Women's History Month: Louisville women have always persisted with a vision of repairing our world

March is Women’s History Month and a chance to take stock of where we have been and where we are going. The theme of International Women’s Day, “Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress,” sums up the work that we are doing each day to make sure women of all ages can reach their full potential in our city.

There has been no more important time than now to invest in women. Attacks on reproductive rights, dwindling childcare infrastructure and persistent gender-based violence threaten the well-being of so many. When women suffer, the entire community suffers. And when women thrive, the entire community thrives.

Her legacy lives on. Alberta O. Jones was a fearless trailblazer who left us too soon.

How we're investing in women and building a stronger, safer and healthier Louisville

We are investing our money in women-owned businesses like Happy Belly Bistro and sparking entrepreneurship among immigrant women opening family child care homes. Our “Growing Louisville Together” economic plan for our city champions strategies for investing more in women-owned businesses, supporting girls in sports, ensuring public spaces are welcoming to women, parents and caregivers and investing in mothers of children from newborn to 3 years old.

We are taking bold steps to ensure that more affordable housing is available across our community, a priority that impacts women, and single mothers the most. “My Louisville Home” is a blueprint for bold action that will increase housing options for all people—including women. Through these efforts, we will also increase the economic stability of women, and better protect them from domestic violence.

We are investing in women in the workplace by providing paid leave for Louisville Metro Government employees who may experience domestic violence and other crimes, ensuring that they do not need to choose between safety and a paycheck.

Telling herstory: We lift up women when we honor their contributions, strength, sisterhood

We are investing in women and girls’ leadership and shared civic engagement through the Office for Women Ambassador Program and shadow days with students from the Georgia Chaffee Teenage Parent Program.

We are shaping a future where children, ages 3-4, will have access to quality early child education regardless of their zip code.

We are setting our sights high to make Louisville the professional women’s sports capital of the nation, so that girls in this city can look to these incredible athletes and know what’s possible.

There is no reason to doubt that we will make these transformative changes a reality. After all, this is the city of Alberta Jones, Tori Murden McClure, Gerina Whethers, Anne Braden, Hannah Drake and Suzy Post. Women have always persisted with a vision of repairing our world and leaving it better than they found it. It is up to us to stand alongside them and make it happen.

Gretchen Hunt

Gretchen Hunt, Director, Office for Women

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Women's history: When women suffer, the Louisville community suffers