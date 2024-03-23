Here’s who won Wisconsin Herd's inaugural Teachers in Sneakers game between Oshkosh and Appleton school districts

MOST VALUABLE!: Oshkosh North High School's Patrick Griffith (right) shows off his MVP trophy with Wisconsin Herd mascot Pointer.

OSHKOSH ― It was the teachers’ turn to take the floor.

Educators across two separate school districts traded books for basketballs recently when the Wisconsin Herd staged its inaugural Teachers in Sneakers Charity Basketball Game at the Oshkosh Arena.

More than 200 people were in attendance, as Oshkosh Area School District teachers faced their counterparts from the Appleton Area School District to raise money to improve the educational experiences for students and staff at their schools.

“For this being the first year of the event, we are ecstatic with the outcome of participation and support it received,” said Wisconsin Herd Senior Group Sales Manager Trevor Kroll.

“We are looking forward to making this an annual event and to continue raising money for both school districts.”

Led by Oshkosh North High School’s Patrick Griffith, OASD won 93-68 to take the inaugural charity event.

Griffith was awarded MVP after finishing with 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Kroll said, “We are always looking for new ways to not only engage but give back to our community, and it was exciting to see the teachers give it their all on the court while their students were in the stands cheering them on."

