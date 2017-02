You may have seen photos of a young girl and her Goldendoodle, Wonder, on the steps of the Supreme Court on social media. So who is she and why is she smiling? Ehlena Fry, a 13-year-old girl with cerebral palsy, has won her Supreme Court case, which will allow her to sue her local school board for damages for the emotional distress she said she suffered by being denied the assistance of her service dog.