Women's History Month: 26 women in leadership roles in Corpus Christi

March is Women's History Month, and is celebrated by honoring and showcasing women around the world.

What some people in Corpus Christi might not know is that several women run many nonprofits, organizations, groups and institutions here in the Sparkling City by the Sea.

Current college students at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi are led by Kelly Miller, the school's president and CEO. Black businesses are able to get assistance and promotion from the Corpus Christi Black Chamber of Commerce, thanks to its president Coretta Graham.

These 26 women have helped the Corpus Christi community grow, learn and evolve over their timespan.

Mary Chapa, owner and executive director of Aurora Arts Theatre, said the reality is that women have stronger challenges in the workforce and being leaders.

"We work harder to make things happen for us," Chapa said. "What has inspired me is other women I've met in business and leadership roles. When I feel overwhelmed or stressed, I see what they're doing and get inspired. When I see their success I feel so happy."

The Caller-Times interviewed 26 women in leadership positions and asked them what their first job was to show their growth, what their current responsibilities are with the title they hold and what advice would they give young women who want to take on a leadership role like their own one day.

Art Center of Corpus Christi - Dianna Bluntzer Sherman

Dianna Bluntzer Sherman, executive director of the Art Center of Corpus Christi, poses inside the gallery Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

Title: Executive director

First job: Server at a Mexican restaurant in Lamar Park

Responsibilities held: "I wear every hat that exists at this organization. I pivot from one to the next."

Advice for young women: "Get as much as experience in as many areas that you can. Having a diverse skill set is key. And of course, have a mentor that can teach you."

Art Museum of South Texas - Sara Sells Morgan

Sara Sells Morgan, director of the Art Museum of South Texas, poses inside the complex Friday, Feb. 23, 2024.

Title: Director

First job: Administrator assistant for a creative business in Culver City, California

Responsibilities held: "I serve as liaison between our board, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and city. I oversee our staff and make sure that everyone has the resources they need. Making the budget every year is my responsibility. Basically, making sure I'm meeting the needs of our staff and we're meeting the needs of our community and visitors."

Advice for young women: "Take whatever opportunity comes your way. You will gain skills and information you didn't have before. Make sure you're hustling while you're there and have confidence."

Aurora Arts Theatre - Mary Chapa

Mary Chapa, owner and executive director of Aurora Arts Theatre, poses inside the community theater Monday, Feb. 19, 2024.

Title: Owner and executive director

First job: Camerawoman at KORO

Responsibilities held: "I do everything from play selection to making sure we have everything we need for productions. There's all kind of administrative things that happen for a show, but there is also a lot of office things I take care of. I have a great team that helps me, but I oversee all of that. I could not do it without my team."

Advice for young women: "Surround yourself with a team of people you can rely on and trust. Don't be afraid to ask for help. Have a team that inspires and teaches you."

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Bend - Kim Barrientos

Kim Barrientos, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coastal Bend's president and CEO, poses inside the nonprofit Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.

Title: President and CEO

First job: Dishwasher at Elk Creek Steakhouse in Rapid City, South Dakota

Responsibilities held: "Overall the aspects of the organization. I manage the financials, operations, growth, development ― it encompasses everything. I have a great time I work with, but I oversee all of them."

Advice for young women: "Never give up and keep going. Follow your dreams. It may take a while; you don't just walk out of college and get a CEO job. It takes work. While you're working to achieve that goal, remember to expand your education."

CASA of the Coastal Bend - Page Hall

Page Hall, executive director of CASA of the Coastal Bend, poses inside the nonprofit Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

Title: Executive director

First job: Reporter and editor at San Patricio County New and Odem-Edroy Times

Responsibilities held: "I manage the entire program from the top down. I answer to a board of directors. My role is mostly administrative but I do anything and everything."

Advice for young women: "Jump into the fire. It'll be a good ride."

CCPATCH - Cheryl Votzmeyer-Rios

Cheryl Votzmeyer-Rios, CCPTACH (Corpus Christi Positive Action Toward Cultural Heritage) executive director, poses inside The Ritz Theatre Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

Title: Executive director

First job: Carhop at Sonic in Katy, Texas

Responsibilities held: "I direct and watch over the current renovation of the theater. I create programming for the future when we open. I built the board of our directors and oversee what is happening with the nonprofit."

Advice for young women: "Learn as much as you can. If there's anything that interests you, strive for that. At the same time, look at business classes and learn from everybody you can learn from. Utilize everything you learn. The more knowledge you have, the more you'll be able to do with your future."

City of Corpus Christi - Paulette Guajardo

Mayor Paulette Guajardo listens to a council member speak during the first council meeting of the year, Jan. 10, 2023, in the Council Chambers at City Hall in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Title: Mayor

First job: Telemarketer for Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaners

Responsibilities held: "I work collaboratively with the city council on city initiatives. I get the privilege of engaging with constituents on their issues of concern. I represent the city at meetings with officials and other government entities and attend public events in an official capacity."

Advice for young women: "My advice to a young woman taking on a leadership role would be to not feel pressure to fit into an existing mold, forge your own path and be the mold. Stay focused on the end goal and remember that nothing worth fighting for comes easy. And lastly, always discern and rely on your faith to guide you forward with courage and strength."

Coastal Bend Food Bank - Beatriz B. Hanson

Beatriz B. Hanson, executive director of Coastal Bend Food Bank, poses inside the nonprofit Monday, Feb. 19, 2024.

Title: Executive director

First job: Retail associate at Liverpool in Mexico City, Mexico

Responsibilities held: "I run this place to make sure our mission is accomplished and secure the funding we need. I lead our staff in a way that they understand and become partners in the mission."

Advice for young women: "One obstacle women face in the leadership position is fear. We fear what people will think, we fear we will fail and we fear we are not good enough. You're going to be afraid, but still go for it. That fear will make you stronger."

Corpus Christi American Federation of Teachers - Nancy Vera

Nancy Vera, president of the Corpus Christi American Federation of Teachers, poses in front of Gloria Hicks Elementary Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Vera said she was helpful in getting the school named after the educational volunteer.

Title: President

First job: Copy clerk at the Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Responsibilities held: "My main responsibility is to advocate for better working conditions, higher wages and better benefits for our members. I am responsible for representing members in work situations when they are harassed, bullied and terrorized by their supervisors/administrators. I also garner partnerships with local organizations to support students, foster leadership, alleviate domestic violence and human suffering and alleviate injustices regarding immigration, the environment and racism."

Advice for young women: "Throughout your life, use the suffering and hardships as reasons to succeed and not as excuses to fail. You have a choice. Use your life to do what is right and you will realize a life of fulfillment and happiness. A true leader believes in other and values humanity, always."

Corpus Christi Black Chamber of Commerce - Coretta Graham

Coretta Graham, president of the Corpus Christi Black Chamber of Commerce, poses inside the Kleberg Bank building Monday, Feb. 19, 2024.

Title: President

First job: Employee at McDonald's in New Jersey

Responsibilities held: "I lead the organization by helping steer our planning and programming in the right direction. I work with our board of directors to make sure we're meeting the needs of our community we serve."

Advice for young women: "As a person of faith, it starts with what God has called you to do. Learn what your gifts and talents are and see how you can make a positive difference in the lives of others with those skills."

Downtown Management District - Alyssa Barrera Mason

Alyssa Barrera Mason, the executive director of Downtown Management District, answers a phone call in her office on May 5, 2023, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Title: Executive director

First job: Retail associate at Benjamin's Surf & Skate

Responsibilities held: "Leading an awesome team to realize the vision of creating the most vibrant downtown on the Gulf Coast and fulfilling our mission. I work for a board of directors, prepare strategic plans, budgets and ensure positive financial performances while supporting the team to hit our metrics and benchmarks."

Advice for young women: "Enjoy the process. Your career is a marathon, not a sprint. Each phase will have lessons that build over time to make you into a wise woman one day. Also, identify your values and know what you stand for. What matters to you, matters for a reason. Keep that as your north star and you can hold your head high with integrity."

Education Service Center, Region 2 - Esperanza Zendejas

Esperanza Zendejas, Education Service Center-Region 2's executive director, poses for a photo inside the institution Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Title: Executive director

First job: Employee of Parks and Recreation Department in Los Angeles suburbs

Responsibilities held: "We are one of 20 service centers in Texas. We help our school districts from Beeville to Sarita. We provide trainings, leadership workshops, promote initiatives and help facilitate grant moneys from Texas Education Agency to school districts. We work a lot with superintendents, teachers and school administrators. Our priority is to help underperforming school raise its academic performance."

Advice for young women: "Determination is very important. Be determined in the goals you set for yourself. Whatever goals you set, don't give up. Be determined to pursue them and complete them. And continue the hard work after you reach your goals."

Good Samaritan Village - Carole Murphrey

Carole Murphrey, director of Good Samaritan Village, poses inside the lobby of "Good Sam" Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.

Title: Director

First job: Pianist at Windsor Park Baptist Church

Responsibilities held: "Now that my husband has passed, I'm president of the board, CEO, senior chaplain and the 'other mother.' I'm everyone's mom here. A bunch of them call me that. I never had children of my own, except my cat. If they want to call me mom, now that I'm 70-years-old, it's great. I love it. They're my life and family now."

Advice for young women: "Follow what you love, don't follow the money. Follow what you love and the money will come. If you're going into social work, talk to the people you're taking in. Books may you teach you stuff, but listening to these people is much more educational. They are survivors."

Gulf Coast Humane Society - Alisa Mills

Alisa Mills, executive director of the Gulf Coast Humane Society, poses while holding a kitten up for adoption at the nonprofit Monday, Feb. 19, 2024.

Title: Executive director

First job: Dishwasher and lawnmower at Camp Michindoh in Hillsdale, Michigan

Responsibilities held: "I work with more than 45 employees and have about 267 animals on site. We take care of them from day-to-day with adoptions and anything medical related."

Advice for young women: "Continue learning, personally and professionally. And continue expanding what you're comfortable with and what you can do."

Harbor Playhouse - Dora Canales

Dora Canales, managing director of Harbor Playhouse, poses inside the theater Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.

Title: Managing director

First job: Employee at Sugar Daddy's, a former ice cream parlor near Ray High School

Responsibilities held: "I have the pleasure of doing all the hiring for the staff here, and they are so wonderful and supportive. It's great to find that type of personnel that puts their love and talent into their job. I'm the caregiver of a wonderful establishment."

Advice for young women: "Always have a yes attitude. It behooves us to always be open to new experiences and learning new things. Never say no to anything. As long as you're determined to meet the goals you set, it's always accomplishable. If it's been done by one person, it can be done by you."

Instituto de Cultura Hispánica de Corpus Christi - Sharon Diaz Villarreal

Sharon Diaz Villarreal, executive director of the Instituto de Cultura Hispánica de Corpus Christi, poses outside of the museum in downtown Corpus Christi Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

Title: Executive director

First job: Server at IHOP in Portland, Texas

Responsibilities held: "I upkeep the museum and make sure it is open every day. I find sponsors to keep the museum open. I do a lot of networking and volunteering. I am in charge of programs that benefit our community."

Advice for young women: "Don't be afraid to fail. More girls and women need to be in these types of leadership roles if we want to see the change we want for our future. When I start doubting myself, I ask myself, 'If not me, then who?' Ask yourself the same thing and make an impact and legacy for yourself."

Je'Sani Smith Foundation - Lenora Keas

Lenora Keas, leader of the Je'Sani Smith Foundation, poses at Del Mar College's Heritage Campus Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. Keas took over the reigns from founder Kiwana Denson when Denson moved out of town months prior.

Title: Leader

First job: Cleaning rental houses in Rockport

Responsibilities held: "I help represent Kiwana Denson in our local community. Kiwana was the heart and soul of the foundation. She started it in memory of her late son, Je'Sani, when he drowned due to a riptide. She's left this community, but her heart is still here. I'm her local representative and leader."

Advice for young women: "To not be afraid to take on new and different things. If anyone asks you to participate or lead in any type of work, say yes. Even if you've never done it before. Don't be afraid to ask for help."

K Space Contemporary - Michelle Smythe

Michelle Smythe, executive director of K Space Contemporary, poses inside the nonprofit Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

Title: Executive director

First job: Retail associate at a department store in Longview, Texas

Responsibilities held: "Everything. I'm in charge of fundraising, grant writing, marketing, supervision of staff, correspondence with donors and sponsors, I sweep and I clean toilets. Pretty much whatever needs to be done, I'll gladly do it."

Advice for young women: "Don't be afraid to do the work and get your hands dirty. Don't think you're above sweeping and cleaning toilets. Be tenacious ― stick to it until you get it done."

League of Women Voters of Corpus Christi - Alice Upshaw-Hawkins

Alice Upshaw Hawkins, 73, of Corpus Christi, stands among sunflowers on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Texas. Upshaw Hawkins was recently elected the first Black president of the League of Women Voters of Corpus Christi.

Title: President

First job: Tutor with Corpus Christi ISD's Neighborhood Youth Program at Lozano Elementary

Responsibilities held: "Presiding at all meetings of the organization, being a member of all committees except the nominating committee, signing or endorsing checks, drafts and notes and performing other duties the state board may direct. I am the spokeswoman for the chapter."

Advice for young women: "Learn as much about any organization you may choose, be committed to the cause, ask questions and have confidence in yourselves. Understand and commit to the importance of one's right to vote and have one's voice heard."

Museum of Science and History - Karen Stevenson

Karen Stevenson, president and CEO of the Museum of Science and History, poses in the H-E-B Science Center exhibit Friday, Feb. 23, 2024.

Title: President and CEO

First job: Chief Naturalist at Custer State Park in South Dakota

Responsibilities held: "My job is to ensure that our visitors have rich experiences when they walk in the door, the collection we've been entrusted to manage is well-managed and the staff have the resources they need to do their jobs well."

Advice for young women: "Leadership is earned and not given. You can have the title, but remember to be engaged with the objective of the mission and partners in your community."

The Purple Door - Frances Wilson

Frances Wilson, president and CEO of The Purple Door, poses inside her office Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

Title: President and CEO

First job: News librarian for KZTV10

Responsibilities held: "I'm responsible for the financial stability, programming and looking to the future to see what we can do to further meet the needs of our clients."

Advice for young women: "Look to yourself and your strengths. Don't think you have to know everything in order to be a leader. You can take your strengths and then find people to compliment you and create a wonderful team."

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi - Kelly Miller

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi President and CEO Kelly Miller delivers the State of the University address to an audience in the Anchor Ballroom on campus on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Title: President and CEO

First job: Live mannequin at a mall in Pennsylvania

Responsibilities held: "I am responsible for the operation and management of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. I oversee 1,100 students, 1,311 faculty and staff, a $275 million budget and 92 buildings/structures. The most important part of my position is supporting student success."

Advice for young women: "The first step in becoming a leader is learning how to be an effective team member. You cannot be a truly successful leader if you don't know how to follow. Don't be afraid to take risks, innovate and try new things. And, as a former professor of communication, I cannot stress this enough — develop your skills as a public speaker."

Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education Corpus Christi - Simoné Sanders

Simoné Sanders, president of TABPHE (Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education) Corpus Christi, poses in downtown Corpus Christi Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.

Title: President

First job: Employee at McDonald's near Del Mar College's Heritage Campus

Responsibilities held: "I lead my organization to make sure we are making change. That is always my goal ― to make sure change is happening. Also, to remember our mission by making sure the public and our students are being educated."

Advice for young women: "Just try. Go ahead and take the opportunity to try and see. You never know what may happen. I encourage everyone to take that leap of faith and try."

United Way of the Coastal Bend - Stephanie Jordan

Stephanie Jordan, president and CEO of United Way of the Coastal Bend, poses for a photo at the nonprofit Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

Title: President and CEO

First job: Retail associate in Chicago suburbs

Responsibilities held: "I am responsible for the fabulous people who work here. We raise money for the community and serve them in the nonprofit sector. We partner with other businesses that are fabulously generous. We raise as much money as we possibly can with the support of the community."

Advice for young women: "Decide what your purpose is and do what makes you happy and what serves the greater good. Follow your heart and your head. Support others by lifting them up."

Youth Odyssey - Becky Meyer

Becky Meyer, Youth Odyssey's executive director, poses inside the nonprofit Monday, Feb. 19, 2024.

Title: Executive director

First job: Employee at a lumber company in Spokane, Washington

Responsibilities held: "I oversee everything that happens internally and externally with Youth Odyssey. I've been in every single spot in this organization for the past 18 years. I have to wear a lot of different hats. I give suggestion and guidance to my team. I'm also out in the community doing outreach for them to learn about us."

Advice for young women: "Continue to grow. If you're not growing, you're decreasing. You will become a better person if you raise the bar for yourself everyday."

YWCA Corpus Christi - Nancy Wesson-Dodd

Nancy Wesson-Dodd, YWCA Corpus Christi's president and CEO, poses outside the nonprofit Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.

Title: President and CEO

First job: Lab clerk at Spohn Hospital

Responsibilities held: "I'm responsible for carrying out the mission of the YWCA ― eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all ― and doing it within the budget established by the board. I make sure things are doing ethically and with quality."

Advice for young women: "Accept opportunities that come to you. Think about them and decide if they are something you can put your heart into. Try new things. You can never succeed unless you fail a few times."

