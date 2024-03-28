Women's History Month: What to know about these amazing women of Palm Beach County

Fannie’s legacy: How a mixed-race couple settled early Lake Worth

In the annals of Lake Worth Beach's history lies a lesser-known chapter, one illuminated by the lives of Samuel and Fannie James, pioneers of the erstwhile town of Jewell.

Recent research by local historian Ted Brownstein unveils the remarkable journey of this enterprising couple, who braved the marshy terrain to establish a post office and cultivate a thriving community. Leveraging online databases and archival records, Brownstein meticulously reconstructs a narrative once shrouded in mystery. Through his investigation, he sheds light on the interwoven strands of ancestry and opportunity that shaped the Jameses' story.

Their tale is one of resilience and ingenuity, epitomized by Fannie's business acumen and Sam's craftsmanship. Together, they carved out a livelihood in the challenging landscape, earning respect and admiration from their peers. Yet amid their successes, the specter of segregation loomed large.

As the city commemorates its centennial, Brownstein's findings challenge conventional narratives, portraying Lake Worth Beach as a bastion of diversity and egalitarianism before the dark clouds of segregation descended. The discovery of the Jameses' potential resting place, marked by ground-penetrating radar, serves as a poignant reminder of the injustices of the past.

As Lake Worth Beach looks back on its history, the story of the Jameses stands as a beacon of resilience and hope, guiding the city toward a future rooted in inclusivity and understanding.

Historical women of Palm Beach County

In Honor of Women’s History Month 2022, there is a Women of Palm Beach County outdoor exhibit, in front of the 1916 Courthouse in West Palm Beach.

An outdoor exhibit in downtown West Palm Beach, payed homage to 15 remarkable women from Palm Beach County in 2022. Conceived by the Historical Society of Palm Beach County, the exhibit showcased the extraordinary contributions of women spanning different eras and fields. Here's a closer look at the notable women featured:

Midwife Millie Gildersleeve: A late 19th-century midwife, Millie Gildersleeve, played a vital role in delivering countless babies in central Palm Beach County. Partnering with Dr. Richard Potter in the 1880s, she traveled by boat to assist patients in need. Gildersleeve and her husband, Jacob, also owned property in what would later become Riviera Beach, where they cultivated vegetables and strawberries.

Midwife Millie Gildersleeve.

Petra Pinn: Arriving in the area in 1916, Petra Pinn, a distinguished registered nurse, founded Pine Ridge Hospital in West Palm Beach. As the first hospital to serve the Black community, Pine Ridge Hospital stood as a beacon of hope and healing. Pinn's contributions extended beyond the hospital walls, as she held important roles with the National Association of Colored Graduate Nurses for over two decades.

Golf Pro Bessie Fenn: From 1926 to 1959, Bessie Fenn made history as the golf pro and supervisor of golf activities at The Breakers in Palm Beach. Renowned as the first woman in the country to hold such a position, Fenn earned her place through skill and determination, winning several state championships in Maine and Florida before turning professional.

Golf pro Bessie Fenn

Nellie O’Hara: A tireless civic leader, Nellie O’Hara arrived in Palm Beach County in 1911, where she championed women's suffrage and founded the Palm Beach County League of Women Voters around 1920. O’Hara's dedication to equality extended to her involvement in founding the Florida League of Women Voters, where she served as president during the 1920s.

Nellie O'Hara

Dr. Alice R. Evans Miller: Breaking barriers in medicine, Dr. Alice R. Evans Miller became the first woman physician to establish a practice in West Palm Beach in the 1910s. Graduating as the first female from the Woman’s Medical College of Pennsylvania in 1898, she specialized in ear, nose, and throat ailments, bringing crucial medical care to the community.

Dr. Alice R. Evans Miller

Barbara Joan Pariente: Appointed to the Florida Supreme Court in 1997, Barbara Joan Pariente made history as the second woman to serve on the court. Rising through the ranks from a civil law firm in West Palm Beach, Pariente's legal career was marked by integrity and excellence. She later served as chief justice and retired in 2019, leaving a lasting legacy in the Florida judicial system.

Other notable women in the exhibit include pioneer Lillie Pierce Voss, early Palm Beach Daily News editor Ruby Edna Pierce, architect Agnes Ballard, sculptor Ann Weaver Norton and Belle Glade performing-arts center founder Dolly Hand.

For more information, contact the historical society at 561-832-4164 or visit pbchistory.org.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Women's History Month: Facts on impactful women of Palm Beach County