Who won Mega Millions $560 million jackpot June 4? NC Lottery numbers: Cash 5, Pick 4, more

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot was reset this morning after one lucky player guessed all five white balls and the Megaball, a jackpot worth $560 million in total.

Grab your tickets and check your numbers below to see if you're the game's newest millionaire.

Mega Millions numbers 6/4/24

The winning numbers for the Tuesday night, June 4, drawing were 19, 37, 40, 63 and 69, with a Megaball number of 17. The Megaplier was x3.

Did anyone win Mega Millions 6/4/24? Who won Mega Millions jackpot?

During last night's drawing a lucky player who purchased a ticket in Illinois matched all six numbers to win the Mega Millions jackpot of $560 million or a cash payout option of $264 million. The identity of the player has not yet been revealed.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next Mega Millions draw is Friday, June 7 at 11 p.m. After this jackpot win, the jackpot has been reset to $20 million, or a cash payout of $9.4 million.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing is tonight, Wednesday, June 5, at 11:59 p.m. The jackpot is currently $185 million, or a cash payout of $86 million.

June 4 NC Education Lottery results

The June 4 Cash 5 winning numbers were 18, 27, 30, 36 and 40. No one guessed all five numbers to take home the $100,000 jackpot.

The June 4 Lucky for Life winning numbers were 8, 13, 39, 42 and 48, with a Lucky Ball number of 11. Nobody matched all five to win $1,000 a day for life (with Lucky Ball) or $25,000 a year for life.

Pick 4

Daytime: 3, 6, 1 and 0, with a Fireball number of 8.

Evening: 0, 4, 0 and 2, with a Fireball number of 0. See the Pick 4 webpage for details.

Pick 3

Daytime: 0, 0 and 1, with a Fireball number of 3.

Evening: 0, 4 and 0, with a Fireball number of 8. See the Pick 3 webpage for details.

Iris Seaton is the trending news reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at iseaton@citizentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Who won Mega Millions $560 million jackpot June 4? Winning numbers