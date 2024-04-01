Wondering when you can watch the solar eclipse in Delaware? Find out local eclipse times

As you gather your supplies and draft your plans for the total solar eclipse in April, don’t forget the most important part of your itinerary: what time the eclipse will occur.

If you need a refresher, don’t fret. We’ve got all the details.

When is the total solar eclipse?

The next total solar eclipse is on Monday, April 8.

The duration of totality will last four minutes and 27 seconds, nearly double that of the total solar eclipse seen in the United States in 2017, according to Great American Eclipse.

Although the next total solar eclipse will be visible elsewhere on Aug. 12, 2026, if you miss out on April 8, the next total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous U.S. won’t arrive until Aug. 23, 2044.

What time will the total solar eclipse happen on April 8, 2024?

The path of totality — when the moon completely covers the sun, creating a total eclipse — runs from Mexico (Sinaloa to Coahuila) to the United States (Texas to Maine) to Canada (Ontario to Newfoundland), according to TimeandDate.com.

The following U.S. cities are in the path of totality, according to NASA:

Dallas, Texas

Idabel, Oklahoma

Little Rock, Arkansas

Poplar Bluff, Missouri

Paducah, Kentucky

Carbondale, Illinois

Evansville, Indiana

Cleveland, Ohio

Erie, Pennsylvania

Buffalo, New York

Burlington, Vermont

Lancaster, New Hampshire

Caribou, Maine

Areas near these cities will experience a partial eclipse before and after the time totality is expected. A partial eclipse will be visible across nearly all of the U.S. and small portion of western Europe.

Global eclipse events will occur at the following local times:

Partial eclipse will first be visible at 11:42 a.m.

Full eclipse will first be visible at 12:38 p.m.

Maximum eclipse will be visible at 2:17 p.m.

Full eclipse will last be visible at 3:55 p.m.

Partial eclipse will last be visible at 4:52 p.m.

The total solar eclipse will be visible at 4:41 p.m., which only 0.55% of the population, or 43,800,000 people, will be able to see worldwide in areas where the eclipse is visible. As for any part of the eclipse, not just totality, 8.19% of the population, or 652,000,000 people, will be able to tune in, according to TimeandDate.com.

What time will the eclipse be in Delaware on April 8, 2024?

Partial eclipse begins at 2:07 p.m.

Maximum eclipse begins at 3:23 p.m.

Partial eclipse ends at 4:34 p.m.

Eclipse timeline from your house

While the eclipse times above are when Delaware will experience the phases of the eclipse, there may be minute differences for your city depending on how close to or far away you are from the path of totality.

Use the map above or an online map of the path of totality to check how close you’ll be to the action and at what time the eclipse will hit the area.

