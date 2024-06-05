Who won Mega Millions $560 million jackpot June 4? NC Lottery numbers: Cash 5, Pick 4, more

Iris Seaton, Asheville Citizen Times
·2 min read

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot was reset this morning after one lucky player guessed all five white balls and the Megaball, a jackpot worth $560 million in total.

Grab your tickets and check your numbers below to see if you're the game's newest millionaire.

Mega Millions numbers 6/4/24

The winning numbers for the Tuesday night, June 4, drawing were 19, 37, 40, 63 and 69, with a Megaball number of 17. The Megaplier was x3.

Did anyone win Mega Millions 6/4/24? Who won Mega Millions jackpot?

During last night's drawing a lucky player who purchased a ticket in Illinois matched all six numbers to win the Mega Millions jackpot of $560 million or a cash payout option of $264 million. The identity of the player has not yet been revealed.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next Mega Millions draw is Friday, June 7 at 11 p.m. After this jackpot win, the jackpot has been reset to $20 million, or a cash payout of $9.4 million.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing is tonight, Wednesday, June 5, at 11:59 p.m. The jackpot is currently $185 million, or a cash payout of $86 million.

June 4 NC Education Lottery results

The June 4 Cash 5 winning numbers were 18, 27, 30, 36 and 40. No one guessed all five numbers to take home the $100,000 jackpot.

The June 4 Lucky for Life winning numbers were 8, 13, 39, 42 and 48, with a Lucky Ball number of 11. Nobody matched all five to win $1,000 a day for life (with Lucky Ball) or $25,000 a year for life.

Pick 4

Pick 3

