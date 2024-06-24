‘A wonderful teammate and friend’: Member of RMU rowing team killed in Washington County crash

A member of the Robert Morris University rowing team was killed in a crash in Washington County early Sunday morning.

Kaylee Ogea, 18, of North Carolina, died when she lost control of her vehicle and rolled over, according to a coroner’s report.

“Kaylee was not only a talented rower but also a wonderful teammate and friend. Her vivacious personality brought positivity to the boathouse and the Erg room environment,” said RMU Rowing head coach Robert Weber. “Her legacy of hard work and kindness will always be remembered. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to those who knew and loved her.”

In addition to rowing, Ogea was an ROTC cadet and a member of the school’s club hockey team.

“Kaylee’s dedication, leadership, and spirit were evident in all that she did. Kaylee’s loss is felt deeply by all who had the privilege of knowing her,” said University President Dr. Michelle Patrick. “She was a cherished member of our university family, and she will be sorely missed.”

Counseling is available for both RMU employees and students. Click here for more details.

