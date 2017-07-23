Wonder Woman 2 officially announced

Wonder Woman beats other DC movies at US box office - Credit: Warner Bros.

It’s official – ‘Wonder Woman 2’ is coming.

And that’s a very smart move.

Announced during the Warner Bros. panel at San Diego Comic Con, the inevitable ‘Wonder Woman’ sequel has officially been confirmed… and not exactly a huge surprise.

“I think that this character is just so incredible,” said ‘Wonder Woman’ star, Gal Gadot. “She stands for everything that is good… and there’s nothing not to love about her. Honestly, I’m grateful that you guys have made her who she is and made this movie so, so, so successful.”

Of course, ‘Wonder Woman 2’ was bound to happen.

‘Wonder Woman’ has been a critical and box office smash, racking up an impressive $770.9 million at the worldwide box office so far… and finally bringing a quality superhero movie to DC’s faltering line-up.

The critics went mad for it – and the fans turned out in millions to see Gal Gadot’s take on the iconic DC superheroine. Obviously, it was bound to result in a ‘Wonder Woman’ sequel, and after plenty of rumours and speculation, it’s finally been confirmed by Warner Bros.

But what will the upcoming movie be about?

There’s already been plenty of talk about where ‘Wonder Woman’ can go from here… as well as rumours about what the upcoming movie will be about. Early mutterings suggest an ‘80s Cold War flick.

And that sounds like a solid bet.

After all, ‘Wonder Woman’ took the period superhero aesthetic from ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ and reworked it beautifully… another period take on the superhero genre may be a smart move.

And it’s interesting to think of Wonder Woman essentially getting a series of prequels.

But for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Wonder Woman’ stars Gal Gadot as the iconic superhero, alongside Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, Lucy Davis, and David Thewlis.

Patty Jenkins directed the movie based on a script by Allan Heinberg.

‘Wonder Woman’ opened in cinemas on 1 June 2017.

