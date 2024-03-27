Who won Mega Millions last night? Here's where the jackpot-winning ticket was sold

A New Jersey Mega Millions ticket matched all six numbers from March 26's draw. The lucky lottery player has won the estimated $1.13 billion jackpot.

According to the Mega Millions website, this is the first Mega Millions jackpot winner of 2024. It follows a streak from December 2023 of 15 weeks without a big winner.

Now, the jackpot will reset back to $20 million with a cash option of $9.5 million.

If you want a shot at winning the next jackpot, here's everything you need to know before purchasing your tickets, including how to play Mega Millions and when to watch the draw.

Who won Mega Millions on March 26, 2024?

A ticket sold in New Jersey matched all six numbers for the estimated $1.13 billion jackpot.

There were 13 other small prize winners tied to tickets sold in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New York and Ohio, all winning $1 million. A ticket sold in New York had the Megaplier to win $2 million.

What state won Mega Millions?

The winning Mega Millions ticket for the $1.13 billion jackpot was sold in New Jersey.

Where was the winning Mega Millions ticket sold?

The winning ticket was sold at a New Jersey store in Monmouth County. ShopRite Liquor off Route 66 in Neptune Township will receive a $30,000 bonus check, according to the New Jersey lottery's website.

What were the Mega Millions winning numbers for March 26, 2024?

The winning numbers for Tuesday night's drawing were 7, 11, 22, 29, 38 and the Mega Ball was 4. The Megaplier was 2X.

What was the Mega Millions jackpot for March 26, 2024?

The Powerball jackpot for Tuesday night's draw was estimated at $1.13 billion and had a cash value of $537.5 million.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next draw is on Friday, March 29.

What time is the next Mega Millions lottery drawing in Arizona?

Mega Millions drawings are at 11 p.m. ET or 8 p.m. Arizona time.

How much is the Mega Millions jackpot amount?

After the winning ticket in New Jersey, the Mega Millions jackpot prize resets to $20 million with a cash option of $9.5 million.

What are the payouts on Mega Millions?

To play the Mega Millions, the player will pick five numbers, either randomly generated or by player choice between 1 to 70, and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. You win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in the drawing.

You can win other smaller prizes if you do not match all six numbers in a few different ways.

Five white balls + One gold ball = Jackpot.

Five white balls = $1 million.

Four white balls + One gold ball = $10,000.

Four white balls = $500.

Three white balls + One gold ball = $200.

Three white balls = $10.

Two white balls + One gold ball= $10.

One white ball + One gold ball = $4.

One gold ball = $2.

What was the largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever?

These are the ten largest jackpot prizes won in U.S. lottery history. March 26's jackpot prize lands at the number eight spot.

$2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022: Won in California. $1.765 billion, Powerball, Oct. 11, 2023: Won in California. $1.602 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023: Won in Florida. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2022: Won in Maine. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022: Won in Illinois. $1.13 billion, Mega Millions, March 26, 2024: Won in New Jersey. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023: Won in California. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan.

Have a question you need answered? Reach the reporter at rromeroruiz@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @raphaeldelag.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Who won Mega Millions last night? Here's where the winning ticket sold