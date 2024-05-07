Who won Powerball? Here's where the winning ticket was sold and what's next

One lucky lottery player in Florida hit the jackpot Monday night for an estimated $215 million.

The Powerball ticket was purchased at a Publix at 9050 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami Shores, the Florida Lottery reported in an email. This is the third Powerball jackpot prize of 2024.

Before purchasing your Powerball tickets, here's everything you need to know about drawing days and times, how to play the lottery in Arizona and where to watch the draw.

Who won the Powerball on May 6, 2024?

A ticket sold at a Publix supermarket in Miami Shores, a village in Miami-Dade County, north of Miami, matched all six numbers for the estimated $215 million jackpot.

The Publix is located at 9050 Biscayne Blvd., between Biscayne Boulevard and NE Sixth Avenue.

However, you do not need to match all six numbers to win a Powerball prize. A ticket sold in Idaho won the $2 million Power Play jackpot.

What state won the Powerball?

The winning Powerball ticket for the $215 million jackpot was sold in Florida.

More: Did someone win Mega Millions? What to know after Friday night's drawing

What were the May 6, 2024, Powerball winning numbers?

The winning numbers for Monday night's drawing were 7, 23, 24, 56 and 60. The Powerball was 25, and the Power Play was 2x.

What was the Powerball jackpot for May 6, 2024?

The Powerball jackpot for Monday night's draw was estimated at $215 million and had a cash value of $100.1 million.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next draw is Wednesday, May 8.

What time is the next Powerball lottery drawing in Arizona?

The next drawing is at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time, or 7:59 p.m. Arizona time, May 8.

How much is the Powerball jackpot amount?

After the winning ticket in Florida, the Powerball jackpot prize resets to $20 million with a cash option of $9.4 million.

More: Has anyone in Arizona ever won the Powerball jackpot?

Where to buy Powerball tickets

The Arizona Lottery has a "Where to Play" map that folks interested in participating can use to find the nearest store to purchase tickets.

How much are Powerball tickets?

If you want to purchase a ticket for the next Powerball draw, you should expect to pay $2 for each play. You can also purchase the Power Play option, which will multiply your winnings for another $1 per play.

What is the Powerball cutoff time to buy tickets?

According to the Arizona Lottery's website, the cutoff time for purchasing Powerball tickets is 6:59 p.m. Arizona time on the night of the draw.

Where to watch Powerball drawings

The Powerball drawing is streamed live on the lottery website. It may also air on a local television station in your area.

Feeling lucky? Here is how to check your Arizona lottery tickets

What is the Powerball drawing time in AZ?

The Powerball drawings happen three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time, or 7:59 p.m. Arizona time.

How to play Powerball

You must match all six numbers on your ticket to win big on the Powerball. But you don't have to win big to win a prize.

You can win smaller prizes by matching five numbers on the ticket.

What are the Powerball payout options?

If you win the Powerball jackpot and are deciding on how to cash in, you should know you have options.

There are two payout options:

Paid in full over time.

Half the amount upfront.

With the first option, the jackpot amount is spread out over 30 years as an annual payment. With the latter, the winner receives just over half that amount as a lump sum payment.

If you don't win the jackpot but instead win a smaller prize, the Powerball website has a helpful chart to see what you won.

How many numbers do you need to win in Powerball?

To win a prize, you only need to match one number. Here is a list of winning combinations.

Matching the Powerball number: $4.

1 Winning number + Powerball number: $4.

2 Winning numbers + Powerball number: $7.

3 Winning numbers: $7.

3 Winning numbers + Powerball number: $100.

4 Winning numbers: $100.

4 Winning numbers + Powerball number: $50,000.

5 Winning numbers: $1 million.

5 Winning numbers + Powerball number: Grand prize.

Have a question you need answered? Reach the reporter at rromeroruiz@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @raphaeldelag.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Who won Powerball on May 6? Here's where the winning ticket sold