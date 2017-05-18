Women's Health, Men's Health: Why Gender Matters

Given the differences in anatomy, it’s not really a surprise that many common diseases look different in men and women.

“They often present with different symptoms, and require different workups and treatments,” says Marianne Legato, M.D., director of the Partnership for Gender-Specific Medicine at Columbia University in New York City.

Yet physicians and patients often still don’t know about those variations, which can cause them to misdiagnose potentially serious health problems or fail to treat them properly.

Here are six diseases that frequently look different in men and women—and how to make sure you get treated right.

Colon Cancer: Occurs Earlier in Men

About 35 percent more men than women are diagnosed with and die from colon cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. Men also tend to get the disease at a younger age: 69 compared with 73 in women. One factor: “We think the female hormones estrogen and progesterone may be protective,” says Durado Brooks, M.D., at the American Cancer Society. But after menopause, women start to narrow the gap.

How symptoms differ: Both men and women often have symptoms such as rectal bleeding and diarrhea or constipation. But women are slightly more likely to have tumors located on the right side of the colon. Those cancers tend to be more aggressive, Brooks says.

How care differs: People should start colon cancer screening at age 50. But research suggests that men are more likely to delay testing. “People put it off because they find it embarrassing, and as a result cancers aren’t found till later stages,” says Cathy Eng, M.D., director of the department of gastrointestinal medical oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Our medical experts say colonoscopy is the preferred test for both sexes, but it’s especially important for women because it can better spot aggressive tumors.

Heart Attack: More Often Overlooked in Women

Heart attacks tend to strike women later in life (average age of 72 compared with 65 for men) but tend to be deadlier: 26 percent of women age 45 and older die in the year after their first heart attack compared with 19 percent of men, according to the American Heart Association.

How symptoms differ: Women often present with more subtle signs, such as jaw or back pain, nausea, and shortness of breath, according to the AHA, so they may be less likely to seek medical help.

How care differs: When a doctor suspects a heart attack, one of the first steps is to perform an angiogram, which checks for blocked coronary arteries. But the test may miss a type of heart disease that’s more common in women, called coronary microvascular disease—which damages the smaller arteries in the heart—according to research from the National Institutes of Health. So when an angiogram is normal in women, the doctor could consider adding in another test, called an intravascular ultrasound, to assess the health of those smaller arteries, says Suzanne Steinbaum, D.O., director of women’s heart health at Northwell Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

Men or women who have had a heart attack should be prescribed medications to protect their heart, such as low-dose aspirin as well as blood pressure and cholesterol-­lowering drugs, and be referred to an exercise and counseling rehab program. But women are less likely than men to get referred to that rehab program or to go when referred, Steinbaum says.

Depression: More Common in Women but Deadlier in Men

Women are about twice as likely as men to be diagnosed with depression, says Philip R. Muskin, M.D., professor of psychiatry at Columbia University Medical Center and chair of the American Psychiatric Association’s Scientific Program Committee. But men are much more likely to kill themselves. “Women attempt suicide more, but men use more lethal means, like firearms,” Muskin says.

How symptoms differ: It can be more difficult to recognize depression in men, because it often appears not as sadness but as complaints of being tired and irritable, or as a loss of interest in their work, family, or hobbies. “Much of this may be due to cultural expectations of how men think they should behave,” Muskin says. And though depressed women are more likely to overeat, men tend to lose their appetite and drop weight, according to a University of Michigan review. Men also may use drugs and alcohol to self-medicate, thus masking signs of depression.