Barnstable Adult Community Center, 825 Falmouth Road, Hyannis

Precinct 4: Our Lady of Victory Hall, 230 South Main St., Centerville

Precinct 5: Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills (COMM) Fire Station, 999 Main St., Osterville

Precinct 6: Gym of Christ Chapel, 2-C Oak St., Centerville

Precinct 7: Freedom Hall, 976 Main St., Cotuit

Precinct 8: Hyannis Youth & Community Center, 141 Bassett Lane, Hyannis

Precinct 9: Hyannis Youth & Community Center, 141 Bassett Lane, Hyannis

Precinct 10: 7th Day Adventist Community Building, 2736 Falmouth Road, Marstons Mills

Precinct 11: West Barnstable Community Building, 2377 Meetinghouse Way, West Barnstable

Precinct 12: 7th Day Adventist Community Building, 2736 Falmouth Road, Marstons Mills

Precinct 13: Hyannis Youth & Community Center, 141 Bassett Lane, Hyannis

Bourne

Precinct 1 & 3: Veterans Memorial Community Building, 239 Main St., Buzzards Bay

Precinct 2: Bourne Fire Station 3, 51 Meetinghouse Lane, Sagamore Beach

Precinct 4 & 7: Bourne Middle School, 77 Waterhouse Road, Bourne

Precinct 5 & 6: St. John's Parish Center, 841 Shore Road, Pocasset

Brewster

Brewster Town Hall, 2198 Main St. Room C

Chatham

Chatham Community Center, 712 Main St.

Dennis

Precinct 1: Carleton Hall, 1006 Old Bass River Road, Dennis

Precinct 2: Dennis Senior Center, 1045 Route 134, East Dennis

Precinct 3: Dennis Public Library, 5 Hall St., Dennis Port

Precinct 4: West Dennis Graded School, 67 School Street, West Dennis

Precinct 5: Dennis Police Station, 90 Bob Crowell Road, South Dennis

Eastham

Town Hall Lobby, 2500 State Highway

Falmouth

Precinct 1: Falmouth Town Hall, 59 Town Hall Square

Precinct 2: Falmouth Community Veterans Center, 300 Dillingham Ave.

Precinct 3: Falmouth High School (new) Gymnasium, 874 Gifford St.

Precinct 4: St. Anthony's Lodge Building, 167 E. Falmouth Highway

Precinct 5: St Elizabeth Seton Church Hall, 481 Quaker Road

Precinct 6: Falmouth High School (new) Gymnasium, 874 Gifford St.

Precinct 7: Waquoit Congregational Church Hall, 15 Parsons Lane

Precinct 8: Navigator Club, 55 Ashumet Road

Precinct 9: Jewish Congregation Community Center, 7 Hatchville Road

Harwich

Harwich Community Center, 100 Oak St.

Mashpee

Precincts 1 & 2: Senior Center, 26 Frank E. Hicks Drive

Precincts 3 & 4: Town Hall, 16 Great Neck Road North

Precinct 5: Mashpee Public Library, 64 Steeple St.

Orleans

Senior Center, 150 Rock Harbor Road

Provincetown

Town Hall, 260 Commercial St.

Sandwich

Precincts 1-3: Corpus Christi Parish Hall, 324 Quaker Meetinghouse Road

Precincts 4-6: Center For Active Living, 70 Quaker Meetinghouse Road

Truro

Truro Community Center, 7 Standish Way, North Truro

Wellfleet

Wellfleet Adult Community Center, 715 Old Kings Highway

Yarmouth

Precinct 1: First Congregational Church, 329 Route 6A, Yarmouth Port

Precinct 2-6: Yarmouth Senior Center, 528 Forest Road, West Yarmouth

Precinct 7: Kings Way Meeting House, 68 Kings Circuit off Route 6A, Yarmouth Port

Precinct 8 & 8A: Yarmouth Senior Center, 528 Forest Road, West Yarmouth

