Wondering what 2024 eclipse will look like in Florida? Look back at 2017 solar eclipse

The Great American Eclipse 2024 is set for Monday, April 8. Want a sneak peak? Take a look below at the last Great American Eclipse in 2017.

Florida wasn't in the path of totality then, and it won't be again on April 8. A total eclipse is when the moon totally blocks out the sun. Viewers in Florida will get to see a partial eclipse: Just make sure to wear your safety glasses!

Watch the 2017 eclipse

When is the Great American Eclipse 2024? What are the major eclipses in the US?

The much-anticipated Great American Eclipse is Monday, April 8, 2024, and times vary for max viewing opportunities all across the U.S.

In case you’re wondering, there are three notable solar eclipses viewable from the U.S., and two of them happened already: the Great American Solar Eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017, the Great American Eclipse or “ring of fire” that occurred Oct. 14, 2023, and now the Total Solar Eclipse on April 8, 2024. Florida was not in the path of totality for any of these. However, and this will be true for the April 2024 eclipse, skywatchers from hundreds of miles outside the path were still able to see a partial solar eclipse from the 2017 and 2023 astrological events.

What time will the solar eclipse be visible in Florida?

While Florida isn't in the path of totality, residents will be able to see a partial eclipse. The partial eclipse will take place roughly 12:35 p.m. CDT through 4:20 p.m. EDT. The peak of the eclipse will happen about 1:55 p.m. CDT in Pensacola and 3:02 p.m. EDT on Miami Beach.

Local guide: When will you be able to see the solar eclipse in Florida? See what time to head outside

For more accurate details on when the eclipse will take place near you, click the interactive map above. Can't see the map? Open in a new browser.

When is the next solar eclipse in Florida?

If you miss Monday's eclipse, there will be an even better chance in 2045. The solar eclipse on August 12, 2045, will put nearly all of Florida in the path of totality, minus Jacksonville, Southwest Florida and the southern tip.

