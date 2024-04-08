Who won Powerball? Here's where the winning ticket was sold and what's next

A ticket sold in Portland won the estimated $1.33 billion jackpot after Saturday night's draw. After a 3-hour-long delay, one of the game's longest streaks without a winner ended.

But that wasn't the only winning ticket. A few small prize winners will also claim their prizes in the coming days, including one lucky player in Arizona.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on New Year's Day in January 2024. The lucky lottery winner will claim the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot and the eighth-largest in the U.S. lottery jackpot game history. Now, the jackpot will reset back to $20 million with a cash option of $9.4 million.

Before you purchase your Powerball tickets, here's everything you need to know about drawing days and times, how to play the lottery in Arizona and where to watch the draw.

Who won the Powerball on April 6, 2024?

A ticket sold in Portland matched all six numbers for the estimated $1.33 billion jackpot.

However, you do not need to match all six numbers to win a Powerball prize. Seven other small prize winners tied to tickets sold in Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan and Wyoming won $1 million. Another 81 tickets won $50,000 prizes and 26 tickets won $150,000 prizes, according to a news release from Powerball.

What state won the Powerball?

The winning Powerball ticket for the $1.33 billion jackpot was sold in Oregon.

Where was the winning Powerball ticket sold?

The winning ticket was sold at a Portland area retailer, according to an Oregon Lottery statement.

“I want to congratulate the winner on this life-changing moment. No one in Oregon has ever won a prize on this scale, and it’s very exciting for our staff and players,” said Oregon Lottery Director Mike Wells.

The lottery also notes that retailers who sell lottery tickets will earn commissions from the boost in ticket sales and bonus payments for lower-tier wins. That includes a $10,000 bonus for an Oregon retailer who sells a $1 million ticket.

What were the April 6, 2024 Powerball winning numbers?

The winning numbers for Saturday night's drawing were 22, 27, 44, 52 and 69. The Powerball was 9, and the Power Play was 3X.

How many numbers do you need to win in Powerball?

To win a prize, you only need to match one number. Here is a list of winning combinations.

Matching the Powerball number: $4.

1 winning number + Powerball number: $4.

2 winning numbers + Powerball number: $7.

3 winning numbers: $7.

3 winning numbers + Powerball number: $100.

4 winning numbers: $100.

4 winning numbers + Powerball number: $50,000.

5 winning numbers: $1 million.

5 winning numbers + Powerball number: Grand prize.

If you don't win the jackpot but instead win a smaller prize, the Powerball website has a helpful chart to see what you won.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next draw is on Monday, April 8.

What time is the next Powerball lottery drawing in Arizona?

The next drawing is at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time, or 7:59 p.m. Arizona time, on April 8.

How much is the Powerball jackpot amount?

After the winning ticket in Oregon, the Powerball jackpot prize resets to $20 million with a cash option of $9.4 million.

What was the Powerball jackpot for April 6, 2024?

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night's draw was estimated at $1.33 billion and had a cash value of $621 million.

Where to buy Powerball tickets

The Arizona Lottery has a "Where to Play" map that can help players find the nearest store to purchase tickets.

How much are Powerball tickets?

If you want to purchase a ticket for the next Powerball draw, you should expect to pay $2 for each play. You can also purchase the Power Play option, which will multiply your winnings for another $1 per play.

What is the Powerball cut-off time to buy tickets?

According to the Arizona Lottery's website, the cutoff time for purchasing Powerball tickets is 6:59 p.m. Arizona time on the night of the draw.

Where to watch Powerball drawings

The Powerball drawing is streamed live on the lottery website. It may also air on a local television station in your area.

What is the Powerball drawing time in AZ?

The Powerball drawings happen three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time, or 7:59 p.m. Arizona time.

How to play Powerball

You must match all six numbers on your ticket to win big on the Powerball. But you don't have to win big to win a prize.

You can win smaller prizes by matching five numbers on the ticket.

What are the Powerball payout options?

If you win the Powerball jackpot and are deciding on how to cash in, you should know you have options.

There are two payout options:

Paid in full over time.

Half the amount upfront.

With the first option, the jackpot amount is spread over 30 years as an annual payment. With the latter, the winner receives just over half that amount as a lump sum payment.

What was the largest US lottery jackpot ever?

These are the 10 largest jackpot prizes won in U.S. lottery history. March 26's jackpot prize lands at the number eight spot.

$2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022: Won in California. $1.765 billion, Powerball, Oct. 11, 2023: Won in California. $1.602 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023: Won in Florida. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2022: Won in Maine. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022: Won in Illinois. $1.326 billion, Powerball, April 7, 2024: Won in Oregon $1.13 billion, Mega Millions, March 26, 2024: Won in New Jersey. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023: Won in California.

