Who won Mega Millions last night? Where was winning ticket sold? An Illinois lottery winner

The Mega Millions jackpot finally found a winner after 20 drawings, as a single ticket from Illinois matched all six winning numbers to single ticketholder from Illinois on Tuesday night.

The winning Mega Millions ticket of $560 million with a cash option of $264.0 million is the ninth largest prize in the game's history. There were two other tickets matched all 5 numbers without the Mega Ball worth $1 million.

Let's see if you're the game's newest millionaire.

Here are the numbers for the Tuesday, June 4, lottery drawing jackpot worth $560 million with a cash option of $264.0 million.

Mega Millions, Powerball: What to do if you win the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpot

Mega Millions numbers 6/4/24

Tuesday's winning numbers were 19, 37, 40, 63, 69, and the Mega Ball was 17. The Megaplier was 3X.

Did anyone win Mega Millions last night, Tuesday, June 4th, 2024?

A single ticket sold in Illinois matched all six numbers to win the Mega Millions jackpot.

A ticket bought in California and a ticket purchased in Maryland matched all five numbers except for the Mega Ball worth $1 million.

Who won Mega Millions last night, Tuesday, June 4th, 2024? Where was winning ticket sold in Illinois?

Lottery officials have not yet announced where the winning ticket was sold in Illinois as of 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Are you holding a winning ticket? Check your #MegaMillions numbers now! https://t.co/IWuPXfq7Ed — Illinois Lottery (@IllinoisLottery) June 5, 2024

How many Mega Millions winning numbers do you need to match to win a prize?

You only need to match one number in Mega Millions to win a prize. However, that number must be the Mega Ball, worth $2.

What is the Mega Millions payout on matching 2 lottery numbers?

Matching two numbers won't win anything in Mega Millions unless one of the numbers is the Mega Ball. A ticket matching one of the five numbers and the Mega Ball is worth $4. Visit www.megamillions.com for a complete list of payout information.

How much is the Mega Millions drawing jackpot?

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday's drawing rose to an estimated $20 million with a cash option of $9.4 million, according to megamillions.com.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

Drawings are held two times per week at approximately 10 p.m. CT every Tuesday and Friday. You can watch drawings via YouTube.

Powerball winning numbers: Anyone win Wednesday night's drawing jackpot?

Powerball winning numbers

The winning numbers for Monday night's drawing were 19, 29, 35, 36, 45, and the Powerball is 16. The Power Play was 2X.

How much is the Powerball drawing jackpot?

The current Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $185 million with a cash option of $86.0 million, as the Powerball continued to rise after nobody matched all six numbers from Monday night's drawing.

Mega Millions 2024 lottery jackpot winners

Here is the list of 2024 Mega Millions jackpot wins, according to megamillions.com:

Mega Millions numbers: Anyone win Friday night's drawing jackpot?

Top 10 Mega Millions lottery jackpots

Here are the all-time top 10 Mega Millions jackpots, according to megamillions.com:

$1.58 billion — Aug. 8, 2023; Florida. $1.537 billion — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina. $1.35 billion — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine. $1.337 billion — July 29, 2022; Illinois. $1.13 billion — March 26, 2024; New Jersey. $1.05 billion — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan. $656 million — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland. $648 million — Dec. 17, 2013; California, Georgia. $560 million — June 4, 2024; Illinois. $543 million — July 24, 2018; California.

Top 10 U.S. lottery jackpots

Here are the nation's all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com:

$2.04 billion, Powerball — Nov. 7, 2022; California. $1.765 billion, Powerball — Oct. 11, 2023; California. $1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.58 billion, Mega Millions — Aug. 8, 2023; Florida. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois. $1.33 billion, Powerball — April 6, 2024; Oregon. $1.13 billion, Mega Millions — March 26, 2024; New Jersey. $1.08 billion, Powerball — July 19, 2023; California.

Chris Sims is a digital content producer for Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Mega Millions numbers 6/4/24: Lottery winner buys ticket in Illinois